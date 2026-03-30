The New-Season Beauty Edit: March’s Most Considered Launches
New, noteworthy and completely necessary
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Not to jinx it, but it does feel as though the first hints of warmer, sunnier days are beginning to creep in. With them comes the urge to recalibrate our beauty routines: a renewed focus on glowing, sun-kissed skin, lighter textures and fresher scents, and products that work hard, but feel effortless—much like a summer’s day.
This month’s edit captures that shift exactly. Complexion enhancers that deliver instant radiance, skincare that balances potency with skin-friendly formulations, and haircare that simplifies protection without sacrificing results.
These are the new beauty products that landed on our desks—and quickly made their way home with us.Article continues below
"A couple of years ago, we all collectively lost our minds for the Hourglass Unreal Liquid Blush, and now to complete the complexion collection, the brand has launched the highlighter. Hourglass is a brand that knows all about radiance and this super lightweight glow-boosting serum gives skin the most luminous finish. The clever dropper dispenser gives you just the right amount, but it is easily buildable if you want something a little more impactful. I urge you to use the brush that comes with as it helps blend the product for a natural-looking glow." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor
“I’m exacting when it comes to fragrance: if I’m not captivated at first spritz, it simply isn’t for me. It has to hook me instantly—almost like an addictive hit—leaving me wanting more. Hermès Musc Pallida did exactly that. Created by perfumer Christine Nagel, it centres on iris pallida—one of perfumery’s most precious materials—wrapped in enveloping musks. The result is warm and sensual, yet clean and soft on the skin. It’s already become my year-round signature; despite just a few days of wearing it, I’ve already lost count of how many people have asked what I’m wearing.” - Lottie Winter, Beauty Director
"I am a massive fan of the original Elizabeth Arden's Retinol and HPR Ceramide Rapid Skin Renewing Water Cream, so I have been patiently waiting for the eye cream to come along. Lucky me, then, as this month my patience was rewarded. Much like the face cream, this formula contains encapsulated retinol, so you get the benefits of a retinoid without irritation. It also has ceramides and niacinamide to brighten dark circles. Another winning product for Arden." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor
“I’ve long loved the L’Occitane Amande range, but the Supple Skin Oil remains a standout. Formulated with 50% almond oil alongside camelina oil—rich in omega 6 and 9—it leaves skin feeling exceptionally soft, supple and nourished. The scent is equally compelling: a delicate, fresh almond note that feels both comforting and distinctive, unlike any other body oil I’ve tried. The new packaging only enhances the experience, with a sleeker, more elevated design that now takes pride of place on my bathroom shelf.” - Lottie Winter, Beauty Director
"There are plenty of leave-in conditioners on the market, but few excellent ones. Gisou’s new offering is top tier; the ultra-fine continuous mist makes hard-to-reach areas a doddle and detangles effortlessly. It’s infused with nourishing honey, hydrolysed milk to strengthen and repairing ceramides. Plus, it smells delicious like all Gisou products. You can’t go wrong. " - Nessa Humayun, Beauty Editor
"Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream needs little introduction. Originally formulated backstage as Charlotte Tilbury’s ‘secret potion’, it launched to the public in 2013 and has remained a perennial bestseller ever since. This year, the brand has reformulated the iconic cream, supercharging it with the world-first Recoverstem™ Peptide—a complex of over 100 multi-action peptides derived from the stem cells of the Eternal Jasmine Youth Plant™, prized for their renewal properties. The results are suitably impressive: skin appears more hydrated, radiant and plumped, with visible improvements in redness, texture, firmness and elasticity, as well as a softening of fine lines and wrinkles.” - Lottie Winter, Beauty Director
"I’ve always been a low-coverage girl, so I have tried the gamut of skin tints, tinted moisturisers, BB and CC creams… You name it. I have my favourites, but I haven’t added to this small curated lineup in years. That was until I discovered Refy’s new Skin Base Skin Tint. It’s quite low coverage but produces the most luminous, 'glass skin' finish. The tint uses a Korean-formulated gel texture that hydrates and cools; the coverage is light and buildable, and the packaging is innovative with a built-in palette so you can effortlessly mix shades. Plus, it doesn’t slip despite the dewy formula." - Nessa Humayun, Beauty Editor
“As we edge closer to warmer weather, I find myself rethinking my self-tan routine. These drops are powered by 100% natural-origin DHA, alongside hydrating hyaluronic acid and glow-enhancing Pro-Tan Technology, with fine gold pearlescent pigments to impart a lit-from-within radiance. The result is a believable, golden glow in just one hour that lasts up to a week. Paired with the signature scent of the range, it feels like the first real hint that summer is within reach.” - Lottie Winter, Beauty Director
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Lottie Winter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire UK. With over a decade of beauty journalism under her belt, she brings a desire to cut through the noise and get to what really matters–– products that deliver, conversations that empower, and beauty that makes people feel like their best selves.