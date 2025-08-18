Trust Me, Waterless Pedicures Are a Game-Changer if You Want 360° Foot Care—I’m Never Going Back to the Regular Kind

Summer shows no signs of slowing down, which means we won't be out of flip-flops anytime soon. I have always loved a bog-standard pedicure, but recently, they're simply not cutting it—and ditto all my tried and trusted foot balms and salves. So, I wanted something a little more intensive.

That's when I was introduced to the notion of a dry pedicure. At first, this may sound counterintutive, but really, they allow your practitioner to hone in on all the hidden problem zones and nooks and crannies. Read on for the lowdown.

What is a dry pedicure?

Podiatrist Margaret Dabbs—also known as the beauty industry's foremost foot guru, explains that a dry pedicure is simply a pedicure that is performed entirely sans water during the "treatment" phase of the procedure. "A dry pedicure simply means no water is used, giving immediate, long-lasting transformation," she says. "They're perfect for anyone who wants to see transformative professional, long-lasting results from their beauty pedicure."

How is a dry pedicure performed?

A dry pedicure uses luxury and clinical formulations to treat dehydration, hard skin, cracks, calluses and more, while providing anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and anti-fungal benefits. "By combining podiatry expertise with results-driven luxury, it delivers outstanding health and beauty benefits for both men and women, making it a sought-after part of many clients’ self-care routines," adds Dabbs.

Then: "Once all the “dirty work” has been completed, the customer can then enjoy a lovely foot scrub and soak, in beautiful relaxing surroundings, bathing their feet in remote-controlled foot spas. This is then followed by a foot massage and toe nails can be painted."

What are the benefits of a dry pedicure

"Water masks areas of concern on the feet, and weakens the tissues and therefore all the technical work is performed first on dry skin, ensuring precision, greater visibility of concerns, and providing longer-lasting results," explains Dabbs.

Best products to maintain a dry pedicure

