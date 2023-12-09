The best setting spray is absolutely essential during party season—these 5 won't let you down this December
For make-up that lasts
I’m all for a little make-up top-up, but if you want it to really last through the day or night, one of the best setting sprays is an absolute must. Great ones will not only lock down your best foundation and keep your make-up look fresh through dinner, drinks or a party, but they’ll also limit any transfer. In my many years of beauty testing as a beauty editor, I've found that these are the ones you can really rely on. But first…
Primer vs setting spray: what's the difference?
These product categories are two go-tos for keeping your make-up in place, but they work a little differently. Primer is applied after your skincare routine but before any other make-up, and those that improve the longevity of make-up usually have grip or a very slightly sticky consistency. Setting spray, on the other hand, goes on as the last step once you’ve finished applying your make-up, layering a kind of shield over the top of your finished look.
You can of course use both, or just the one—it may take a little trial and error to learn which one works best for you. As my skin is quite oily, I tend to use setting spray more often as it's lightweight, and save primer for those occasions that I really need my make-up to last.
The best setting sprays to keep make-up in place
1. Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I love this setting spray. It’s lightweight and works brilliantly at locking in make-up for all-day wear—what really impressed me was how well it limits any transfer. It's also not noticeably sticky, which some setting sprays can be. However, it does contain some fragrance, which won’t suit those who find this irritating in make-up or skincare.
2. Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray
Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This really was the original go-to setting spray. The unique feature here is that it reacts to the temperature to keep your make-up in place, and is particularly good in very hot or humid environments. True story: I took a mini version with me to a wedding back in the summer so that my friends could set their make-up in the cab en route. Worked like a dream.
3. e.l.f. Stay All Night Micro Fine Setting Mist
e.l.f. Stay All Night Micro-Fine Setting Mist
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I love this brand and the Stay All Night Micro Fine Setting Mist is definitely one of the best e.l.f. products. The texture is ultra-fine and doesn’t disturb your make-up when you spritz it all-over your finished look and it really helps to keep things in place. Plus it’s packed with soothing ingredients (namely cucumber, green tea leaf and aloe) so it feels great on the skin.
4. Sculpted by Aimee Hydrate & Hold Setting Spray
Sculpted by Aimee Hydrate & Hold Setting Spray
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I don’t think it’s possible for Aimee Connolly to create a product that I don’t like. It’s particularly good for dehydrated and dry skin because it’s so hydrating and, as well as its setting properties, it’s designed to refresh the skin throughout the day, too. There are heavier-duty setting sprays, but this is great for keeping skin looking dewy and fresh.
5. Nyx Professional Makeup Matte Makeup Setting Spray
Nyx Professional Makeup Matte Makeup Setting Spray
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Another one of my favourite high street make-up brands, Nyx Professional Makeup's Matte Setting Spray is a good choice if you're worried about developing shine throughout the day. My only tiny critique is that you might expect it to have more of a matte finish than it actually does, but it's ideal if you don't have much budget to work with.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Lucy is a freelance beauty editor and contributor at Marie Claire, and has written for titles including Glamour, Refinery29, Popsugar, woman&home and more. She was previously Marie Claire’s junior beauty editor. During her career, she’s covered everything from backstage beauty at fashion week to interviews with famous faces like Drag Race royalty and Little Mix. As for her beauty ethos, she’s a big advocate for not having to spend a fortune on beauty products to get good results, and when she’s not got beauty on the brain you’ll find her reading or hanging out with dogs.
-
As a fashion editor I’m super picky when it comes to presents, but this luxury brand nails Christmas gifting every time
All I want for Christmas is one of these picks
By Jazzria Harris
-
Royal experts weigh in on whether Kate Middleton actually watches The Crown
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Stocking filler ideas for all the family that they will *actually* use
30 stocking filler ideas that won't just collect dust
By Dionne Brighton