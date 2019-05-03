Searching for the best night cream to add to your evening skincare routine? Look no further

Looking for the best night cream to add to your evening skincare routine? And have you ever wondered what makes night cream different from normal moisturisers? It’s all down to the differences in your skin at different times of day.

Our skin’s cycle means that its needs first thing in the morning are very different from its needs overnight – hence why having a totally different moisturiser for night time to the one you use in the morning is so important. In the evening, your skin is more receptive due to its higher temperature, meaning that it absorbs active skincare ingredients more easily – therefore bed time is the best time to apply a highly concentrated cream: Enter, night cream.

During the night, skin’s trans-epidermal water loss is higher, meaning your skin releases more of its moisture while you’re sleeping. This is another reason why it’s important to use a product that’ll keep your face hydrated and the best night creams are designed to do exactly that.

Skin’s cell regeneration is also heightened overnight, and the best night cream will assist with maximising this. Cell regeneration peaks between 11pm and 4am – meaning it’s best to be asleep by 11pm. It’s not called beauty sleep for nothing!

With this in mind, we’ve rounded up some of the best night creams for different skin types below. If you want to stop the ageing process in its tracks, allow us to point you in the direction of Caudalíe’s brilliant Reservatrol Lift Night Infusion Cream. It’s thick and indulgent without making your skin feel smothered and smells divine.

Struggling with oily skin but need a good night cream? Try Origins’ oil-free version of their famous Night-A-Mins Renewal Cream, a nutritive treat that’s fortified with vitamins C, E and H. You can shop more overnight skincare products on our Fabled store.

If it’s dryness you need to combat, we recommend Bobbi Brown’s Hydrating Intensive Night Cream. Designed to be thoroughly absorbed into the layers of the skin, the formulation leaves skin seriously hydrated and restored as a result.

So, what are you waiting for? Scroll through our round up to find the best night cream for you.