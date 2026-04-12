No More Skipping Sun Protection—Primers With SPF Offer Hydration, Smoothing, and UV Defence in One

Most of us know by now that daily SPF application should be non-negotiable, but there can be plenty of barriers that stop that habit from sticking. By far one of the easiest ways to keep your skin protected without adding an additional step to your morning routine is investing in a good primer with SPF.

Not only do they make makeup application seamless and boost longevity, but they work to prevent UV damage too—and it gives you one less step in your busy morning routine. The best primer is one that works with your skin type and provides all the benefits you need, from locking your best foundation in place to offering extra hydration and brightness. But as the weather warms up and the UV index gets higher, a formula that offers sun protection too is essential.

Best primers with SPF

Most versatile e.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Skin Tint SPF 50 £18 at e.l.f. A hydrating under makeup serum that also doubles as a skin tint, this e.l.f. formula can be worn both as a primer for makeup longevity and glow, or on its own when you want a lighter look. It offers an impressive SPF 50 with a mineral formula, is water-resistant, non-comedogenic, and has a weightless finish that layers beautifully. It's brilliant for the summer months when you don't want anything heavy on your complexion, and it's a true multi-use product that's ideal for travel. Best everyday Charlotte Tilbury Invisible UV Flawless Poreless Primer £42 at Cult Beauty Global Offering moisture, no white cast, a non-sticky finish, and a seamless finish, this is the perfect everyday primer for all skin types with high protection too. I apply it after my morning serums and don't need any extra moisturiser pre-makeup, and my foundation applies perfectly over the top. It also has a lovely subtle smoothing finish which softly evens out skin texture. Best moisturising Clé De Peau Beauté Exclusive UV Protective Cream SPF 50 £99 at Cult Beauty Global Yes, it's an investment, but this Clé De Peau SPF 50 cream is worth every single penny in my book. There's something about the moisturising formula that makes skin look so healthy and plump without any greasiness or shine. It sinks in instantly and makes my face feel thoroughly refreshed. And of course, it provides the ideal base for makeup by eliminating any dry patches without greasiness that causes makeup to slide around. This is the priming formula I turn to when I want my skin to look its very best, and the SPF 50 protection is the cherry on top. Best lightweight NARS Radiance Primer SPF 35 £34 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK This oil-free primer has a silky texture that sinks into the skin with ease, with a pink pearlescent finish that adds a subtle hint of luminosity under make-up. It's ideal for those with dull complexions that want to add this kind of glow. However, applying a little underneath make-up doesn't look too glowy on oily skin. Not only that, but it offers SPF 35 for a good level of everyday protection. High protection Beauty Pie Featherlight UVA/UVB SPF 50 Sunscreen + Primer £29 at Beauty Pie Beauty Pie's Featherlight sunscreen and primer hybrid has a light, watery formula that feels more like a milky toner than a chalky SPF. It targets both UV rays and associated skin stress, keeping your complexion in its best shape. It has a skin-like finish that's neither too matte nor shiny, so it layers with any type of foundation. It also sinks in almost instantly, so there's no waiting around before makeup application. Best travel size Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 30 £14.40 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Ideal for stashing in your travel bag, Supergoop's mini Glowscreen not only adds radiance to your complexion, but it's designed as a skincare-primer hybrid that blurs and hydrates thanks to hyaluronic acid. It's another primer with SPF that can be worn alone as well as under makeup, but I often apply a single layer first, then mix a few drops with my foundation for added dewiness. Best smoothing Bobbi Brown Primer Plus Protection SPF 50 £30 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK This primer has an invisible finish that smooths the skin beautifully. It absorbs very quickly, and creates a texture-free base that complements fuller coverage foundations nicely. It balances natural moisture levels with Sodium Hyaluronate, and provides impressive SPF 50 protection too. It noticeably enhances foundation wear time, so is my most recommended for events or evenings out when I need my makeup to stick.

How we tested primers with SPF

Every primer included in this guide has been tested by a member of our expert beauty team on several occasions, or is a regular part of their beauty routine. We test products daily, including primers with SPF, and only the very best make it into our final edit.