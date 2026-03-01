The New Beauty Buys Putting the Glow Back Into Our Days

The glow-up your routine needs

in Features
Beauty Desk Drop February 2026
For such a short month, February has the ability to really drag. It’s rained for what feels like forever, the sky has been a permanent shade of grey, and our complexions are matching the mood. This is usually the point where our beauty routines need to up the ante.

So this month, it’s all about the new beauty products that bring life back in. Glow-boosting skincare that makes you look less exhausted, make-up liveners that add warmth in seconds, and bodycare treats that add a sense of indulgence to everyday. They may be small upgrades, but they result in a big mood shift, which is exactly what this long, soggy stretch calls for. Enjoy.

Beauty Director

Lottie Winter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire UK. With over a decade of beauty journalism under her belt, she brings a desire to cut through the noise and get to what really matters–– products that deliver, conversations that empower, and beauty that makes people feel like their best selves.