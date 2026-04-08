Lisa Eldridge, Sam McKnight, Bobbi Brown and Adam Reed on Beauty’s Most Iconic Moments

When it comes to throwback beauty trends, these makeup and hair doyennes don’t just remember them—they pioneered them, sculpting decade-defining looks we continue to emulate today. Having spent years commanding the industry's front line, they’ve witnessed trends surge, collapse, and resurface, sometimes repeatedly. Here, we posed four simple but definitive questions to them about the moments that revolutionised beauty—and the ones we may soon find ourselves longing for.

Sam McKnight MBE, Hairstylist and Founder, Hair by Sam McKnight

(Image credit: Getty & Courtesy of Sam McKnight)

Which beauty product do you think changed the industry forever?

The launch of mousse in the ‘80s was huge and really changed hair styling. In the last 10 years, though, dry styling texture mists have revolutionised the speed and ease of quick, easy styling.

Which beauty trend do you miss the most?

I don’t miss trends, they are never gone for long! You see things come back and evolve constantly. Right now, I’m loving the return to glamour we are seeing—more volume, more polish.

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Is there a retro look you always keep on file or return to for inspiration?

That beautiful, supermodel blowout. Think Cindy Crawford’s big, bombshell hair in the early ‘90s.

Which current beauty trend do you think we’ll feel nostalgic about in 2040?

“Cool-girl” hair refers to that effortless, undone, and textured look—hair that's styled to appear as though it's naturally tousled and carefree. It's the off-duty supermodel style, reminiscent of Kate Moss and Sienna Miller, which embodies relaxed confidence and unstudied glamour.

Lisa Eldridge, Makeup Artist, Author & Founder, Lisa Eldridge Beauty

(Image credit: Getty & Lisa Eldridge)

Which beauty product do you think changed the industry forever?

The most significant developments in makeup have often been those that made products easier to use and more accessible to women. Products like Max Factor's portable, quick, high-coverage Pan-Stik (1947) became an industry staple. That swipe-and-go complexion format that feels so modern and relevant now actually started decades ago and felt revolutionary at the time.

Which beauty trend do you miss the most?

I’ve been so glad to see real skin and lived-in makeup trending again. When I started as a makeup artist in the ‘90s, we shifted away from the hyper-glamorous, full-coverage looks of the ‘80s and instead sought cool, androgynous, and youthful styles. In recent decades, heavier and more perfected makeup became dominant, but I’m now thrilled to see a move toward less “paint by numbers” techniques, with more skin texture visible and individuality embraced—the essence of “perfectly imperfect” makeup.

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Is there a retro look you always keep on file or return to for inspiration?

Blue eyeshadow is a retro look I always return to. In the ‘60s, it appeared as soft, rounded clouds of colour paired with dramatic, doll-like lashes. The ‘70s brought disco, metallic blues for a glamorous effect. In the ‘90s, blue eyeshadow shifted to icy, pastel shimmers, gently washed over the lids, made famous by supermodels and pop stars. Today, we've returned to this nostalgic ‘90s or ‘00s version, mixing modern and retro vibes.

Which current beauty trend do you think we’ll feel nostalgic about in 2040?

I’ll be feeling nostalgic for the trend of uber flushed cheeks and faux freckles—a look where cheeks are generously blushed for a youthful, healthy effect, and freckles are drawn or highlighted for a playful, natural vibe. Though this trend may be fading, I believe it will return, as it suits many and is playful and easy to achieve when done right.

Adam Reed, Hairdresser & Founder, ARKIVE Headcare

(Image credit: Getty & Adam Reed)

Which beauty product do you think changed the industry forever?

L’Oréal Elnett Supreme Hold Hairspray in 1960. It completely changed the way we finished hair—strong hold but brushable, invisible and workable. It allowed hair to move while still holding its shape, which remains the gold standard today.

Which beauty trend do you miss the most?

I have a soft spot for proper blow-dries—that era when hair was styled with intentional volume and bounce, resulting in big, glossy looks that felt polished, lively, and crafted with skill. The result always made people stand a little taller, exuding confidence and meticulous style.

Is there a retro look you always keep on file or return to for inspiration?

The beehive. It’s iconic. There’s something about the structure, the drama and the confidence it brings. Even when it’s softened or modernised, the essence of it—height, shape and presence—still feels incredibly relevant.

Which current beauty trend do you think we’ll feel nostalgic about in 2040?

The current focus on natural texture and undone hair—what I call the “perfectly imperfect” trend. I think in 2040 we’ll look back at it as the moment we moved away from over-styling and embraced something more personal, a bit more relaxed, and a lot more real.

Bobbi Brown, Makeup Artist, Entrepreneur & Founder, Jones Road

(Image credit: Getty & Bobbi Brown)

Which beauty product do you think changed the industry forever?

Lipstick. The best place to express your style is with lipstick. If you love red, go for it. If you love bright pink, go for it. And if you’re more subtle and neutral, just don’t go paler than your natural lip colour.

Which beauty trend do you miss the most?

The supermodel glam era of the ‘90s. A nude, lined, filled-in matte lip. Very clean skin, not a lot of blush, and very neutral eyes—whether it's brown shadows or just mascara. There wasn't a lot of colour on the face—it was really about nude. The ‘90s look was very much a sporty, relaxed, cool-girl look and a new kind of glamour.

Is there a retro look you always keep on file or return to for inspiration?

The cat eye. The definition helps keep eyes looking fresh and the face more lifted.

Which current beauty trend do you think we’ll feel nostalgic about in 2040?

The glowy cheek. I love to mimic a natural flush with a healthy pop of colour on the cheeks.