The New Beauty Buys Putting the Glow Back Into Our Days

For such a short month, February has the ability to really drag. It’s rained for what feels like forever, the sky has been a permanent shade of grey, and our complexions are matching the mood. This is usually the point where our beauty routines need to up the ante.
So this month, it’s all about the new beauty products that bring life back in. Glow-boosting skincare that makes you look less exhausted, make-up liveners that add warmth in seconds, and bodycare treats that add a sense of indulgence to everyday. They may be small upgrades, but they result in a big mood shift, which is exactly what this long, soggy stretch calls for. Enjoy.
"I’m currently growing my hair for summer and, after a recent balayage, my lengths and ends are in need of serious TLC if I’m going to get there in good condition. Redken’s Bandage Balm launched at exactly the right moment. Powered by a 10% bonding care complex alongside citric acid and madecassoside, it works to help re-link broken bonds, reinforce strength and leave straggly ends looking instantly smoother and revived. It’s lightweight, fast-absorbing and never sticky, and the salted lemon, mandarin, jasmine and sugared amber scent makes it completely addictive." - Lottie Winter, Beauty Director
"This next-gen serum foundation is perfect for those who love a more dewy finish. I’ve been swapping out my more heavy base products as we edge into spring, and this is the best I’ve tried yet. It still provides enough coverage for those who like to conceal any dark circles or small breakouts, but what stands out is how radiant and luminous it looks on the skin. It’s easily blendable and buildable, but it doesn’t leave you feeling like an oil slick. There’s an impressive 37 shades for a vast array of skin types and tones, too." - Nessa Humayun, Beauty Editor
"There’s always a Naturium product in my possession, and that’s because they do what they say on the tin. The brand recently hopped aboard the milky toner trend, and I’ve really been enjoying their new Multi-Bright Milky Toner, which, unlike other similar products, was carefully formulated for daily use on all skin types, including sensitive skin like my own. It both hydrates and gently exfoliates thanks to a blend of an azelaic acid derivative and a fermented grape extract that helps gently resurface skin. I’m a few days in, and my skin is already smoother—fingers crossed it can help fade some pesky dark spots too." - Nessa Humayun, Beauty Editor
"There are very few Westman Atelier products that I don't use. The brand's Lip Suede Matte Lipstick doesn't have a place in my makeup bag. Not because it isn't a beautiful product, I just find lipstick maintenance tiresome. So you can imagine my delight that just last week the brand dropped its heavenly Hydrobalm Tinted Lipstick, which is the perfect midpoint between balm and lipstick. It gives just the right amount of colour, with a super-nourishing treatment. Just swipe and go, low-maintenance at its finest." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor
"I’ve been trying to embrace my natural hair texture, which is wavy, after neglecting it for way too long. Something that’s been helping me on my journey this month is Michael Douglas’ The 3 - Volume, Curls & Waves Mousse. Having specialised in curly and permed hair, Douglas spent years creating this dense, creamy formula that enhances texture without the dreaded crunch. Instead, you’re left with defined, bouncy, frizz-free waves and curls. It also protects against humidity and has a flexible hold so you can maintain your style all day long." - Nessa Humayun, Beauty Editor
"I get ridiculously excited about new hand and body products. Especially really beautiful ones. I love a prettily packaged hand soap and lotion duo that I proudly place next to a sink, a piece of art for guests to marvel at. This month, I was giddy about Hotel Mike, a new brand with some of the smartest-looking hand and body products I've ever seen. Thankfully, it's not all about appearances, the lotion inside smells like a niche fragrance and the brand is all about ethical beauty—from the formulas to the packaging." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor
"It took me ages to try Saltair, and I regretted that as soon as I did—these are formulas that are luxurious, efficacious and smell delicious. Their new HA Body Hydrator is perfect as we slowly emerge from the gloomy winter months. It’s a featherlight, hydrating treatment powered by Sodium Hyaluronate and Red Algae to help retain water and deliver long-lasting nourishment to your limbs, while also improving texture. I like its cheery turquoise packaging, but most of all I love how quickly it sinks in—it’s definitely earned its place in my summer travel bag." - Nessa Humayun, Beauty Editor
"Sisley's Black Rose collection is iconic. For years, its formulas, most notably the Cream Mask, have been the number one choice of makeup artists and celebrities for its ability to wake up tired skin, restore luminosity, and instantly hydrate. Now sees the launch of the new Black Rose Concentrate Serum, which provides antioxidant protection to prevent the build-up of senescent cells that cause inflammation and accelerated skin ageing. True to its Black Rose family, the rich pinky-hued serum boosts hydration and radiance too." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor
"Rhode describes this sculpting face mask as 'a cup of coffee for your face'—and frankly, that’s exactly what my skin needs right now. Infused with caffeine to help boost circulation, de-puff and tighten, it promises a more lifted, well-rested look in just 15 minutes. Post-rinse, my skin felt noticeably smoother, plumper and deeply hydrated, with that fresh, revived glow lasting well into the day." - Lottie Winter, Beauty Director
"Consider this your sign to switch up your woody winter perfumes with a more optimistic, spring scent. Dior Addict’s Peachy Glow is spring in scent form: powdery sweet peach melting into fresh jasmine and a cloud of whipped vanilla cream. Uplifting, addictive and effortlessly wearable, it’s one of three new fruity-floral launches from Dior Addict—all primed for sunnier days ahead." - Lottie Winter, Beauty Director
