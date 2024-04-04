Despite being a beauty editor, I'm really not very good when it comes to hairstyling. I can do the basics but I'm always looking for the latest in beauty to help me achieve the hair of my dreams, from the products for sleek hair to affordable hair straighteners. More recently, I've been heavily reliant on 5-in-1 hair stylers (or more in some cases).

If you're not familiar, these are like the swiss army knives of the hair world. These heated hair tools have multiple attachments that help create more than one look and because of that they can prove to be a cost effective way of doing your hair at home. The most famous multi-styler is, of course, the Dyson Airwrap (more on that below). From a bouncy blow dry and beautiful glossy waves to sleek hair and long-lasting curls, these stylers have eliminated my need for a separate hair tool for each look I want to achieve.

It seems that 5-in-1 stylers made these tools famous, but in a lot of cases now brands are offering even more attachments from a single tool. I've even included an 8-in-1 option.

So if this has piqued your interest and you're keen to achieve multiple looks from the comfort of your own home, keep reading.

These are 5 of the best 5-in-1 hair stylers that money can buy.

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

1. Beauty Works Aeris Multi-Styler

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

(Image credit: Beauty Works)

Beauty Works Aeris Multi-Styler Today's Best Deals £220 at LookFantastic Reasons to buy + Comes in a stylish box with bag + Airflow Curler attachment works brilliantly Reasons to avoid - Pretty expensive

Starting with a cracking product, the Beauty Works Aeris Multi-Styler. Now, when I first tried this, I didn't know what to expect but I would go as far as saying I didn't have hugely high hopes for it.

I was quickly proven wrong. It comes with 6 attachments: Pre-Styling Hair Dryer, 30mm Airflow Curler, 40mm Airflow Curler, Smoothing Paddle Brush, Oval Volumising Brush and XL Round Blowout Brush. As you'd guess, the Airflow Curler is a really decent Dyson Airwrap alternative. Honestly? I was surprised with how well the Airwrap attachments worked. It's not as user-friendly as the Dyson so took a little longer to get used to, but I was really happy with the results. The other attachments work well too, giving both a smoothed out finish or a super bouncy, blowout.

The buttons are a little clunky but it's far more elegant than a lot of other hair tools out there. It's definitely one of the more expensive in the list but really gives you that Airwrap finish without the higher cost of the original.

2. Babyliss Air Styler 1000W

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

(Image credit: Amazon)

Babyliss Air Styler 1000W Today's Best Deals £37 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Great budget option + Paddle brush and volumising brush work brilliantly Reasons to avoid - Curling attachment doesn't work

Babyliss has a fantastic budget multi-styler that features 4 attachments: a drying nozzle, smooth blow dry paddle brush, volumising thermal brush and conical curling attachment. The drying nozzle isn't crazy powerful but it's as good as you'd expect from an attachment like this and works well with both the paddle and thermal brush. Both those attachments were also easy to use - the paddle gave smooth results and the volumising attachment worked well for a bouncy blow out. The multi-styler also comes with a glove, which is always handy to prevent accidental burns.

I really didn't understand the conical curling attachment though, it just didn't work—at all. The hair flies away from it due to the air flow and it gets incredibly hot and sadly didn't give my hair a curl, which is a shame.

Despite that, I think the other attachments are great and it's a good budget option for a multi-styler. It was also one of the easiest to change the attachments, I struggled with a lot of the others.

3. Dyson Airwrap

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

(Image credit: eBay)

Dyson Airwrap Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + The original tech and innovation + Incredibly elegant and luxe + Each attachment works brilliantly Reasons to avoid - Obviously a huge investment

My Dyson Airwrap is a little old now and doesn't have some of the nifty new attachments and upgrades but it's still the best multi-styler I have. I mean, you'd expect that considering the price.

You can get different heads depending on your hair type and styling needs, but I tend to use the hair dryer, Airwrap, smoothing attachment and round volumising brush. It really is the best of the best with each attachment working seamlessly and being really elegant and feeling luxe. None of the parts snag on the hair and are incredibly each to clean (which mine are due for!) I use this multi-styler pretty much every time I wash my hair, no matter the style I'm going for.

If you've never used an Airwrap before, it does take a little getting used to because it's so different from regular curlers. (Here's the Marie Claire guide on how to use an Airwrap.) Once you get the hang of it though, you really can achieve a post-salon finish at home.

4. Bellissima Italia 8 in 1 Air Wonder Hot Air Styler

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

(Image credit: Boots)

Bellissima Italia 8 in 1 Air Wonder Hot Air Styler Today's Best Deals £89.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Contains 7 attachments + Pretty colours and design Reasons to avoid - Gets extremely hot

The Bellissima Italia 8 in 1 Air Wonder Hot Air Styler is the perfect in-between styler. It's no where near as expensive as the Dyson but is more expensive than the budget stylers. It is sturdy, pretty and the attachments work really well.

I'm not entirely sure why it's an 8-in-1 when there are only 7 attachments, I assume it's because of the beauty bag counts as an 'attachment/accessory', which is a bit cheeky. It contains: a diffuser, 19mm curling iron, 2 volumising round brush, curling round brush, detangling brush and drying nozzle.

The product that surprised me the most was the curling iron. I assumed this would be like others I'd tried and not work at all, but it created such a great curl. The only clunky thing with this attachment is that the hair doesn't really stay put in the clamp because of the powerful airflow, but once you get the hang of it, you'll probably be pleasantly surprised.

My criticism would be that it does smell a bit on first use and gets very hot, which can be off-putting. It's also a little tricky to make sure the attachments stay put, it was a real faff to put them on and off but once they're on properly, they work great.

5. Remington Blow Dry & Style 1200W Airstyler

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

(Image credit: Boots)

Remington Blow Dry & Style 1200W Airstyler Today's Best Deals £39.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Comes in a handy case + Great for various hair types Reasons to avoid - The quality feels a bit cheap - Can be tricky to change attachments

The Remington Blow Dry & Style 1200W Airstyler is a great affordable option that comes with a lot of attachments. Six attachments to be precise: paddle brush, 50mm ceramic coated mixed bristle brush, 38mm ceramic coated retractable bristle brush, 25mm ceramic coated mixed bristle brush, drying concentrator and root boost.

It's great is you're after something that has various sizes of round brushes if you like to switch up styles regularly. I was really confused by the retractable bristle brush for a long time, before realising you have to twist the top for the bristles to pop out, so bear this in mind.

My criticism for this multi-styler is how tricky it is to get each attachment on and off. If you have any weakness in your hands, it's not always easy. I really love the handy bag it comes in, makes it ideal for travelling and generally keeping tidy at home.