For years, I have dealt with incredibly irritable, dry skin on my body. It's prone to Keratosis Pilaris (KP), and I aggravate it further by constantly scratching it. I've tried nearly every product on the market—while some have helped with the strawberry skin on the back of my arms nothing has come close to soothing the scratching; and thus the cycle continues.

This was before I was introduced to a heritage French pharmacy range that has just launched in the UK: Mixa. I was instantly intrigued; the brand has been around for 102 years and was created to soothe redness. Today, each product is developed under strict medical conditions using tested, pharmacist-developed active ingredients that are hypoallergenic to boot.

With clinically proven results, it's safe for even the most sensitive skin, including those who are eczema-prone. The best bit? It's very affordable for such high level formulations; prices start at just £7.99 for hefty 400ml tubs.

There are four targeted formulas on the market right now, Urea Cica Repair+,to renew dry and rough skin. Niacinamide Bright for treating uneven skin tone and texture, Ceramide Protect, which delivers long-lasting protection from dryness, sensitivity and pollution. And then finally, there's my new hero range: Panthenol Comfort, which was developed to bring instant relief to reactive and eczema-prone skin.

I basically snatched the single tub of Panthenol Anti-Scratch Cream that was available when I attended a Mixa brand event earlier this year. And I can safely say that after years of trial and error, it has been the one thing that has actually soothed my skin and stopped scratching in its tracks. I cannot live without it now—when I stop the issues return and no other creams touch the sides.

The formula is highly concentrated with 13% Glycerin, Omegas 6 & 9, and Panthenol to soothe the four common signs of eczema-prone skin: itchiness, dryness, redness, and roughness. These dermatological and clinically backed ingredients work to nourish the skin, restore the barrier, and crucially provide immediate and lasting relief for up to 48 hours—but I noticed the anti-scratch effect lasted much longer. It's even gentle enough to use on babies; plus, unlike similar creams it's featherweight and sinks in instantly.

I love the other creams too, and plan on using them in tandem with my Panthenol Anti-Scratch Cream. The Urea Cica Repair+ is a great all-rounder for dry skin types, and I suspect that the Niacinamide Bright range will be on my weekly rotation come summertime.