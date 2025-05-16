If you’re a lover of colourful nails, then you’ll likely have been in your element this year with butter yellow manicures , chrome tips and warming mocha nails proving hugely popular nail trends for 2025 so far. And while spring’s chicest nail looks have been slightly more pared-back, with micro nail art and pink French manicures reigning supreme, things look set to get more playful as we head towards summer, with one shade in particular catching my attention—pistachio.

Yes, we’ve seen green nails emerging as something of a micro trend this year, but if fluoro lime or vibrant matcha feels a little out-there for you, then pistachio nails make for a genuinely wearable way to step outside of your manicure comfort zone.

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

What are pistachio nails?

I never thought that I’d consider green to be a neutral, but there’s something about the creamy undertones and subtle shade of pistachio that makes it a surprisingly chic way to wear a colourful manicure. “Green nails are surprisingly very versatile,” confirms manicurist and Mii Nail Expert, Hayley McColm . “While we see a lot of darker emerald tones during autumn/winter, as we edge into spring, we always see a lot more pastel hues, and pistachio green is proving very popular this summer.” And despite sounding a little scary if you’re more about soap nails than summer brights, Hayley assures me that pistachio green is actually really wearable and makes a great option if you’re ready to try something just slightly “brighter and bolder than your classic summer pastels”.

How to wear pistachio nails

Like all popular nail colours, the beauty of a trending shade is that you can wear it in a multitude of ways depending on your style and tastes. I love how fresh and clean a block colour pistachio manicure is, but Hayley points out that there are so many ways to make the colour work for you. “I’m obsessed with a pistachio French manicure at the moment,” Hayley says. “It’s a great alternative twist on a classic French and a more subtle option if you’re worried about diving straight in with a full colour.”

Alternatively, Hayley suggests incorporating the colour into another of summer’s biggest nail trends—florals. “Adding a pistachio green to a floral nail art design is such a fun way to try the trend this season,” she explains.

Pistachio nail inspiration

1. Colour Drench

A post shared by 𝐄𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐑𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐀𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 • 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐲 • 𝐍𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬 Tottington, Bury (@emilia_rose_beauty) A photo posted by on

2. Micro French

A post shared by Saskia Fenwick (@saskiafenwick) A photo posted by on

3. Pistachio Chrome

A post shared by Hailey (Kittykey Nails) (@kittykey_nails) A photo posted by on

4. 3D Touches

A post shared by SCRATCH - The world’s #1 resource for nails (@scratchmagazine) A photo posted by on

5. Marble Swirls

A post shared by 𝑵𝒂𝒊𝒍𝒔 𝑩𝒚 𝑹𝒆𝒃𝒆𝒄𝒄𝒂 𝑮𝒓𝒆𝒊𝒈 🧿✨♉️ (@nailsbyrebeccagreig) A photo posted by on

6. Green Fade

A post shared by 𝓐𝓲𝓵𝓮𝓮𝓷 𝓡🌺 • 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐑𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭🎨 (@the.ar.tist) A photo posted by on

7. Minimalist Tips

A post shared by @polished.bylauren A photo posted by on

How to recreate pistachio nails at home

With so many incredibly pistachio nail polishes on the market right now, it’s the perfect nail trend to DIY at home if you have no time for a visit to the salon.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors