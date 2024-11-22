For days when you don't feel much like wearing perfume, these 11 lightweight scents are beyond perfect

Lately, I've been waking up a fair bit and not feeling like wearing a punchy scent. I just want a lightweight perfume that feels like nothing much. And this, for me, is very unusual behaviour, considering I'm a lover of the best perfumes. But I'm just feeling a little bit over my usual go-to spritzes, particularly intense perfumes that fill my nose with heavy notes.

For this reason, I've carefully edited a selection of scents I can still turn to to smell nice, without feeling overwhelmed (because sensory overload is definitely a thing, especially when you have synesthesia like me). These lightweight perfumes are fresh scents across the board, whether they sit in the floral, fruity, woodsy or citrusy families. They all have that understated, subtle nature in common, meaning no matter what you usually lean toward in scent, there will be something in here you'll love to wear.

From classic Chloé and Byredo offerings to more modern options by the likes of Glossier and Phlur, this list will keep you smelling great without feeling heavy or obvious.

1. Phlur Missing Person

Phlur Missing Person Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Musk, white musk, Australian sandalwood

This skin scent is lightweight and gentle in all the best ways. It smells comforting and cosy, with a subtle fragrance that will never overpower your nose. It sort of feels like a big hug in a bottle, with a distinct musk that is unique yet understated.

2. Chloé Eau de Parfum

Chloé Eau de Parfum for Her Specifications Key notes: Peony, freesia, rose

This perfume is so nostalgic for me as it's one of the very first perfumes I actually owned, so it felt very grown up at the time. The fact I was able to wear it in my late teens attests to the fact it is ultra-lightweight; floral and sweet yet not sickly or strong. It smells like a sophisticated French perfume, by which I mean oh-so stylish and chic, without having to make too much of a statement.

3. Jo Malone London Fig & Lotus Flower Cologne

Jo Malone London Fig & Lotus Flower Cologne Specifications Key notes: Fig, lotus flower

Many of Jo Malone London's colognes are very distinctive and impactful, particularly its Cologne Intense line (which I really do love). But if you're after something fresh and light instead, Fig & Lotus Flower is a personal favourite. It's perfect for springtime, with a touch of florals and a hint of fruit.

4. & Other Stories Perle de Coco

& Other Stories Perle de Coco Eau de Toilette Specifications Key notes: Caramel, vanilla, milk

Newly bottled and freshly-labelled, & Other Stories' recent beauty refresh encourages a renewed interest in its many brilliant scents at affordable prices. Perle de Coco is my go-to for those days when I don't really feel like wearing scent but want to spritz a little somethin'. It has a subtle sweetness but is still light.

5. Escentric Molecules Molecule 01

The original lightweight fragrance and one that will forever be in my top five, Escentric Molecules Molecule 01 is – as its name suggests – made with a singular molecule, called Iso E Super. This ensures it smells unique yet very understated, so much so you often can't easily smell it on yourself. To me, it's cool and fresh, a little like a tall glass of gin on the rocks.

6. Maison Margiela Replica Lazy Sunday Morning

Maison Margiela Replica Lazy Sunday Morning Eau de Toilette Specifications Key notes: Aldehydes, white musk, ambrette

As you may already know, Maison Margiela Replica fragrances are designed to transport users back to a specific place or time, evoking strong memories and emotions. This one really is Sunday mornings in a bottle: fresh linen represents that Sunday laundry reset, while musk and subtle florals return you to that feeling of comfort only possible when you haven't had to set an alarm.

7. Glossier You Doux

Glossier You Doux Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Violet, ambrette, ambroxan

Glossier You (the original scent) is one of those perfumes that exploded in popularity thanks to its comforting, musky properties that tend to characterise modern skin scents. This new iteration is just as soft and warm, with subtle notes of violet and ambrette running through. It's a little creamier than the original, making it ideal for those colder months.

8. Jo Loves Cobalt Patchouli & Cedar

Jo Loves Cobalt Patchouli & Cedar A Fragrance Parfum

If you're on the lookout for a lightweight scent for summer or a holiday in a warm country, I'd advocate for Jo Loves Cobalt Patchouli & Cedar, which is the epitome of refreshing. The fruity and floral grapefruit and geranium are perfectly grounded with cedar and patchouli for a gorgeous concoction you'll want to spritz all vacation long.

9. Dedcool Milk Layering + Enhancer

Dedcool Milk Layering + Enhancer Specifications Key notes: White musk, bergamot, amber

2024 was the year of the milky scent, and DedCool was perhaps the coolest option in the bunch. The musky skin scent has a creamy, warm edge with amber, along with a very subtle hit of citrus thanks to the bergamot.

10. Byredo Gypsy Water

There was a time when absolutely all the cool girls would only wear Gypsy Water thanks to its understated, quiet confidence. I'd argue the perfume is just as relevant and chic today, smelling light and refreshing yet unique and bold in its own way.

11. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Aqua Media Cologne Forte

One of Maison Francis Kurkdjian's lighter offerings, Aqua Media is both green and powdery, citrusy yet musky. If you love to use a scent that makes you feel refreshed and sharp, this is one worth trying. The zesty hints of verbena, bergamot and fennel are beautifully complemented by base notes of musk and matcha tea to form a perfectly balanced elixir.