Curled along the Grand Gaube coast on the northern tip of Mauritius, Veranda Paul et Virginie Hotel and Spa is cushioned by a sprawling verdant landscape and minty green shores. The adults-only resort, which underwent extensive renovations in 2023, offers guests the opportunity to slow down in style - whether that means reading on the sandy coves peppered with thatched parasols, or devouring succulent seafood enveloped by the sparkling stretches of the Indian ocean.

Why Go

Mauritius draws in over 100,000 UK tourists each year, and it’s easy to see why this lush and idyllic island has, for decades, remained a popular destination for Brits seeking sun and serenity. Sandy coastlines are hugged by ombré waters, shifting seamlessly from deep turquoise to steel blue, and temperatures remain pleasant throughout the year making it an excellent sun-soaked spot for winter getaways. The island also stands proud of its rich Creole heritage, the beating heart of Mauritius’ culinary and cultural identity, and promises a vibrant immersion for all those who visit. On the quiet shores of Grand Gaube, Paul et Virginie is the four-star hotel and spa that effortlessly blends laid-back island living with indulgent resort comforts.

The Vibe

(Image credit: Veranda Resorts)

Fusing rustic touches with contemporary charm, the resort is a love letter to traditional Creole design elements; airy, open spaces and tall ceilings meet exposed stone and stacked wooden beams. Outside, paths weave between unfurling palm trees and sun beds are expertly positioned to catch the swirling strawberry sunsets. But the endlessly unfolding infinity pool is, undeniably, the jewel in the resort’s crown. Here, guests swim under the sun and alongside the horizon, taking in the panoramic views of the pristine bay beyond. By nightfall, it’s awash with low-lighting and the quiet buzz of diners.

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The vibe is unmistakably romantic, yes, with gorgeous peaceful pockets and venust views that guarantee glassy eyes - but you'll find a mix of couples, friends and solo travellers. A hub for rest and relaxation with delicious beachfront beauty, it caters not just to loved-up honeymooners but acts as a soothing sanctuary for those seeking stillness and self-care, too.

The Food and Drink

(Image credit: Veranda Resorts)

Paul et Virginie has a small but robust culinary offering, with two main restaurants and two bars spanning casual beach bites to more elevated dining. Isle de France, the resort’s main restaurant, curves around a glassy drop-pool and places diners under a traditional Mauritian thatch while directly in front of the peachy evening sky. By morning, the restaurant hosts a breakfast buffet boasting both continental and cooked options. Alongside succulent chunks of pineapple and mouthwatering papaya, you’ll find flaky pain au chocolats, creamy yoghurts and a variety of meats and cheeses.

But if you’re looking for something really special, head to Le Saint Géran. With tables lining a sandy pier, listen to the waves lapping gently at the shore as you dig in to a seafood feast. Try the juicy prawn skewers followed by a buttery soft steak, and leave room for a smoky and sweet banana flambé.

Throughout the day, there are sweet treats in abundance - the pancake station is a delicious sugar-fix in the late afternoon - and the resort also hosts lobster nights on the beach. Evenings focus on a community feel, featuring live music and light bites to draw guests together and share both food and stories.

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The Rooms

(Image credit: Veranda Resorts)

With 81 sea-view rooms, the sparkling ocean and towering palms offer a picturesque backdrop to your downtime. Opt for a Superior Room, which includes a balcony overlooking the northern islands - a deliciously calming spot for a morning coffee as the sun rises. Inside, a grounding palette of earthy tones compliments the natural materials: think wicker chairs, rattan lampshades and flowing, cotton curtains. Comprising the usual comforts - king bed, wifi, AC - you'll also be privy to a pillow menu if you upgrade to a slightly larger Privilege Room.

Things to Do

Book the Seven Colours Signature Ritual massage at the onsite spa, a 90 minute holistic and chakra-informed treatment focusing on physical and spiritual relaxation. Throughout the week, the resort hosts a range of activities for guests, ranging from water volley, dominos at the boathouse or Creole language lessons. It’s also well placed for boat trips to snorkelling hotspots, and guests can enjoy free use of kayaks, paddle boards and pedal boats.

Beyond the resort, take a free shuttle to the nearby town of Grand Baie - just twenty minutes away - where you’ll find plenty of markets and a thriving nightlife. Here, you’ll also find the family-friendly Veranda Grand Baie; an all-inclusive waterfront hotel that feels intimate and warm.

To learn more about the island’s history, a trip to L'Aventure du Sucre is a must. While primarily a museum focused on the evolution of sugar production in Mauritius, it also offers visitors an in-depth overview of the island’s colonial, political and economic history.

(Image credit: Veranda Resorts)

Additional information

Air Mauritius and British Airways offer direct flights from London to Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport (MRU). For connecting flights, Emirates offer several daily services via Dubai. On arrival, take a 90 minute taxi to the north of the island to the village of Grand Gaube, where Veranda Paul et Virginie is located directly on the coastline. Private transfers are bookable through the reservations team. The hotel offers free parking and can facilitate taxis, car rentals and excursions. The facilities also include a full spa, gym, and an onsite boat house for water sports (including free kayaking, sailing, and windsurfing).

How to book

For more information about booking a stay at Paul et Virginie Hotel Hotel & Spa, visit Veranda Resorts. For general enquiries, events and corporate bookings, you can contact the team by phone (+230 260 5101) or via email (resa@vlh.mu).