Everyone asks after my beauty-editor skincare routine—so here is every step of my most indulgent regimen

It's around this time year skin really begins to give up. The weather is rubbish, stress levels are usually sky high, and we're indulging in more decadent food and wine (as we should) that may impact our skin—so why not throw in an indulgent skincare routine, too?

Come the new year, it's normal for many of us to start working in a little more self-care than usual, and I vote you use it to maximise your skincare routine. I have two regimens: the one I use for everyday, when I'm tired and in a rush, and the other I whip out for special occasions, ahead of a special occasion or when I'm having a cosy Friday night in with time to kill. Think LED face masks, overnight lip formulas and Gua Sha tools galore.

The latter is actually inspired by certain celebrity 'get ready with me for bed' videos, where extended PM skincare routines are shared. I love watching these when I'm feeling on edge; some people find comfort in baking shows, but I stick to skincare.

If you're in the market for inspiration to draw on for your own routine, I've laid out my indulgent eight-step routine that cleanses, exfoliates, hydrates and nourishes. Yes, you deserve it.

1. A primary cleanse with a rich balm

Elemis Pro-Collagen Green Fig Cleansing Balm £49 at Elemis

As my usual skin routine begins, I start with a primary cleanse to remove any make-up or build-up from the day. The difference is, I reach for a really comforting, rich balm cleanser such as Elemis' iconic Pro-Collagen one. I adore the fig-scented iteration (it just feels that extra bit luxurious, like a spa) but there is also an unscented version for sensitive skin. I lather this all over dry skin, then use a soft, damp white flannel to remove product. As I have all the time in the world (in this dream scenario), I will take an extra minute or so to really massage the balm in.

2. A secondary cleanse with a rich, cream formula

Instead of my usual La Roche-Posay gel face wash, for those extra special nights I'll reach for this. As its name suggests, it's seriously fit for a Queen, with a beautiful, decadently rich texture, powdery scent and efficacious formula. The cleanser features evening primrose and linseed oils, moringa seed peptide and calendula extract to calm and soothe skin.

3. 10 minutes with an LED mask

Currentbody Anti-Blemish LED Light Therapy Face Mask £299 at CurrentBody

One of my latest obsessions is CurrentBody's acne-targeting LED Mask, but I rarely have time to actually sit down and use it (you can't see with it on, so no scrolling). During my indulgent routine, I will reach for this healing device, which uses blue light to target breakouts. It's best used on clean, dry skin, meaning it slots in perfectly at this stage.

4. An exfoliating face mask

Next up, I'll go in with an exfoliating mask but – given I've already spent 10 minutes on my LED mask – I may stick to this express Beauty Pie formula (I don't want to go too crazy with time, after all). It features a bunch of AHAs to slough away dead skin cells and unveil a gorgeous glow, and you only need to leave it on for five minutes.

5. Restoring hydration with an essence

After all that masking, it's time to shift my focus to hydration and nourishment. This starts with an essence or toner that can be 'pressed' into skin with fingertips or a cotton pad. Tatcha's is the ultimate buy for your indulgent routine, with amino acids aplenty to restore skin.

6. Gua Sha with a nourishing oil

This is perhaps my favourite step, as it feels extra indulgent. I own more than a few gua sha and face roller tools, but again I rarely have time to use them (mainly because I'm a bit lazy) so they only come out when I'm upping my self-care game. You can use any oil to add slip to your face first, but I like the Sisley Black Rose formula, which is an icon in its own right. I'm a bit of a novice with gua sha, but I tend to focus on a few key movements to lift and de-puff the face and neck.

7. A layer of nourishing night cream

La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Lotion £265 at Sephora

After all this cleansing, masking, toning and oiling, I finish with a rich night cream to lock in all the goodness. I've gotten really into the Rhode Barrier Balm lately which works a treat, but for extra indulgent nights I'll opt for some La Mer. I love the brand's Soft Cream, which is a little lighter than the original cult product.

8. Eye & lip creams

Rounding up my routine is an eye cream (or in this case, lighter serum) and a rich, thick lip mask that gets to work overnight. My aim is always hydration, hydration, hydration, and these products from Chanel and Laneige (respectively) help to finish things on a high.