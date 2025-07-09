After Years of Gel Manicures, I’ve Restored My Thin, Brittle and Peeling Nails to Health—These 8 Products Were Transformative, and Under £18

It's no secret that I have been on a journey with my nails this year—forget sleepmaxxing or starting an intense fitness regimen—my focus has been on restoring my talons to their former glory. You see, I spent the past few years getting harsh gel manicures every other week, with all the nail art add-ons. And while good gel practices and a great manicurist will ensure that your nails stay healthy underneath, I was switching up my technician nearly every visit, and many of them were using a drill for removal, which, over time, wears down and damages the nail bed.

So, this past January, I went cold turkey on the salon, and have since gotten my nails to a place where they're no longer peeling and are growing nicely. I've tested dozens and dozens of products to get here, but the real lesson I've learnt is that you don't need to spend a fortune to take care of your nails—no, many of the hero products I've found are available on Amazon, for under £20—or even less considering we're in the throes of Prime Week. Read on for my picks.

1. Mavala Scientifique K+ Plus Nail Hardener

Mavala's Scientifique K+ Plus Nail Hardener is, in my opinion, the Swiss army knife of such products. This tiny vial of green liquid stopped my nails from peeling and breaking, and it couldn't be easier to use. You simply swipe one thin layer of the polish onto the tips of your bare nails, before following with the rest of your nail care routine—just be mindful to not get any on your hands, as it can harden the skin. I've tried countless similar products at a higher price point, and none compare to this.

2. O.P.I Pro Spa Nail Cuticle Oil

For years, I didn't believe that a humble cuticle oil could transform the health of my nail beds—how wrong I was. Using nail oil not only nourishes and hydrates your cuticles, but it also actively encourages growth and can strengthen your nails too. If you want that "clean girl" look everyone's vying for these days, you won't get there without one. This oil was the first I've ever tried, and it's still a staple in my nail care routine—you just can't go wrong with it.

3. Cutex Non-Acetone Nail Polish Remover

While acetone has long been used in nail polish remover, it's incredibly harsh. For a long time, I was using all manner of nail health products, but was seeing no difference because I was using my same old remover—safe to say, switching to acetone-free has been an absolute game changer for me. I love this Cutex one because it's simple, gets the job done, and at £3 is hardly breaking the bank.

4. Nail Envy Nail Polish

Having healthy nails is all about nourishing them from the inside out. Just like we take essential vitamins for our skin, hair, gut... You name it, we also need to make sure we're paying attention to our hands. I love this O.P.I. nail treatment as it features the brand's patented Tri-Flex Technology™, which is a liquid shield that reinforces the nail with layer-building strength. The vegan formula also features biotin, calcium, vitamins A, C, and E.

5. Manucurist Green Oil Nail Care — Nail & Cuticle Oil

Manucurist Green Oil Nail Care — Nail & Cuticle Oil £15 at Amazon UK

While this may look like your everyday nail oil, it is packed full of plant-based ingredients and a powerful blend of six oils—sweet almond, passion fruit, Moluccan walnut seeds, walnut, coconut, and baobab—which contain active ingredients to promote nail growth. I love using this oil whenever I'm especially focused on growing my nails long, and it has never disappointed me.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

6. Margaret Dabbs Small Crystal Nail File

Margaret Dabbs Small Crystal Nail File £11.99 at Amazon UK

You need a good nail file in your arsenal, and this handy-sized, Margaret Dabbs crystal one is my favourite. While it's easy to cheap out here, you really shouldn't—correctly engineered files help promote stronger, healthier nails, and can even seal the nail edge to prevent them from splitting. I always have at least one of these on hand, and will not leave the house without one.

7. By MILLY High Carbon Stainless Steel Professional Nail Scissors

By MILLY High Carbon Stainless Steel Professional Nail Scissors £16.99 at Amazon UK

For years, I was cutting my nails with nail clippers, which were better suited to my toes. Having a dedicated pair of scissors is not only better for nail health, as you're less likely to break or damage the nail, but it also allows you to get a more precise shape and nip off hangnails more easily. This pair from By Milly is super sharp and curved perfectly, so it's easy to get around the circumference of the tip.

8. L'OCCITANE Almond Delicious Hands Cream

This luxe hand cream sure smells delicious, but it also deeply nourishes your hands and nails. It does take a while to sink in, but this is no bad thing—I often use it at night as an overnight mask, and it has worked wonders. It leaves my hands noticeably softer to the touch, and I believe it has helped with my cuticle health too. One in every handbag, please!