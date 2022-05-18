Get ready to glow...
Choosing the best fake tan for your face isn’t easy. Think of it like this, you wouldn’t use the same moisturiser for your face that you do on your body, so why use the same tan?
Luckily, lots of brands have created tanning products that are specifically designed for your face, and some are even filled with skin-loving ingredients such as Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C.
We’ve rounded up our favourite fake tans for your face, and included lots of information on how to apply them for a natural-looking glow all year round. For more inspiration, don’t forget to check out our guides to the best gradual tanners and the best instant tans for Summer and beyond…
8 of the best fake tans for your face to buy now:
Bali Body Face Tan Water, £26 | ASOS
Best for beginners: If you’re new to the world of fake tan, you can’t go wrong with this product. It is so simple to use, all you have to do is add a few drops to a cotton pad and apply all over your face like a toner. The results? A natural tan that develops within four to six hours.
Tan-Luxe Super Glow Hyaluronic Self-Tan Serum,
was £39 now £27.75 | Lookfantastic
Best for added skin benefits: For a tan that goes the extra mile, say hello to Tan-Luxe’s serum. This product contains Hyaluronic Acid and Sodium Hyaluronate of extremely low molecular weight, helping to intensely moisturise the skin. Did we mention it also contains SPF 30? Win win.
Dior Bronze Self Tanning Jelly Gradual Glow, £29 | John Lewis
Best luxury option: If luxury is what you’re after, we recommend the Dior Bronze Self Tanning Jelly, which is designed specifically for the face. Thanks to its dual skin-perfecting and self-tanning action, your complexion will appear radiant, and the sun-kissed glow will gradually intensify each day.
St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Vitamins Face Serum, £21.35 | Feelunique
Best for a natural tan: St. Tropez are always a go-to brand for us when it comes to fake tan. Their vitamin-enriched bronzing water serum creates a natural glow that develops over four to six hours. It can be applied directly to the face or mixed with your moisturiser for an even more natural finish.
Dove DermaSpa Summer Revived Face Cream Fair to Medium, £2.99 | Feelunique
Best affordable option: If you don’t want to splurge, this Dove tan is only £2.99. What a bargain. The face cream will give you a healthy looking glow that is buildable over time.
Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Drops – Medium,
was £19.95 now £13.37 | Lookfantastic
Best for a customisable glow: These clever Isle of Paradise drops give you full control over your tan. All you have to do is add as many drops as you want into your face moisturiser to achieve your desired results. Plus, the nourishing formula is enriched with colour correcting actives to keep orange tones at bay.
Bondi Sands One Hour Express Face Mist, £13.99 | Feelunique
Best for quick results: If you want a tan in no time, the Bondi Sands One Hour Express Face Mist will do the trick. This mist provides a deep, long-lasting tan in just one hour. It’s worth noting, instead of spraying it onto the face, we recommend spraying onto a mitt and then applying to the face for a more even glow.
Clinique Face Bronzing Gel Tint, £19 | Lookfantastic
Best for sensitive skin: If you have sensitive skin, the idea of putting fake tan on your face can be scary. However, Clinique’s bronzing gel is dermatologist tested, non-acnegenic and free from fragrance and oil, so is less likely to irritate your skin.
How to apply fake tan to your face:
Each individual product will come with its own set on instructions, however, after trying out our fair share of formulas, there are a few steps that we never skip.
First of all, make sure to remove all your makeup and cleanse your skin before applying any tanning products. Most tans will react best to a clean, dry base, so hold off on applying any moisturisers or serums beforehand.
That being said, if you go for something like tanning drops, they can sometimes be mixed in with your moisturiser, so make sure to check the instructions.
We recommend blending the tan down to your neck for a more natural finish, and if you haven’t used a mitt, make sure to wash your hands afterwards!