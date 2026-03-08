It’s Taken Nearly 27 Years, but I’ve Finally Perfected My Wavy Hair Routine That Never Fails

We all want what we can't have. Whilst I spent my whole adolescence coveting pin-straight hair, I had countless friends lusting after my loose waves and sleeping in plaits to achieve the same finish. Now that I've had almost three decades to get used to my waves—and experimented with a lot of products to enhance them—I've learnt that they look their very best when they're cared for properly. That's why perfecting my wavy hair routine has been non-negotiable.

But it hasn't been easy. Most curly hair products aren't suited to my wave pattern or hair type, and those designed for straight hair just do nothing for my texture. I have pretty long and thick hair, and it's prone to frizz and knots itself almost instantly after brushing. But with some serious trial and error, I've finally curated a strict routine of the best wavy hair products that never fail me.

It might seem slightly excessive at first glance, but considering I spend the best part of two hours heat styling my hair when I don't want to wear it natural, it's actually extremely low maintenance. Plus, I don't do every step every single time I wash—I see how my hair is feeling and behaving and cut out the parts that don't feel necessary when I need to. But since sticking to this routine, my waves not only look more hydrated, healthy, and defined, but my ends feel softer and look shinier too.

1. Scalp oil

Oiling my scalp pre-wash is a step I've only recently added to my routine, but it has made such a huge difference to the softness of my hair. I will apply oil generously to my scalp, massage it in, and leave for a minimum of 20 minutes (but usually about an hour) to sit. My oils of choice are primarily to promote growth, but my ends always appear so much smoother and shinier post-wash after oiling.

Nature Spell Rosemary Oil for Hair £8 at Boots.com

2. Detox shampoo

In order to get rid of the aforementioned oil, only one thing will cut it—a detox shampoo. Not only do these formulas thoroughly cleanse, but they also help to remove hard water impurities and environmental stressors. I notice that this plays a huge part in keeping my waves soft and defined, rather than dry or dull. I tend to use my detox shampoo once a week, and use a frizz-control shampoo alone for my other wash.

3. Frizz control shampoo

After detoxing, I follow up with a second cleanse of my hair using a frizz-control shampoo to make sure it's completely oil-free and ready for the elements. And as mentioned, this is my first wash step if I've already detoxed that week. I find that this step ensures my hair is less susceptible to frizz and looks more sleek and defined once it's dried.

4. In-shower treatment

Next comes one of the most important steps for me—an in-shower treatment. I switch this up fairly regularly, but I always use some sort of mask or bond-builder. Since my wavy hair is also bleached, it needs some extra TLC to keep my wave pattern in tact and not destroy all my natural texture. This is the wash step that ensures success.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

5. Hydrating conditioner

Of course, I have to finish off with a conditioner too. I can't get enough moisture. I apply a hydrating conditioner to my ends as a final step, though this can be skipped if I've used a particularly conditioning mask.

6. Detangling spray

As previously mentioned, my hair is brilliant at knotting itself. I get out of the shower and it almost instantly looks like a bird's nest. I can't even attempt to run a brush through it without using a detangling or leave-in conditioner spray first. Again, this helps to lock in hydration and prepare my waves to air dry without losing too much moisture. My current favourite from K18 is also a heat protectant.

K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Heatbounce Conditioning Heat Protectant £48 at Sephora UK

7. Wide tooth comb

I typically brush it through using a wide tooth comb to avoid disrupting how my waves are naturally forming post-wash. A wide tooth comb is also brilliant to use when refreshing dry hair, to remove knots without turning your waves into a frizzy mess.

Hershesons The Wide Tooth Comb £18 at Hershesons

8. Mousse

When I'm feeling lazy or in a rush, I skip straight to step nine. But if I want my waves to last and look extra defined, a mousse is a non-negotiable. I find that a lightweight mousse is more suited to my hair type than a gel that can be a little heavier, but it still manages to offer all the definition I need. I apply mine from roots to ends, combing through evenly. Start of with a small amount and work up as needed for your hair type and thickness.

Umberto Giannini Curl Whip Curl Activating Mousse £9.25 at Boots.com

9. Air dry cream

If I could only use one product for my wavy hair, it would be an air dry cream. When I'm travelling and can only pack light, this is the thing that comes with me everywhere—and makes the most difference to the outcome of my waves. If you're after a low maintenance routine, you can use an air dry formula as your single styling product for a shortcut to healthy waves. I apply mine from roots to ends and scrunch it in for best results.

10. Serum/oil

Finally, once my hair has fully air dried, I'll use a serum or oil for a final shine boost. I also use an oil on day two after washing to revive my waves and make them look freshly washed.