Without a Doubt, These Are the 8 Best SPFs for Your Body

Whether it’s the depths of winter or the height of summer, I can’t remember the last time I stepped foot outside the house without applying sunscreen to my face. Despite being pretty negligible with my SPF usage during my teens and early twenties, the fact that my job for the last decade has involved speaking to skin experts who regularly tout sunscreen as the most important factor in protecting skin health long-term means that I’ve been diligent about wearing SPF for years. However, it’s time to come clean: when it comes to my body, I have been far more relaxed about application.

Let’s be honest, here in the UK, where we spend so much of the year wrapped up in layers with grey skies above, it’s an oversight that’s all too easy. But after a recent conversation with a dermatologist, I’ve been reminded that UV rays really don’t take days off, and the consequences of exposure add up more than we think—that means pigmentation, loss of elasticity, a leathery skin texture and, in the worst case, skin cancer. So with spring’s arrival, I’m making a conscious effort to treat the skin on my body with the same care that I show to my face, and that means finding sun creams that are lightweight, non-greasy and genuinely enjoyable to wear every day.

Best SPFs for body at a glance:

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

Should we wear SPF every day on our body?

I’d love to give you an answer that requires less of a daily commitment but, in a word, yes. “Daily SPF is important because UV exposure occurs all year round, not just in the summer or on sunny days,” says Consultant Dermatologist Dr Derrick Phillips . “UVB, which is mainly responsible for sunburn, peaks in the warmer months, but UVA remains at steady levels throughout the year,” he explains. And it’s these UVA rays which are the ones that can pass through clouds and windows, so you’re always at risk of exposure, even on days that look grey or when you’re working inside by a window. “UVA penetrates deep into the skin, contributing to pigmentation, premature ageing, and plays a role in the development of skin cancer, so wearing SPF every day is a simple and effective way to protect your skin,” he says.

Choosing the best SPF for body

I’ll admit that one of the things that has put me off for a long time about applying sunscreen regularly to my body is that I’m always in a rush, and the thought of applying a layer of cream that’s going to feel tacky or stick to my clothes just isn’t it. Thankfully, modern SPF formulas are so much more advanced, and plenty of them are a joy to use. “Choosing the right SPF texture makes a big difference to how it feels on the skin and how likely you are to use it every day,” says Dr Phillips. “The best approach is to match the formulation to your skin type and how your skin behaves throughout the day. For sensitive skin, mineral filters can be helpful as they are generally well tolerated, while dry skin might benefit from richer creams that contain hydrating ingredients to prevent that tight feeling.”

How we tested

I’ve been putting a range of body SPFs to the test, and ahead I’m sharing the ones that have truly impressed me. I’ve been testing them over the last few weeks when the weather in the UK has been changeable to say the list, so all of the sunscreens in this list sink in quickly, don’t leave marks or cause discolouration to clothing, feel comfortable on the skin and, of course, offer broad-spectrum protection.

The best SPFs for body

1. CeraVe Invisible Hydrating Sunscreen SPF 50+

(Image credit: CeraVe)

CeraVe Invisible Hydrating Sunscreen SPF 50+ Best overall SPF for body Today's Best Deals £14 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Great for all skin types, even children + Hydrating but not heavy Reasons to avoid - Personally, I’d love a pump dispenser or spray version

CeraVe’s newly launched Invisible sunscreen range is a brilliant all-rounder, not only does it provide broad-spectrum protection to your body, but you can use it on your face too. (A great option if you’re travelling and have limited room to pack!) Dr Phillips recommends it as a “lightweight, hydrating, non-greasy SPF…that’s highly effective at restoring and supporting the barrier and helping skin stay hydrated and better protected from external stressors” thanks to the brand’s blend of three essential ceramides. The texture is beautiful—creamy yet not heavy—and it feels more like a lightweight body lotion than SPF 50 sun protection. Great for everyday wear, I’ve found it’s become a staple in the bathroom cupboard for everyone in the family. Yes, even my fussy children who normally hate having sun cream applied.

2. Gun Ana Moisturising High Protection UV Body Mist SPF 50

(Image credit: Gun Ana)

Gun Ana Moisturising High Protection UV Body Mist SPF 50 Best SPF for travel Today's Best Deals £40 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Easy to use spray + Lightweight texture Reasons to avoid - It's a more expensive option

Not only is this one of the chicest SPFs I’ve ever seen, but the lightweight packaging and spray applicator mean it’s one that I’ll have in my bag all summer long when I’m out and about. The formula itself is a water-based dry oil infused with rosehip and oat oils for a hit of hydration—perfect for combatting the dryness that can hit skin when it’s in the sun. It has an ultra-fine mist that makes topping up really easy, although it can be a little harder to make sure that you’re hitting every area compared with a traditional cream. However, it’s so delightful to use that you’ll be more than happy to mist away to make sure that your skin is protected with that reassuring SPF 50 coverage.

3. Ultra Violette Extreme Screen Hydrating Body & Hand Skinscreen SPF 50+

(Image credit: Ultra Violette)

Ultra Violette Extreme Screen Hydrating Body & Hand Skinscreen SPF 50+ Best SPF for dry skin Today's Best Deals £32.40 at Space NK Reasons to buy + Deeply hydrating + Subtle shimmery finish Reasons to avoid - Might feel a little rich on sticky, hot days

Ultra Violette is known for their concept of 'skinscreens', which are effectively SPFs formulated with skincare-first ingredients so they feel incredible on the skin. This one is perfect for anyone who’s ever struggled with sun creams that feel chalky, tight or dehydrating on this skin, as it’s the total antidote. It’s infused with pentavitin, which helps to lock moisture into the skin all day, soothing aloe, along with a subtle shimmer, makes even the driest of limbs look smooth and glowy. I especially love using it as a hand cream, where most of us tend to forget about sun protection entirely, as the texture is so beautifully silky and nourishing.

4. La Roche-Posay Anthelios Hydrating Lotion SPF 50+

(Image credit: La Roche-Posay)

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Hydrating Lotion SPF 50+ Best SPF for sensitive skin Today's Best Deals £26 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Great for anyone who gets irritated or rashy in the sun + A family favourite Reasons to avoid - Packaging can get a little messy

Anyone out there who finds themselves dealing with prickly heat rash or general sun intolerance will get on well with this high-protection formula from dermatologist-approved skincare brand La Roche-Posay. It’s incredibly gentle, fragrance-free, and the milky texture means that it spreads over skin easily and blends in fast without you having to excessively rub sensitive skin. It isn’t a formula with lots of bells and whistles, but it does the job well and ensures that delicate skin has broad-spectrum protection. A particularly good choice if you’re looking for just one SPF that kids and adults will get on well with.

5. Nuxe Sun Oil Shimmering Gold SPF 50

(Image credit: Nuxe)

Nuxe Sun Oil Shimmering Gold SPF 50 Best SPF for glowy skin Today's Best Deals £29.50 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Gives an instant golden glow + Smells amazing Reasons to avoid - Not everyone will love the noticeable shimmer

This is an SPF made for holidays. Whether it’s adding a little glam when you’re lounging by the pool or for re-applying before you go for late afternoon cocktails, this luxurious oil glides over skin and imparts a golden shimmer that catches the light beautifully. I was a little dubious about using an oil formula at first, but it’s impressively fast-absorbing and doesn’t feel in the slightest bit greasy. Instead, skin is left with a silky, sheeny, expensive-looking finish and the most gorgeous glow. Plus, if you’ve ever smelt any of Nuxe’s products before, then it’s infused with their trademark scent and means you smell amazing too.

6. Vichy Capital Soleil Solar Protective Water SPF 50

(Image credit: Vichy)

Vichy Capital Soleil Solar Protective Water SPF 50 Best lightweight SPF Today's Best Deals £22 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Refreshing texture + Feels totally weightless Reasons to avoid - Harder to see where you’re applying it

During the height of summer, when skin can start to feel tight and dry, this is like a big drink of water for parched limbs, and it feels delightfully cool and fresh. Formulated with Vichy’s mineralising water and hyaluronic acid, it provides deep hydration along with SPF 50 protection. Best of all, though, there’s no heaviness or residue, so it’s ideal for really hot and sticky days or if you simply don’t love traditional sun creams.

7. Caudalie Invisible High Protection Spray SPF 50

(Image credit: Caudalie)

Caudalie Invisible High Protection Spray SPF 50 Best SPF for wearing with white clothes Today's Best Deals £22 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Completely invisible + Wear on body and face Reasons to avoid - Spray is quite targeted so takes some time to apply

There is truly nothing worse than applying your sun lotion only to find yellow marks on your clothing at the end of the day. Thankfully, this one from Caudalie delivers exactly what it promises on the bottle—SPF 50 protection with a totally invisible finish. And it truly does disappear into the skin, leaving no trace of white cast or stickiness, and absolutely no marks on your clothing. It’s a brilliant all-rounder as you can use it on your face too, and it also defends against blue light and infrared rays for added protection.

8. Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50

(Image credit: Supergoop!)

Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50 Best everyday SPF Today's Best Deals £34 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Easy to apply + Comes in lots of size Reasons to avoid - Slightly more expensive

Supergoop! is one of my go-to brands for facial SPF, but I only recently discovered this brilliant does-it-all SPF. It’s a bit of a cult favourite in the industry, and for good reason—it covers all bases. Whatever you’re doing or whatever your skin type, chances are this sunscreen will appeal. It’s easy to apply, comfortable to wear, sinks in quickly, and provides broad-spectrum protection, and while it has the texture of a decent body lotion, it isn’t overly rich or cloying. Plus, you can get it in a variety of sizes, from a portable mini to an enormous half-litre bottle with a huge pump