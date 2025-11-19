How to Stop Winter Breakage In Its Tracks—Why Leave-In Conditioner Is The Key To Stronger, Glossier Hair

Every day, we, without meaning to, damage our hair. We bleach, colour, apply extreme heat and pull at it with brushes. But, did you know that even washing your hair can leave it vulnerable? According to Living Proof, "when hair absorbs water, the cuticle swells and lifts, leaving it more exposed to mechanical damage, such as stretching, breaking and friction." Washing your hair also removes natural oils from the shaft, meaning hair is a lot less manageable afterwards. The trouble is, we all need to wash our hair, so what's the solution? That's where the best leave-in conditioners come in.

Leave-in conditioning sprays and creams are applied to damp hair, post shampoo and conditioner. They essentially provide an extra step of nourishment and protection in your haircare routine. In addition to conditioning, they help detangle the hair, which is a common complaint among those with mid to long hair. Tom Smith, a hairstylist and co-founder of Aevum Salon, considers this one of, if not the, most important product in your hair care routine. "It dictates the manageability and protection level of your hair as you move through the days between hair washes," he says. "It provides a light barrier by delivering conditioning agents to the cuticle of your hair, making things smoother, more manageable and shinier."

What's the difference between an in-shower conditioner and a leave-in conditioner?

"The conditioning ingredients in your leave-in conditioner are lighter and much more diluted than those in your rinse-off," Smith says. This keeps your hair feeling light and fresh, rather than weighed down with lots of product. "There are often added benefits such as heat and humidity protection, as well as UV filters designed to stay on your hair, protecting it from the elements and environmental aggressors."

How to use a leave-in conditioner

After you've towel-dried your hair, you can apply the leave-in conditioner throughout the hair. Smith recommends avoiding the roots, but taking care to lightly cover the more fragile hair around the hairline.

Hair type matters too; spray and water-based leave-in conditioners are best for fine hair, serums and light creams work well on wavy hair, and thicker gels or balms can be better for tighter textures, thick or coarse hair.

"For natural textures like curly or curly hair," Smith says. "You can reapply a lighter spray conditioner on days that you’re not re-wetting your hair to minimise fluff and help regulate the curl pattern."

If your hair is knotty, difficult to style and damaged, then it might be time to consider one of the best leave-in conditioners. They will work overtime to protect your tresses from damage—be that at the hands of your hairbrush, environmental factors like pollution, or your hot tools (yes, even the best hair straighteners can take their toll on your locks)—while adding a glossy, frizz-free finish to your look.

But as with all beauty buys, it's about finding a leave-in conditioner that works for you and your hair's needs. "Look for elements relevant to you," Smith recommends. "Do you need heat protection? Or are you more concerned with frizz or fluffing in humidity? Look for UV filters if you’re going to be outdoors a lot." If you have really knotty hair, then ideally, you want one that moisturises and helps to untangle unruly strands.

Senior Beauty Editor, Katie Thomas, and Social Media Editor, Dionne Brighton, are huge fans of a leave-in conditioner, so they put some of the industry's top picks to the test. They tested each one for over two weeks, paying close attention to the textures, finishes and results. This is their edit of the best leave-in conditioners...

