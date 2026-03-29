This K-Beauty Skincare Step Saved My Post-Partum Skin

I always thought I was pretty on top of things when it came to my skincare. After all, as a beauty writer, I get to test huge amounts of new skincare products day in, day out. So I didn’t expect a new addition, especially one I’d previously deemed unnecessary, to completely revolutionise my routine and transform my postpartum skin. What is this wonder product? I'm talking about the best essences, which I plan to outline for you in detail below.

But first, a little more about my skin (because context is important here). As someone who grew up with acne-prone, highly sensitive skin, learning which products and ingredients worked for me became crucial to keeping my skin concerns under control. I quickly discovered that the viral 10-plus-step routines simply weren’t for me—they exposed my skin to far too many potentially reactive ingredients and were altogether too much faff. Sticking to a cleanser , serum , moisturiser and SPF suited me just fine, so I’d basically written off essences as an unnecessary extra step to my pretty perfect routine.

Fast forward to autumn 2024, when I was newly postpartum. One habit I promised to stick to was maintaining my skincare routine. It’s always made me feel more put-together and ready for the day or night ahead—and trust me, when you have a night of 10 wake-up calls awaiting you, you want to feel as relaxed as possible in the build-up. So I decided to make my skincare routine feel that bit more special by adding an essence: Tatcha’s The Essence, to be exact.

To my surprise, my skin started to look even better than it had during my pregnancy—more glowy, plump and hydrated. And with fluctuating postpartum hormones and sleepless nights to contend with, that’s saying something. Since those early postpartum days, I’ve become essence-obsessed and added quite a few new picks to my repertoire. Now, having tried pretty much every essence on the market, I feel pretty well-positioned to round up the best ones to shop.

Before I go into a deep dive on why these essences are so great, I wanted to find out a little more about what essences actually are and how best to use them. So I asked Dr Christine Hall , Pharmacist, Aesthetic Doctor and Glass Skin specialist, for her insights.

Best essences of 2026 at a glance:

What is an essence?

“An essence is a skincare product that sits between a toner and a serum”, says Dr Christine. “Thicker in consistency than a toner but not with the same viscosity or level of active ingredients as a serum.

“Light weight and designed with hydration in mind, essences originated from South Korea and gained popularity in the late 1990s”, she continues. “They typically contain humectants such as glycerin or hyaluronic acid, which draw water into the outermost layer of the skin—the stratum corneum—helping to maintain optimal hydration levels and also improve the absorption of subsequent layers of skincare.”

Dr Christine tells me that many modern essences, particularly those influenced by K-Beauty, also include ingredients that support the skin barrier and microbiome, such as fermented extracts, amino acids, and mild anti-inflammatory compounds. She says “these can help improve skin resilience, reduce transepidermal water loss (TEWL), and create that sought-after “glass skin” appearance all whilst providing another level of hydration”.

How do you use an essence?

Essences can be a pretty expensive addition to your routine, so what’s the best way to apply them, and how to get the most out of every drop? “Essences are applied after cleansing and, if you use one, toner, but before serums and moisturisers”, says Dr Christine. “The idea is to apply them onto slightly damp skin to maximise hydration”.

She recommends dispensing a small amount into your hands rather than using a cotton pad and gently pressing it into the skin: “This technique minimises product waste. You can apply one or two layers depending on how dehydrated your skin feels; this layering technique is very common in Korean skincare routines”.

“From a physiological perspective, applying an essence first helps to balance the pH and prepare the skin by softening the stratum corneum, allowing subsequent active ingredients to penetrate more effectively," Dr Christine adds. So essentially, your essence makes all your other skincare products work harder. How lovely.

Are essences necessary?

“Strictly speaking, no single product is necessary in skincare, and that includes essences”, points out Dr Christine. “Ultimately, they are another type of liquid skincare formulation. However, essences can be highly beneficial for those who suffer from dry skin, sensitivity, or a compromised skin barrier. Conversely, those with oily or acne-prone skin sometimes find that including an essence in their routine negates the need for a moisturiser”. So for some, essences might even replace a skincare step that doesn’t currently work for them, by adding hydration without any heaviness.

Dr Christine continues: “In my clinical experience, many patients focus heavily on active ingredients but often neglect hydration. An essence helps to create a well-hydrated, balanced environment in which active ingredients can work more effectively and with fewer side effects.

“So while not essential, I often consider essences a valuable step, especially in urban environments like London, where environmental stressors such as pollution and hard water can impair the skin barrier.”

How to choose the best essence

Dr Christine advises looking for essences that include formulations with fermented ingredients to support the microbiome, panthenol for soothing and barrier repair, and low molecular weight hyaluronic acid for deeper hydration. "The best essence is one that complements your skin type and overall routine. When chosen well, it’s a subtle but powerful step that can elevate the health and appearance of your skin over time”.

Best essences to shop in 2026:

1. Tatcha The Essence

(Image credit: Space NK)

Tatcha The Essence Best luxury essence Today's Best Deals £81.60 at Space NK

This was the first essence I’d ever tried, and it had me hooked from the first use. Yes, it’s expensive, but in my opinion, it’s so worth it. This essence feels as light as water but is packed full of hydrating and plumping ingredients like Akita rice, Okinawa algae and Uji green tea. The clever spout allows the product to trickle, rather than spill out, so you don’t waste any product (and when a product costs upwards of £100, you’re going to want to save every last drop). It leaves my skin feeling hydrated, plump and glowing without any tackiness or oily residue whatsoever.

2. Aestura Atobarrier 365 Hydro essence

(Image credit: Sephora)

Aestura Atobarrier 365 Hydro essence Best essence for sensitive skin Today's Best Deals £27 at Sephora

Not only is Aestura’s essence affordable, but it’s also my favourite pick for when my skin is feeling sensitive or inflamed, and it’s one of Dr Christine’s top choices too: “One of my personal favourite essences is the Atobarrier 365 Hydro Essence from Aestura. What sets it apart is its focus on barrier repair, so it is great for dry or compromised skin. It contains ceramides, cholesterol, and fatty acids in ratios that closely mimic the skin’s natural lipid composition.

“I find it especially effective for patients with dry, sensitive, or post-procedure skin, as it supports recovery without overwhelming the skin. As someone prone to acne myself—it also didn’t break me out and made my sometimes harsh actives much more tolerable.” – Dr Christine Hall, Aesthetics Doctor and K-Beauty specialist

3. Augustinus Bader The Essence

(Image credit: Lookfantastic)

Augustinus Bader The Essence Best exfoliating essence Today's Best Deals £78 at Lookfantastic

I’ve loved every Augustinus Bader product I’ve ever tried, and The Essence was no exception. It feels as light on the skin as water, although I’d say it does have more of a wet, slightly silky finish than the Tatcha essence above. I’m a fan of this, though, as it helps my serum and moisturiser to sink into my skin more easily. It combines TFC8® (the brand’s advanced technology that optimises the performance of active ingredients) with a blend of gentle chemical exfoliants and hydrating ingredients to buff away dead skin cells and inject moisture. The result? Gorgeously soft, smooth and plump skin.

4. Rhode Glazing Milk ceramide facial essence

(Image credit: Rhode)

Rhode Glazing Milk ceramide facial essence Best essence for dry skin Today's Best Deals £32 at Rhode

This is another of Dr Christine’s favourites – and mine too. As the name suggests, Rhode’s bestselling essence has a milky consistency and is packed full of nourishing ceramides. I’ve often applied this straight after cleansing and forgotten to follow up with serum and moisturiser—that’s how comfortably hydrated it makes my skin feel. When I want to look my glowiest, I reach for this. It’s a beautiful boost of hydration, all packaged up in a sleek, rounded, luxurious-feeling bottle.

5. Haruharu Wonder black rice probiotics barrier essence

(Image credit: Lookfantastic)

Haruharu Wonder black rice probiotics barrier essence Best affordable essence Today's Best Deals £21 at Lookfantastic

This milky essence from Korean skincare brand haruharu wonder was suggested to me by Dr. Christine. It’s a new one for me and I’m already a huge fan, as it leaves my skin looking so supple and smooth. It uses a blend of ceramides and fatty acids to replenish lost moisture and lock in hydration. It’s super affordable, and honestly? It’s way better than some of the far more expensive essences I’ve tried.

6. Neogen Real Ferment micro essence

(Image credit: Space NK)

Neogen Real Ferment micro essence Best brightening essence Today's Best Deals £26.40 at Space NK

Fermented ingredients are a staple in Korean skincare, supporting the skin barrier and microbiome and delivering quick hydration and a brightening boost to dull, dry skin. This essence has an over 90% natural bio-fermented complex, meaning it’s packed full of those nourishing and brightening benefits. It sinks in quickly, leaving my skin a little tacky—the perfect base for serum, moisturiser, and make-up. I love to use this in the morning (particularly after a rough night’s sleep). It brightens my skin like no other.

7. Eve Lom Time Retreat Restorative Skin Essence

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Eve Lom Time Retreat Restorative skin essence Best essence for longevity Today's Best Deals £80 at John Lewis

I’ve been a fan of Eve Lom’s Time Retreat range for a while, and this lightweight, water-like essence is worth every penny. It uses milk thistle (a gentle botanical retinol alternative) which my skin loves, along with prebiotic oat kernel and wild indigo to help boost the skin’s collagen and reduce the visible effects of skin stress. Using this regularly has genuinely made my fine lines look smoother, plumper and more hydrated—all while using gentle, calming ingredients.