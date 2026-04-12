No More Skipping Sun Protection—Primers With SPF Offer Hydration, Smoothing, and UV Defence in One

The perfect all-rounder makeup base

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Most of us know by now that daily SPF application should be non-negotiable, but there can be plenty of barriers that stop that habit from sticking. By far one of the easiest ways to keep your skin protected without adding an additional step to your morning routine is investing in a good primer with SPF.

Not only do they make makeup application seamless and boost longevity, but they work to prevent UV damage too—and it gives you one less step in your busy morning routine. The best primer is one that works with your skin type and provides all the benefits you need, from locking your best foundation in place to offering extra hydration and brightness. But as the weather warms up and the UV index gets higher, a formula that offers sun protection too is essential.

Best primers with SPF

How we tested primers with SPF

Every primer included in this guide has been tested by a member of our expert beauty team on several occasions, or is a regular part of their beauty routine. We test products daily, including primers with SPF, and only the very best make it into our final edit.

Amelia Yeomans
Amelia Yeomans
Junior Shopping Editor

Amelia is Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a Senior Writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.