Looking for the best night cream to add to your evening skincare routine? And have you ever wondered what makes night cream different from normal moisturisers? It’s all down to the differences in your skin at different times of day.
Our skin’s cycle means that its needs first thing in the morning are very different from its needs overnight – hence why having a totally different moisturiser for night time to the one you use in the morning is so important. In the evening, your skin is more receptive due to its higher temperature, meaning that it absorbs active skincare ingredients more easily – therefore bed time is the best time to apply a highly concentrated cream: Enter, night cream.
During the night, skin’s trans-epidermal water loss is higher, meaning your skin releases more of its moisture while you’re sleeping. This is another reason why it’s important to use a product that’ll keep your face hydrated and the best night creams are designed to do exactly that.
Skin’s cell regeneration is also heightened overnight, and the best night cream will assist with maximising this. Cell regeneration peaks between 11pm and 4am – meaning it’s best to be asleep by 11pm. It’s not called beauty sleep for nothing!
With this in mind, we’ve rounded up some of the best night creams for different skin types below. If you want to stop the ageing process in its tracks, allow us to point you in the direction of Caudalíe’s brilliant Reservatrol Lift Night Infusion Cream. It’s thick and indulgent without making your skin feel smothered and smells divine.
Struggling with oily skin but need a good night cream? Try Origins’ oil-free version of their famous Night-A-Mins Renewal Cream, a nutritive treat that’s fortified with vitamins C, E and H. You can shop more overnight skincare products on our Fabled store.
If it’s dryness you need to combat, we recommend Bobbi Brown’s Hydrating Intensive Night Cream. Designed to be thoroughly absorbed into the layers of the skin, the formulation leaves skin seriously hydrated and restored as a result.
So, what are you waiting for? Scroll through our round up to find the best night cream for you.
Clinique Superdefence Night Moisturiser, £42, fabled.com
This super duper night cream will not only keep your skin soft and supple, but it will strengthen skin's moisture barrier against harmful effects of the environment. It's available in combination/oily and combination/dry, meaning that it's ideal if you're prone to the occasional oily or dry patches of skin.
Caudalíe Reservatrol Lift Night Infusion Cream, £39, fabled.com
A thick and indulgent cream that doesn't feel claggy on your skin, this nutritive night cream is one of the best when it comes to fighting the signs of ageing. Caudalie's breakthrough clinical patent Vine Resveratrol visibly rebuilds and repairs the skin, while Reservatrol reduces the appearance of wrinkles.
Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Life & Firm Night Cream, £59, John Lewis
An anti-ageing hero cream by Elizabeth Arden that's one of our favourites. Full of essential lipids (which are produced by younger skin), this is a real injection of youth into your skin that'll diminish fine lines and wrinkles, as well as firming up your skin overall.
Origins High Potency Night-A-Mins Mineral Enriched Oil-Free Renewal Cream, £35, fabled.com
Origins' infamous night cream also comes in an oil-free version, meaning that those who suffer with excess oil can enjoy it too. Fortified with vitamins C, E and H, skin will feel replenished and moisture rich in no time at all, while the relaxing scent of neroli, vanilla and valerian will help you get straight to sleep.
Clarins Multi Active Night Cream, £44, John Lewis
This soothing night cream is ideal if you want to tackle fine lines or dryness. Full of plant extracts, golden poppy extract is the hero ingredient here, which helps to revitalise and protect the skin. You'll wake up with smoother, firmer and more radiant skin.
Living Nature Sensitive Night Moisture, £26.50, fabled.com
This gentle night cream is perfect for skin that is easily irritated as it contains all-natural ingredients, including organic virgin coconut oil, harakeke flax extract and avocado oil. It restores your skin's natural pH balance overnight, which is important for keeping the moisture in and the toxins out. It also contains anti-inflammatory ingredients, and reduces water loss to ensure your skin stays hydrated, too.
Rodial Dragon’s Blood Night Cream, £58, fabled.com
Trust in the power of dragon's blood with Rodial's night cream. Retinol and hyaluronic acid work together to minimise wrinkles and fine lines, leaving your skin seriously plumped by morning.
Dr David Jack Good Night Active Night Cream, £89
OK, so this isn't technically a night 'cream'. This is more of a night serum, but it's so packed full of skin repairing ingredients, like vitamin A, that we're letting ourselves off. And when you give it a try, you'll let us off as well.
Eucerin Hyaluron Filler Night Peeling & Serum, £38 Boots
Bit of a hybrid this one. The two chambers work simultaneously to make your skin feel softer and look more plump. It's got two types of hyaluronic acid in it that gives skin its bounce back AND it has a slight peel quality to it so it exfoliates whilst you sleep.