The Hardworking SPFs To Know As Your Spring Skincare Switch-Up Begins

If sunscreen isn’t already a non-negotiable in your skincare routine, then let spring’s arrival be your sign, with the (hopefully) sunnier days meaning we’ll all be shedding our winter layers and spending some more time outdoors. And that means that SPF isn’t optional, it’s essential to keeping your skin healthy and protected in the brighter weather. However, if you’re anything like me, then the thought of adding another step to your morning routine might feel a little jarring. Which is exactly where an SPF with benefits comes in.

More than just a basic sunscreen, the newest generation of SPFs goes far beyond protection alone, with many doubling up as skin tints, boosting glow, warding off insects or even replacing your blusher. As someone who is always looking for products that will streamline my routine rather than add more steps, these multitasking SPFs are the ultimate beauty overachievers. All while delivering that all-important shield against UV damage, naturally.

Ahead, I’ve rounded up the smartest sunscreens and my favourite SPFs with added benefits so that you don’t have to layer product upon product for the same results. Whether you want a hint of coverage, a little extra radiance, or a more practical extra for a day spent outdoors, these formulas prove that sunscreen can offer a whole lot more than just protection from the sun.

The best SPFs with benefits

1. Merit The Uniform Tinted Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50

(Image credit: Merit)

Merit The Uniform Tinted Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 Best SPF skin tint Today's Best Deals £34 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Natural, skin-like finish + Smooths and blurs Reasons to avoid - Has a noticeable smell like many mineral formulations

The perfect hybrid of skincare and make-up, this mineral SPF offers up all the protection you’d expect from a broad-spectrum SPF 50 with the added bonus of being infused with pigments to even skin tone. As someone who rarely wears a full face of make-up on a daily basis, I was pleasantly surprised by the coverage that this does provide—yes, it’s sheer, but it blurs over redness and pigmentation and leaves skin looking velvety-smooth and even. I just apply a little bit of concealer on top and off I go for the day. Available in 15 shades, it’s the perfect multitasker for busy mornings when you want to be both polished and protected.

2. Naked Sundays SPF50 Glow Balm Mineral Peptide Stick

(Image credit: Naked Sundays)

Naked Sundays SPF50 Glow Balm Mineral Peptide Stick Best SPF blusher Today's Best Deals £24 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Great for on-the-go application + Adds a dewy flush of colour Reasons to avoid - Only for cheeks

I wasn’t entirely sure how useful a sunscreen-infused blusher would actually be, but this nifty stick has fast become a handbag staple for me. The formula itself is infused with peptides, vitamin E and avocado seed oil to give it a beautifully creamy and blendable texture that truly glides over skin and can be blended out in seconds using your fingertips, delivering a pop of dewy colour to skin. As someone who often looks quite washed-out and tired after lunch, it’s a brilliant pick-me-up to have on hand, and I love the fact that it also contains sunscreen as an added layer of protection. Of course, you will still need to have applied an SPF all over your face at the start of the day, but it’s a nice additional barrier—especially on areas like the tops of my cheeks or the bridge of my nose where I have been burnt in the past.

3. Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 30

(Image credit: Sephora UK)

Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 30 Best brightening SPF Today's Best Deals £36.50 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Gives a luminous, radiant finish + Doubles as a make-up primer Reasons to avoid - Very oily skin might find it too glowy

One of my most-used SPFs, this cult product from Supergoop is better than almost any glow-boosting make-up primer I’ve used and has the added bonus of being your sun protection for the day too. I recently finished a tube of this in the shade Dawn (a pretty pearlescent pink) and will be rushing to repurchase, as my skin simply doesn’t look as good on mornings when I don’t apply it. Worn alone, it makes skin look instantly brighter and more sheeny, but it also works well layered under a foundation that could benefit from a little extra luminosity. There are different shades available too, so if you prefer more of a golden glow or something more opalescent, there will be a formula to suit.

4. Allies of Skin Sunless Tan SPF 50 Sunscreen + Self-Tanner

(Image credit: Allies of Skin)

Allies of Skin Sunless Tan SPF 50 Sunscreen + Self-Tanner Best SPF for a sunless tan Today's Best Deals £56 at Space NK Reasons to buy + Builds a natural-looking tan + Leaves skin glowy Reasons to avoid - It’s expensive

This is one of the smartest sunscreens I’ve tried: a daily SPF that builds a gradual tan. It really does solve the dilemma of wanting glowy, sun-kissed skin without compromising on protection. It works by gradually building a natural-looking tan with DHA (the active ingredient in most tanning products), while also caring for skin with a broad-spectrum SPF and a range of antioxidants like vitamin C and centella asiatica. The result is that after a few days, you’ll notice that your skin has a natural warmth and radiance to it, without you having had to faff about with a separate tanner in your routine.

5. Green People Sun Cream SPF15 with Insect Repellent

(Image credit: Green People)

Green People Sun Cream SPF15 with Insect Repellent Best SPF for outdoor protection Today's Best Deals £33 at Green People Reasons to buy + Shields against mosquitoes, midges and insects + Natural ingredients Reasons to avoid - Low protection factor so need to re-apply frequently

A brilliant multitasker for holidays or if you’re spending a lot of time outside in nature, this SPF is like a natural barrier against bugs and insects. It’s infused with Citrepel®75—a DEET-free insect repellent that uses a plant-based approach to protecting skin from mosquitoes, midges, and other gnats. Plus, it contains soothing aloe vera, peppermint and lemon eucalyptus that smells amazing to humans but less so to bothersome bugs. It’s gentle, nourishing and practical, but not one to rely on for intense sun exposure due to the lower SPF.

6. Kopari Sun Veil Illuminating Powder Sunscreen SPF 30

(Image credit: Kopari)

Kopari Sun Veil Illuminating Powder Sunscreen SPF 30 Best powder SPF Today's Best Deals £46 at Space NK Reasons to buy + Sets makeup while adding protection + Can dust onto partings and hairline Reasons to avoid - Can’t be used as main SPF base

Admittedly, a powder SPF sounded a little gimmicky to me at first, but actually, there are a ton of benefits to adding this powder sunscreen to your arsenal. For me, this is a touch-up product—one to chuck in your handbag and use during the day when you want to boost your sun protection. The added bonus, of course, is that this not only provides SPF 30 but it adds a beautifully bronzy glow to skin, so it doubles up as a radiance boost too. It’s subtle, more of a soft-focus glow than a sparkly tan, but it instantly illuminates skin. Plus, I’ve found it’s great for getting into trickier areas like around the hairline and even my parting, which are often forgotten. Bonus points for the beautiful compact too.

7. Ultra Violette Disco Queen Luminous Body Oil SPF 50

(Image credit: Ultra Violette)

Ultra Violette Disco Queen Luminous Body Oil SPF 50 Best SPF for top-to-toe glow Today's Best Deals £38 at Ultra Violette Reasons to buy + Feels nourishing and luxurious + Adds a golden shimmer to skin Reasons to avoid - Not everyone will love the subtle sparkle

Body SPF is usually something I apply and forget and, typically, I’m rubbish at applying it unless I’m on holiday or it’s particularly hot in the UK. This year, however, I’ve made it my mission to prioritise full body protection and this high-protection sunscreen disguised as a shimmering body oil has really elevated the whole experience.. The finish is glossy, luminous, and (dare I say it) quite expensive-looking, which makes it perfect for days when you have your arms and legs out. But even if they’re tucked away, the sensorial appeal of this product makes it feel like a really indulgent, hydrating treat for the skin. In fact, I find myself happily reapplying it purely because I love how it looks and feels—the SPF almost feels like the added benefit.

8. Murad City Skin Age Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 50

(Image credit: Murad)

Murad City Skin Age Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Best SPF for city dwellers Today's Best Deals £69 at LookFantastic Reasons to buy + Shields against pollution and UV + Subtly brightens and evens skin tone Reasons to avoid - It’s a bit pricey

As someone who lives in London, I have relied on this SPF for years to protect my skin and help it thrive in a city environment. Of course, it has high UV protection as standard, but this formula has been created specifically with urban living in mind. It contains a polymer matrix that acts as a breathable shield against pollution and toxins alongside lutein to defend against the effects of blue light. Plus, it’s infused with a peachy tint that helps colour-correct, even skin tone, and boost brightness at the same time. An impressive all-rounder that’s way more than just a sunscreen.