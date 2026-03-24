The Best At-Home Gel Nail Kits for Long-Lasting, High-Gloss Nails

I love a gel manicure. I love the long-lasting, glossy finish, and how polished and perfect I feel when I step out of the salon. But, perhaps even more so, I also love peeling off a gel manicure. It’s a compulsion I can’t seem to kick. The slightest hint of a loose edge and I’m picking away at it like a rabid dog until the whole thing has gone, leaving behind nothing but slightly sorry-looking nails—and a fair amount of shame.

It’s for this reason that I’ve become such a dab hand with at-home manicure kits. They give me instant access to beautiful nails, so when I inevitably peel one off, I can redo it without the need to book an appointment. They’ve also proved exceptionally cost-effective. While the initial investment can be considerable, you quickly make your money back after three manicures or so.

That’s not to say it’s always easy. If my at-home manicure kit journey has taught me anything, it’s that nothing truly replaces a salon manicure. You’ll never seal your edges quite as perfectly or clip your cuticles quite as neatly, and it may not be as long-lasting as those done by a professional. What you can get, however, is a very convincing stand-in for those time-pressed moments when you need your nails to look polished, presentable and put-together.

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The best at-home gel nails kits

14-Day Mani Gel Polish At-Home Kit

(Image credit: 14-Day Manicure)

14-Day Mani Gel Polish At-Home Kit Best for long-lasting results Specifications What's inside: LED lamp, 2-8 gel polishes (10ml), base coat (10ml), top coat (10ml), nail buffer, nail file, acetone remover, steel cuticle pusher Shades included: 2-8 of your choice Lamp wattage: 54 Watts Curing time: 1 minute per coat HEMA & TPO free: Yes Vegan: Yes Other features: Long-lasting, salon-quality kit Today's Best Deals £67 at 14-Day Mani (was £157)

This comprehensive kit contains everything you need for a full at-home manicure, including tools for buffing and pushing back cuticles. The lamp is one of the more powerful options you’ll find for home use, and I’ve found the polish lasts exceptionally well (as the brand’s name suggests, it can last up to two weeks—although I managed to start peeling mine off after around nine days).

I also love that you can curate your own edit of gel shades from the brand’s extensive colour range, which covers virtually every tone and finish imaginable. You can choose anything from two shades—perfect if, like me, you tend to stick to milky neutrals or deep berry tones—up to eight colours for the more eclectic nail obsessives out there.

Le Mini Macaoron Gel Manicure Kit

(Image credit: Le Mini Macaron)

Le Mini Macaoron Gel Manicure Kit Best for on-the-go touch ups Specifications What's inside: Single-finger LED lamp, 10ml gel polish, cuticle stick, mini nail file, 10 remover pads Shades included: 1 Lamp wattage: 3 watts Curing time: 30 seconds HEMA & TPO free: Yes Vegan: Yes Other features: 3-in-1 formula (base, colour & top coat) Today's Best Deals £25.60 (was £32)

So cute, so compact—this kit is perfect for travel. The single-finger lamp means you can toss it in your carry-on and never have to worry about your manicure chipping while you’re away from home again. Granted, it’s not the most powerful lamp, it only comes with one shade of polish, and it would take a little longer to get through all ten fingers, but as a travel-friendly gel nail kit, it has everything you could wish for.

Manucurist Green Flash Starter Kit

(Image credit: Manucurist)

Manucurist Green Flash Starter Kit Best for nail health Specifications What's inside: Base coat, 3 gel polishes, top coat, acetone-free remover & removal clipslamp, Shades included: 3 of your choice Lamp wattage: 36 watts Curing time: 1 minute per coat HEMA & TPO free: Yes Vegan: Yes Other features: Vitamin-enriched formula, acetone-free removal Today's Best Deals £109 at Manucurist (was £173)

Manucurist is known for its kind-to-nail, vitamin-infused formulas, as well as its no-filing, acetone-free removal process, making this a great choice if nail health is high on your list of priorities. The polishes, which come in an array of wearable, high-gloss shades, also feature the brand’s patented KeraHCE+ technology, designed to help strengthen and fortify nails while you wear it.

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You can opt for the travel lamp, which folds down neatly for packing, or upgrade to the premium lamp for an additional fee, which cures each nail more quickly. In terms of longevity, I found the original Green Flash top coat delivers a generous seven days of wear, but since testing the kit, the brand has launched the Xtreme Flash Top Coat, which claims to offer up to 21 days of chip-free shine for an extra £4—an impressive promise, even by salon standards.

Where the brand really proves its worth, however, is in the removal. Using its acetone-free remover and clip system, the polish lifts cleanly from the nail in about 2 minutes, with no filing required—a rarity for gel polish, and a welcome one.

Nails Inc. GelLED Full Size Lamp Starter Kit

(Image credit: Nails Inc.)

Nails Inc. GelLED Full Size Lamp Starter Kit Best for fast results Specifications What's inside: LED lamp, 2-in-1 file & buffer, nail cleanser, nail primer, 2-in-1 base & top coat, gel polish, cuticle stick, 12x lint-free wipes, remover dropper, 10x foil sachets, remover tool Shades included: 1 Lamp wattage: 5 Watts Curing time: 15-30 seconds HEMA & TPO free: Yes Vegan: Yes Other features: Fast curing, Today's Best Deals £50 at Look Fantastic

Much-loved nail brand Nails Inc. also offers an at-home gel kit that delivers some of the fastest manicures on this list, with an impressively quick curing time of just 15–30 seconds per coat. Ideal for anyone short on time (or patience), the speedy lamp lets you get through a full set in next to no time without compromising on shine or longevity.

Shade-wise, there is a curated edit of 16 trend-led shades, from classic burgundy to hot pink to shimmery metallics, each of which delivers the brand's signature plump, glossy gel finish, while being straightforward enough for beginners to use at home.

An important note on lamps and gels

You might think, like I did, that you can mix and match the brands of your lamp and gel polishes. But you really can't, unless you want to end up in a never-curing, gloopy mess. The thing is, each gel system is engineered with specific photoinitiators, requiring precise wavelengths and light intensities to harden fully, which are built into the corresponding lamp. In other words, if you mismatch brands, your nails might never cure, or if they do, they might not last very long.