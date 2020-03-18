Skin pigmentation products to help fight blemishes, dark spots and dull skin

Want to get rid of pigmentation, blemishes and dark spots? Look to our round-up for the skincare glow-boosters you need
Skin pigmentation, uneven skin tone and dullness of the complexion are issues a lot of us have to contend with at some point in our lives. But thanks to several innovations in skincare, there are a host of products we can use to help minimise their appearance.
To break down everything you need to know, we spoke to world-renowned, board certified dermatologist Dr Dennis Gross – keep reading to find out more about excessive skin pigmentation and how it can be treated.
Hyperpigmentation causes
‘Melanin is produced by multiple enzymatic functions working together in the skin,’ explains Dr Gross. ‘Hyperpigmentation, melasma and sun spots are the “warning flags” created by your body to inform you that it is injured or under attack.
‘Hyperpigmentation is a deposit of melanin – a protein manufactured by the skin – that goes into the skin like globules and gives way to dark spots, stains and unsightly discoloration. It is brown discoloration that comes in many different forms, including sun spots, age spots, pregnancy mask (melasma), and or freckles.
‘It is a little known fact that people are not born with any types of brown spots or hyperpigmentation, including freckles. It is an excess of sun exposure or any other type of environmental aggressor that brings them out; they appear because of a genetic predisposition.’
All the more reason why your best sun cream and best SPF moisturisers are so very essential, all year round.
Skin pigmentation treatment
‘You can treat hyperpigmentation with high-powered active ingredients and in-office procedures,’ Dr Gross tells us. ‘Professional chemical peels, like my in-office Alpha Beta Peel, and lasers are commonly used to treat hyperpigmentation.
‘IPL laser involves light-based energy pulsed onto the skin while simultaneously targeting blood vessels. The light seeks out the discoloration in the skin to lift it up and out.’
With this advice in mind, keep scrolling for our favourite creams, serums and treatments that can help tackle pigmentation.
Dr Dennis Gross Ferulic + Retinol Wrinkle Recovery Overnight Serum, £89, Space NK
'At night, I recommend Ferulic + Retinol Wrinkle Recovery Overnight Serum,' says Dr Gross. 'It boasts a trifecta of retinol, which promotes melanin’s disintegration, ferulic acid and niacinamide to get a more even complexion while diminishing the appearance of wrinkles. [And] it is imperative to wear an SPF – sun is the number one culprit when it comes to hyperpigmentation. Your body produces melanin to protect you from the sun – an over production shows up as brown spots and hyperpigmentation.'
Ole Henriksen Glow2OH Dark Spot Toner, £22, Boots
This toner sold out from Boots in four days and since then they've struggled to keep it in stock. Why? Because it promises to reduce the appearance of dark spots after seven days. What are you waiting for?
Clinique Even Better Clinical Dark Spot Corrector, £63, Fabled
Clinique's Even Better Clinical Dark Spot Corrector helps to fade the appearance of dark spots and blemishes. It buffs away dead cells and evens the skin as its formula is enriched with glucosamine, salicylic acid, blackout yeast extract and vitamin C.
Eve Lom White Brightening Lotion, £60, Fabled
For a brighter and more youthful appearance of skin, try Eve Lom's White Brightening Lotion. A tri-peptide, Dermapep, helps to renew the skin's texture and combat the appearance of pigmentation, while an anti-inflammatory calms the skin, and amino acids combat dullness.
Oskia Renaissance Brightlight Serum, £90, Fabled
Packed with Vitamin C and fruit AHAs in a base of hyaluronic acid, this brightening serum will help to revive your complexion as part of your daily skincare regimen. Seriously clever skincare.
Murad Rapid Resurfacing Peel, £40, Lookfantastic
These power sachets help brighten, detoxify and exfoliate skin with a blend of 10% Glycolic Acid, Vitamin C and soothing ingredients that instantly retexturise and smooth the skin, enhancing radiance and evening tone. Plus, they take just 3 minutes to get to work.
Environ C-Boost Clarifying Cream, £36, Harvey Nichols
Environ is one of those brands that won't look cute in your bathroom cabinet, but as soon as you use it you'll forget all about your #shelfie. Created by one of the world's best plastic surgeon, Environ harnesses the power of vitamin A. They've also added vitamin C to this cream so you're getting the benefits from both: cell turnover, brightening and a more even skin tone.
Skinceuticals Advanced Pigmentation Corrector, £79, Lookfantastic
Team Marie Claire would pretty much trust Skinceuticals with our lives, we trust it so much. Not only does this serum help with stubborn discolouration, it also helps improve your skin's texture by encouraging cell turnover.
Caudalie Vinoperfect Dark Spot Correcting Glycolic Night Cream, £34, Cult Beauty
Pigmentation occurs for many reasons: sun exposure, hormonal changes or age, but this hard working night cream will work on every type. According to a study, carried out by Caudalie, 95% of women noticed a visible result from using this just for one night. 90% said they felt their dark spots had been corrected. You can't argue with those stats.