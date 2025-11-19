Every day, we, without meaning to, damage our hair. We bleach, colour, apply extreme heat and pull at it with brushes. But, did you know that even washing your hair can leave it vulnerable? According to Living Proof, "when hair absorbs water, the cuticle swells and lifts, leaving it more exposed to mechanical damage, such as stretching, breaking and friction." Washing your hair also removes natural oils from the shaft, meaning hair is a lot less manageable afterwards. The trouble is, we all need to wash our hair, so what's the solution? That's where the best leave-in conditioners come in.

Leave-in conditioning sprays and creams are applied to damp hair, post shampoo and conditioner. They essentially provide an extra step of nourishment and protection in your haircare routine. In addition to conditioning, they help detangle the hair, which is a common complaint among those with mid to long hair. Tom Smith, a hairstylist and co-founder of Aevum Salon, considers this one of, if not the, most important product in your hair care routine. "It dictates the manageability and protection level of your hair as you move through the days between hair washes," he says. "It provides a light barrier by delivering conditioning agents to the cuticle of your hair, making things smoother, more manageable and shinier."

What's the difference between an in-shower conditioner and a leave-in conditioner?

"The conditioning ingredients in your leave-in conditioner are lighter and much more diluted than those in your rinse-off," Smith says. This keeps your hair feeling light and fresh, rather than weighed down with lots of product. "There are often added benefits such as heat and humidity protection, as well as UV filters designed to stay on your hair, protecting it from the elements and environmental aggressors."

How to use a leave-in conditioner

After you've towel-dried your hair, you can apply the leave-in conditioner throughout the hair. Smith recommends avoiding the roots, but taking care to lightly cover the more fragile hair around the hairline.

Hair type matters too; spray and water-based leave-in conditioners are best for fine hair, serums and light creams work well on wavy hair, and thicker gels or balms can be better for tighter textures, thick or coarse hair.

"For natural textures like curly or curly hair," Smith says. "You can reapply a lighter spray conditioner on days that you’re not re-wetting your hair to minimise fluff and help regulate the curl pattern."

If your hair is knotty, difficult to style and damaged, then it might be time to consider one of the best leave-in conditioners. They will work overtime to protect your tresses from damage—be that at the hands of your hairbrush, environmental factors like pollution, or your hot tools (yes, even the best hair straighteners can take their toll on your locks)—while adding a glossy, frizz-free finish to your look.

But as with all beauty buys, it's about finding a leave-in conditioner that works for you and your hair's needs. "Look for elements relevant to you," Smith recommends. "Do you need heat protection? Or are you more concerned with frizz or fluffing in humidity? Look for UV filters if you’re going to be outdoors a lot." If you have really knotty hair, then ideally, you want one that moisturises and helps to untangle unruly strands.

Senior Beauty Editor, Katie Thomas, and Social Media Editor, Dionne Brighton, are huge fans of a leave-in conditioner, so they put some of the industry's top picks to the test. They tested each one for over two weeks, paying close attention to the textures, finishes and results. This is their edit of the best leave-in conditioners...

Best leave-in conditioner

1. Redken One United Multi-Benefit Treatment Spray

Best all-rounder Redken One United Multi-Benefit Treatment Spray £23.60 at Lookfantastic "This is one heck of a hair product. An overachieving leave-in conditioner that the brand says has 25 benefits. A punchy claim, but one that I agree with. It offers heat protection of up to 230°, detangles the knottiest hair and helps to define waves and curls. My hair feels softer and healthier after just a few uses. It would work on all hair types, because it's nourishing enough for natural textures, but perfectly lightweight not to weigh down fine hair like mine. Such a brilliant find." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

2. Fable & Mane Detangling Leave-In Conditioner

Best for detangling Fable & Mane Detangling Leave-In Conditioner £28 at Amazon "My hair is incredibly knotty, and it can take such a long time to get a brush through it. I spend far too much time sitting on the side of my bed in a wet towel, working through the tangles. I tested this spray for the Marie Claire Hair Awards last year, and I couldn't believe the ease with which my brush moved through my length. It's really hydrating, so dry ends are left feeling soft and looking smooth." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

3. Ouai Leave In Conditioner

Best smelling Ouai Leave In Conditioner £26 at Lookfantastic "There's a reason why this one-and-done spray is a beauty cult classic. Yes, it works wonders on dry hair to detangle, moisturise and tame frizz, but the fragrance sells it for me. Its iconic St. Barts scent transports you to the beach immediately—cue notes of orange blossom, tuberose and musk." - Dionne Brighton, Social Media Editor

4. Kérastase Discipline Fluidissime Spray

Best for flyaways and frizz Kérastase Discipline Fluidissime Spray £34.05 at Lookfantastic "This pro-keratin formula with lipid and softening agents is one of the best for banishing flyaways. Protecting hair from frizz in high humidity, this multitasker does everything you want a great conditioner to do, without making hair feel heavy." - Dionne Brighton, Social Media Editor

5. Tootilab Soft Leave-In Cream

Best for curls and coils Tootilab Soft Leave-In Cream from £13 at Tootilab "Designed specifically for curls, coils and waves, this ultra-hydrating leave-in cream nourishes the hair so that the natural kink is perfectly defined. It's rich, but not heavy so hair feels soft and manageable, but never greasy or heavy." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

6. Color Wow Dream Cocktail Carb-infused Leave-In Treatment

Best for colour-treated hair Color Wow Dream Cocktail Carb-infused Leave-In Treatment £25 at Lookfantastic "This leave-in treatment cream has been in my kit for years. For the first few weeks after having my hair coloured, I apply a generous amount after every wash. The bleaching (and the fact that I do not have my hair trimmed often enough) means that my ends often look parched. This smooths everything out and even adds shine. Rather than a spray, you pump the product into your hand and work through your hair. It can be used on wet and dry hair, but I see the best results when used on wet hair." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

7. Sol de Janerio Brazilian Joia Milky Leave-In Conditioner

Best for dry hair Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Joia Milky Leave-In Conditioner £28 at Lookfantastic "I love the creamy formula of this leave-in. It feels almost like a moisturiser for your hair. Don't be put off by my description though, it doesn't weigh down the hair. But where the texture is lightweight, the formula is rich in nourishing oils and butters than help to lock-in moisture to help detangle, seal the cuticles leaving hair looking and feeling smooth." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

8. Living Proof Leave-In Conditioning Spray