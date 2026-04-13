After the K-Beauty Boom, Japanese Skincare Is Emerging As A Major Player

It's difficult to speak about the state of the beauty industry without referencing the innovations coming from Asia. In just a few years, K-beauty has not only dominated our make-up bags but rewired how we think about skincare: the Western philosophy of "more is more" has been eschewed in favour of hydrating, barrier-building and "glass skin" inducing ingredients.

However, it's not just South Korea that we should be keeping an eye on; Japanese, or J-beauty, has always been a respected player in the field, but its patient approach is paying off in 2026 with exponential interest and growth.

"It's not a passing trend," comments Joome Song, who is known as Hollywood's master facial sculptor. "J-beauty is rooted in a disciplined and simplified approach that prioritises long-term health over quick fixes. Think of it as a reset after years of ingredient overload, overexfoliation, and instant results." The aesthetician (who is of Korean heritage but born and raised in Japan) is highly sought after by the likes of Zendaya and Emma Stone for her KAIKA massage, which references ancient rituals to lift, tone and sculpt the facial structure.

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For Song, the layering of lightweight, purposeful products is central to how the Japanese approach skincare. "As I define it, J-beauty is built on three pillars: simplicity, consistency, and harmony between one’s inner and outer self," she says. "Fresh, dewy, almost translucent skin is achieved by stacking hydrators like hyaluronic acid and ceramides. Generally, we have a strong appreciation for protecting skin, minimising sun exposure, avoiding harsh products, and taking a more preventative approach versus corrective."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shiseido is Japan's most recognisable beauty export. Founded in 1872 as the county's first private pharmacy, it is now one of the world's oldest cosmetics brands, and the largest in Asia. It has gained global dominance, too, after quietly acquiring key Millennial and Gen Z brands, like NARS Cosmetics and Drunk Elephant.

For Nathalie Broussard, Shiseido's Scientific Communication Director, it's the K-beauty boom that has acted as a catalyst for the wider realm of Eastern beauty. "It helped popularise Asian rituals by introducing concepts of multi-step routines, double cleansing, essences, and sheet masks." Now, she adds, we're seeing a maturation of the market: "So, a focus on hybrid routines that combine the playful creativity of K-beauty with the more serious, thoughtful, and ingredients-focused minimalism of J-beauty."

The differences between the Korean and Japanese approaches are key. "K-beauty is typically characterised by rapid innovation and a focus on trends, with brands frequently introducing new ingredients, formats, and routines to stay ahead of the market," notes Dr Christine Hall, who is of South Korean heritage and acclaimed as a glass skin specialist. "Routines in J-beauty, in contrast, are built around established practices and precise application techniques or gestures, with an emphasis on how products are used as much as the products themselves."

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Unsurprisingly, aesthetic doctor Alicia Gonzalez has noticed a degree of "trend fatigue" within her clinic. "Patients are tiring of complex, multi-step routines that are so popular in K-beauty. Japanese beauty emphasises simple, consistent routines, grounded in tradition and ritual, which are both effective and sustainable."

It makes sense, then, that we’re increasingly drawn to the Japanese approach, with its strong emphasis on refinement. As the experts reiterate, their formulas are often decades in the making, and rather than being constantly reinvented, they are expertly perfected.

Other household name brands like Tatcha, SKII, Hada Labo, Curél and Takami embody this perfectly. For its part, the former has prioritised rituals and ingredients that have been used for centuries in the country. "Antioxidants, rice, green tea and seaweed not only sustain a diet that is considered one of the healthiest in the world, but these ingredients are also biologically compatible to work with your skin and clinically-proven to support long-term skin health," explains Qiang Qiu, Tatcha's Head of Global Innovation.

Much of the country's skincare has been crafted with its climate in mind, too. "Japan experiences drastic shifts in humidity, dryness, temperature and UV exposure. This means that gentle, hydrating formulas have always been required," adds Qiu. To this end, you will often see ferments in Japanese ingredient lists: "It really distinguishes our products from mainstream Western ones. The process of fermentation boosts the potency of key ingredients to deliver nutrient-rich compounds for healthy, radiant skin."

Ultimately, it's J-beauty's focus on nourishment and alignment that is making waves. In a highly saturated beauty space, dominated by social media trends, savvy consumers want efficacious products that promise a sense of well-being, too. "There’s a beautiful concept called wabi-sabi that really captures it all," concludes Song. "It’s about learning to see beauty in simple, everyday things. Over time, you start to appreciate things differently, and that’s really what Japanese beauty is all about."