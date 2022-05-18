Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Drops – Medium, was £19.95 now £13.37 | Lookfantastic Best for a customisable glow: These clever Isle of Paradise drops give you full control over your tan. All you have to do is add as many drops as you want into your face moisturiser to achieve your desired results. Plus, the nourishing formula is enriched with colour correcting actives to keep orange tones at bay.

Bondi Sands One Hour Express Face Mist, £13.99 | Feelunique Best for quick results: If you want a tan in no time, the Bondi Sands One Hour Express Face Mist will do the trick. This mist provides a deep, long-lasting tan in just one hour. It’s worth noting, instead of spraying it onto the face, we recommend spraying onto a mitt and then applying to the face for a more even glow.

Clinique Face Bronzing Gel Tint, £19 | Lookfantastic

Best for sensitive skin: If you have sensitive skin, the idea of putting fake tan on your face can be scary. However, Clinique’s bronzing gel is dermatologist tested, non-acnegenic and free from fragrance and oil, so is less likely to irritate your skin. View Deal

How to apply fake tan to your face:

Each individual product will come with its own set on instructions, however, after trying out our fair share of formulas, there are a few steps that we never skip.

First of all, make sure to remove all your makeup and cleanse your skin before applying any tanning products. Most tans will react best to a clean, dry base, so hold off on applying any moisturisers or serums beforehand.

That being said, if you go for something like tanning drops, they can sometimes be mixed in with your moisturiser, so make sure to check the instructions.

We recommend blending the tan down to your neck for a more natural finish, and if you haven’t used a mitt, make sure to wash your hands afterwards!