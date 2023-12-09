The best setting spray is absolutely essential during party season—these 5 won't let you down this December

I’m all for a little make-up top-up, but if you want it to really last through the day or night, one of the best setting sprays is an absolute must. Great ones will not only lock down your best foundation and keep your make-up look fresh through dinner, drinks or a party, but they’ll also limit any transfer. In my many years of beauty testing as a beauty editor, I've found that these are the ones you can really rely on. But first…

Primer vs setting spray: what's the difference?

These product categories are two go-tos for keeping your make-up in place, but they work a little differently. Primer is applied after your skincare routine but before any other make-up, and those that improve the longevity of make-up usually have grip or a very slightly sticky consistency. Setting spray, on the other hand, goes on as the last step once you’ve finished applying your make-up, layering a kind of shield over the top of your finished look.

You can of course use both, or just the one—it may take a little trial and error to learn which one works best for you. As my skin is quite oily, I tend to use setting spray more often as it's lightweight, and save primer for those occasions that I really need my make-up to last.

The best setting sprays to keep make-up in place

1. Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray

(Image credit: Charlotte Tilbury)

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray Best setting spray overall Specifications Key ingredients : Aloe vera, Japanese green tea, aromatic resin Today's Best Deals £26 at NET-A-PORTER £30 at John Lewis £32.92 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Doesn't feel too sticky + Lasts for up to 16 hours Reasons to avoid - Contains fragrance, which won't suit everyone

I love this setting spray. It’s lightweight and works brilliantly at locking in make-up for all-day wear—what really impressed me was how well it limits any transfer. It's also not noticeably sticky, which some setting sprays can be. However, it does contain some fragrance, which won’t suit those who find this irritating in make-up or skincare.

2. Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray

(Image credit: Urban Decay )

This really was the original go-to setting spray. The unique feature here is that it reacts to the temperature to keep your make-up in place, and is particularly good in very hot or humid environments. True story: I took a mini version with me to a wedding back in the summer so that my friends could set their make-up in the cab en route. Worked like a dream.

3. e.l.f. Stay All Night Micro Fine Setting Mist

(Image credit: e.l.f. Cosmetics)

e.l.f. Stay All Night Micro-Fine Setting Mist Best setting spray with a fine mist Specifications Key ingredients : Cucumber extract, green tea leaf extract, aloe Today's Best Deals £9 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Seriously fine mist, doesn't disturb make-up + Lightweight Reasons to avoid - Hard to fault, but may not last quite as long as some others

I love this brand and the Stay All Night Micro Fine Setting Mist is definitely one of the best e.l.f. products. The texture is ultra-fine and doesn’t disturb your make-up when you spritz it all-over your finished look and it really helps to keep things in place. Plus it’s packed with soothing ingredients (namely cucumber, green tea leaf and aloe) so it feels great on the skin.

4. Sculpted by Aimee Hydrate & Hold Setting Spray

(Image credit: Sculpted by Aimee )

Sculpted by Aimee Hydrate & Hold Setting Spray Best hydrating setting spray Specifications Key ingredients : Hyaluronic acid, centella asiatica, lemon extract Today's Best Deals £18 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Nice and hydrating, leaves skin dewy + Great for refreshing skin + Lightweight Reasons to avoid - May not be quite as long-lasting as others

I don’t think it’s possible for Aimee Connolly to create a product that I don’t like. It’s particularly good for dehydrated and dry skin because it’s so hydrating and, as well as its setting properties, it’s designed to refresh the skin throughout the day, too. There are heavier-duty setting sprays, but this is great for keeping skin looking dewy and fresh.

5. Nyx Professional Makeup Matte Makeup Setting Spray

(Image credit: Nyx Professional Makeup)

Nyx Professional Makeup Matte Makeup Setting Spray Best affordable make-up setting spray Specifications Key ingredients : Plantago lanceolata leaf extract Today's Best Deals £7 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Very affordable + Doesn't disturb make-up + Promises up to 16 hours of wear Reasons to avoid - Not as matte as you'd expect

Another one of my favourite high street make-up brands, Nyx Professional Makeup's Matte Setting Spray is a good choice if you're worried about developing shine throughout the day. My only tiny critique is that you might expect it to have more of a matte finish than it actually does, but it's ideal if you don't have much budget to work with.