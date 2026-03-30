The New-Season Beauty Edit: March’s Most Considered Launches

Not to jinx it, but it does feel as though the first hints of warmer, sunnier days are beginning to creep in. With them comes the urge to recalibrate our beauty routines: a renewed focus on glowing, sun-kissed skin, lighter textures and fresher scents, and products that work hard, but feel effortless—much like a summer’s day.

This month’s edit captures that shift exactly. Complexion enhancers that deliver instant radiance, skincare that balances potency with skin-friendly formulations, and haircare that simplifies protection without sacrificing results.

These are the new beauty products that landed on our desks—and quickly made their way home with us.

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