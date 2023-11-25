I'm a beauty editor with pale skin and I can guarantee that these 9 bronzers won't leave you looking orange

If you have pale skin, you’ll know from experience that warming up the complexion isn’t a case of whacking on any old bronzer (even if it's topped every best bronzer list) and hoping for the best. I've found finding the right shade for my fair skin tricky. The best bronzers for pale skin add natural-looking warmth without an unwanted orange hue.

As a beauty editor with pale skin, I’d like to think that finding wearable shades of the bronzer is now a bit of a specialist subject of mine. Shade options have significantly improved since I first started wearing make-up—I no longer automatically reach for the lightest shade when testing the best foundation for pale skin, for example—but your bronzer-of-choice still needs to be wearable.

Not only must your chosen bronzer suit your skin tone, it also needs to perform well. Ahead are my tried and tested picks of the top buys on the market, including both reliable go-tos and newfound favourites, along with pictures of what they look like on my skin.

If you're on the fairer side like me, I hope my years of research will help you in your future bronzing endeavours.

The best bronzers for pale skin, according to a fair-skinned beauty editor

1. Makeup by Mario SoftSculpt Bronzer in Light

(Image credit: Makeup by Mario)

(Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

Makeup by Mario SoftSculpt Bronzer Best lightweight bronzer for pale skin Today's Best Deals £32 at Sephora UK Reasons to buy + Ultra fine powder + Builds nicely Reasons to avoid - Difficult to fault!

Makeup by Mario may only have been around since 2020, but with an artist like Mario Dedivanovic at its helm, it isn’t hugely surprising that the products are excellent. That very much applies to the SoftSculpt bronzer, an incredibly fine and lightweight powder that blends seamlessly into the skin. It’s a dream to apply and very buildable, adding warmth and definition. The Light shade is perfect for fair skin than needs warming up, not an all over tanned-look.

2. Milk Makeup Matte Bronzer in Dazed

(Image credit: Milk Makeup)

Lucy wears the shade Dazed (Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

Milk Makeup Matte Bronzer Best stick bronzer for pale skin Today's Best Deals £22 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Blends nicely + Matte but not too matte + Very portable size Reasons to avoid - Quite small

I absolutely love these little sticks from Milk Makeup. (The contour option is also brilliant for pale skin—not at all muddy.) The formula blends really well and a little of the shade Dazed goes a long way for a subtle look, or it can be built up for more obvious bronze. This bronzer is on the small side, but it’s one of my favourites for sure.

3. Victoria Beckham Beauty Matte Bronzing Brick in 01

(Image credit: Victoria Beckham Beauty)

(Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

Victoria Beckham Beauty Matte Bronzing Brick Best bronzer for very pale skin Today's Best Deals £56 at Selfridges Reasons to buy + Compact comes with two shades + Lightweight powder + Great option for extremely pale skin + Refillable Reasons to avoid - Very heavy

This nails the brief of the best bronzers for pale skin. Matte Bronzing Brick comes with two shades of powder, designed for a two-step approach—one to add natural-looking warmth all-over, and another shade to sculpt. 01 is my shade of choice. The lighter tone is super flattering and would work on even paler complexions than mine, and the powder is lovely and lightweight, blending with ease. I would say that the packaging is noticeably heavy, but it makes it feel very luxurious. Easily one of the best Victoria Beckham Beauty products.

4. Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Cream Bronzer

(Image credit: Charlotte Tilbury )

(Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Cream Bronzer in Fair Best matte bronzer for pale skin Today's Best Deals View Black Friday Deal at Amazon View at John Lewis View at NET-A-PORTER Reasons to buy + Compact is very large + Wears well through the day + Blends brilliantly Reasons to avoid - More of an investment (though good value for its size)

My skin is quite oily, so you’d be forgiven for assuming I lean towards powder products, but I love cream formulas—especially when they are on the matte side like Charlotte Tilbury’s Beautiful Skin Bronzer. (It’s a hard toss-up between this and the brand's iconic Airbrush bronzer, but this is the mainstay of my make-up bag.) The formula blends easily, builds well, and wears beautifully on my skin throughout the day. The compact and mirror inside are also ginormous, making it extra useful for those times you’re applying make-up on the go.

5. L'Oréal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Matte Bronzer in Light 250

(Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

Lucy wearing shade 250 (Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

L'Oréal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Matte Bronzer Best affordable bronzer for pale skin Today's Best Deals £12.99 at LOOKFANTASTIC Reasons to buy + Lightweight texture + Lasts well + More affordable Reasons to avoid - May be too warm for very pale skin

A nice affordable option, L’Oreal Paris’ Infallible range is a hit with those looking who like long-lasting make-up —and the bronzer manages to nail this while remaining very lightweight. I use the Light shade and it looks great on my skin, but even that might be a little too warm for the palest of pale skin, but it feels nice on the skin with a reasonable price tag to boot.

6. Refy Cream Bronzer in Dune

(Image credit: Refy)

Lucy wears the shade Dune (Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

Refy Cream Bronzer Best radiant bronzer for pale skin Today's Best Deals View at NET-A-PORTER View at Selfridges View at Sephora UK Reasons to buy + A little goes a long way + Blends nicely Reasons to avoid - On the warm side

Another brand that only launched a few years ago but that has been a huge hit is REFY. Brow Sculpt is the hero of the line-up, but the cream bronzer also gets my approval. Again on the warm side, even in the lightest Dune shade, the finish has a hint of dewiness to it that plays well with foundation. I also found I didn’t need much of it, so imagine it’ll last me ages.

7. Saie Sun Melt Natural Cream Bronzer in Fair Bronze