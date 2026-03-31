The New Morphe Setting Spray Sets a New Standard

Finding a good setting spray can be the difference between good makeup and great makeup. The right formula should feel refreshing on application, weightless on the skin and lock everything seamlessly in place until the end of the day. The wrong one, however, can feel sticky and suffocating, clog pores or simply fail to deliver any real staying power. And as we move into the warmer months, finding that perfect formula becomes even more essential.

I like to think of myself as somewhat of a setting spray authority. I’ve tried nearly all of them, and my standards are pretty high. My skin comes with a multitude of demands—dark spots and lingering redness from perioral dermatitis around my nose—yet I consistently favour a lighter-coverage skin tint over foundation. I want my skin to show through, with just enough coverage to soften pigmentation and even out tone. As such, my setting spray has to work harder than most, keeping that minimal base perfectly in place with no margin for error.

Over the years, I’ve found a handful of setting sprays I trust for events or evenings out, but never one that could truly go the distance—keeping my skin tint in place from the breakfast table to the moment I fall into bed. Until now.

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Enter the new Morphe Lifeproof Continuous Setting Mist . A mist that promises a 16-hour hold, and for your makeup look to be waterproof, sweat-proof, and transfer-resistant. All while feeling lightweight, non-sticky, and looking invisible. As soon as I read the new Morphe setting spray's claims, I had to put it to the test. And, my friends, you’re going to want to pay attention.

Morphe Lifeproof Continuous Setting Mist £19 at Morphe

What’s so good about the Morphe Lifeproof Continuous Setting Mist?

There’s no doubt Morphe knows a thing or two about makeup, but this setting mist makes some bold claims. It basically promises to keep your makeup in place across your entire waking hours, no matter what you throw at it along the way. Just what we need for spring and summer, right? It does this by forming an invisible, flexible ‘film’ across your skin. I was certainly listening. Aside from this, it offers some great skincare benefits—being alcohol-free, and containing hydrating, skin-soothing, barrier-repairing ectoin. This is one for you, sensitive skins. It also contains plant extracts to reduce shine if you have oilier skin. But does it work? Is this the holy grail of setting mists?

How to use the Morphe Lifeproof Continuous Setting Mist

If you’re like me, you’ll normally apply setting mists multiple times in the process of doing your makeup to set different layers. Morphe has said this is not the spray for that. This is very much a ‘finisher’—designed to be used at the end to lock everything in place. To apply, close your eyes and mouth, spray 8-10 inches from your face, then leave to set for 60 seconds.

A beauty editor’s honest review

I can see why Morphe says that this is a setting mist to use at the end of your complete makeup look. It seems to have an almost magical ability to blend and fuse all your makeup into one smooth canvas. And whilst it might have plant extracts to reduce shine from underneath, it actually leaves a stunning glass-skin glow, reminding me of a much subtler, more wearable version of Pat McGrath’s viral doll-face catwalk makeup looks a couple of years ago.

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But let’s get down to where it really matters – what did it do for my base? Let’s be real first: no one’s face is going to look the same at 10 PM as it did when you left the house. No mist can do that—especially if you’re exposing your skin to Britain’s infamous weather. I certainly put this setting to the test—multiple hours of writing at home, broken by commuting on the train and walking in the rain to a couple of PR meetings, then dinner and drinks with a friend.

Aside from losing some of my tubing mascara and tubing brow gel (which is inevitable with those formulas as soon as you rub them or expose them to water), I’d say my base is pretty much intact and offering the same coverage it did in the morning. Yes, my blush has faded quite a lot, but that base (and lip liner) is holding strong everywhere except for the little bit of redness around my nostrils from blowing my nose.

The Morphe Lifeproof Continuous Setting Mist definitely delivers on keeping your base in place for an entire day, albeit with a bit of fading. But what I was probably most impressed with was the immediately-perfecting, glowy finish it gave the skin. This, for sure, is a staple in my makeup bag now and I’ll be reaching for it on those long days ahead where I don’t have time to re-do my base.