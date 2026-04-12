The Bridal Makeup Services Behind the Most Beautiful Wedding Day Looks

When planning my wedding almost eight years ago, I somehow thought that the bridal make-up would be the easy part. After all, I spend my life testing foundations and interviewing make-up artists so I just assumed that I’d book someone, turn up, and end up looking like a slightly more polished version of myself. However, like all things wedding-related, it’s not quite that straightforward and after a couple of trials where I really didn’t love the end result, I decided to do my wedding day make-up myself. The thing that gave me the confidence to do so? Booking in for a bridal make-up service at Bobbi Brown.

Of course, whether you want to do it yourself, book an artist to come to you, or spend some time sitting down at a beauty counter and figuring it all out in advance, it does require some planning. And I didn’t realise just how many brands and stores across the UK actually offer dedicated bridal make-up services. Brands like Bobbi Brown and Charlotte Tilbury have long been go-tos for wedding makeup, with bookable appointments that double as trials or lessons. But you’ve also got department stores like John Lewis and Selfridges, where you can sit down, try multiple brands, and get a feel for what actually suits you—all with an expert on hand to offer guidance and lend a professional hand for application.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Booking a 1:1 lesson with a professional make-up artist ahead of your wedding is so valuable,” says make-up artist Jacinta Ruscillo . “Even if you have an artist booked for the day itself, there are often pre-wedding celebrations, dinners and even your honeymoon where you’ll want to feel confident doing your own makeup,” Ruscillo recommends booking a bridal makeup service and focusing on mastering some fundamentals. “Things like shaping and filling your brows, skin prep and base application, and a few simple eye looks that you can reliably recreate,” she suggests. “It’s also important to ask about how to create longevity. Occasion makeup needs to last, so understanding how to build and set your makeup properly will make a huge difference.”

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The best thing about bridal make-up services is that you’ve got real time with a genuine expert to make sure that you understand how the products will wear during the day, see your make-up in different lighting and, crucially, avoid any last-minute mishaps on the day. Whether you’re planning to do it yourself or hire a make-up artist on the day (some of these locations offer both!), the best services give you a clear plan of action and a crucial bit of confidence that you’ll look like the best version of you on your wedding day.

The Best Bridal Make-Up Services

1. Charlotte Tilbury

(Image credit: Charlotte Tilbury)

Charlotte Tilbury Wedding and Occasion Appointment Specifications Length: 90 minutes Cost: £105, redeemable against products on the day Location: Nationwide Today's Best Deals Book An Appointment

Renowned for their trademark glowy makeup looks, Charlotte Tilbury makes a natural choice for modern brides and they have an impressive range of bridal make-up services to choose from. Plus, it’s beauty editor approved, with freelance beauty journalist and Marie Claire contributor Tori Crowther trusting the brand with her own wedding day make-up . There’s the option to book a one-off wedding make-up session at a counter near you, where a makeup artist will work to create your perfect special occasion look and they’ll map out exactly what products to use on the day—perfect if you’re going to do your own make-up on the day. Or, you can actually book a bridal beauty stylist to do your look on your big day—which involves a trial run ahead of time. Either way, if you’re looking for a really soft glam, radiant, look for your wedding then Charlotte Tilbury undoubtedly delivers.

2. Bobbi Brown

Bobbi Brown Get Occasion Ready Appointment Specifications Length: 60 minutes Cost: £75, redeemable against products on the day Location: Nationwide Today's Best Deals Book An Appointment

I did my own bridal make-up when I got married nearly eight years ago, and to help build my confidence on the day I booked in for a wedding day session at Bobbi Brown. Back then it was at their incredible studio store in Soho (which is sadly no longer there) but you can still book in-store appointments at Bobbi Brown counters up and down the country. The Get Occasion Ready service gives you an hour with a professional make-up artist, where they’ll apply a full face of a make-up—starting with skincare as the brand is renowned for their skin prep—and you’ll leave with a look that’s wearable, long-lasting and, most importantly, easy to recreate. In my opinion, this is a great option if you still want to look like yourself on the day, but your application techniques could do with a little sharpening up.

3. John Lewis

(Image credit: John Lewis)

John Lewis The Beauty Society Full Makeover Appointment Specifications Length: 90 minutes Cost: £45, redeemable against products on the day Location: Nationwide Today's Best Deals Book An Appointment

Available at the Beauty Society in participating John Lewis stores, the ‘full makeover’ consultation gives you a 90-minute consultation and complete makeover with a make-up artist for your special occasion. You’ll leave with your full look nailed, and a detailed list of all the products used. Plus, there’s plenty of time to ask questions and get expert advice. The best thing about it being in a department store is that, of course, you aren’t limited to products from one brand so in my opinion this is ideal if you want help creating a bridal beauty look that can be recreated using some of the contents of your current make-up bag.

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4. NARS Cosmetics

NARS Cosmetics Bridal by NARS Appointment Specifications Length: 90 minutes Cost: £75, redeemable against products on the day Location: Nationwide Today's Best Deals Book An Appointment

For brides that might already have an idea about how they’d like their wedding day make-up to look, or they already have a trademark beauty style (think a bright red lip or sharped winged eyeliner) a Bridal by NARS custom session makes for the perfect opportunity to perfect your look. The make-up artists here are masters at creating really fresh and modern make-up looks, and are particularly brilliant at nailing a sheer, seamless almost editorial skin look. The appointments feel really relaxed and collaborative, and give you the chance to test how products wear and tweak certain things that don’t feel right so that you emerge with a really personalised bridal look that you can create again on the big day. Or, if you live near a NARS counter, you can even book in a session on the wedding day itself.

5. Selfridges

(Image credit: Selfridges)

Selfridges Wedding Look Trial Consultation Specifications Length: 90 minutes Cost: £95, redeemable against products on the day Location: London, Birmingham, Manchester Today's Best Deals Book An Appointment

Selfridges definitely feels like a step up in terms of experience so the Wedding Look Trial Consultation is definitely one for the bride that’s discerning about their beauty brands. You’ll meet with your beauty concierge who has access to all of the amazing brands in the Selfridges Beauty Hall and will help you to create the perfect wedding day look, keeping in mind your hair, outfit and overall theme. With high-end brands and niche discoveries, it feels like a beauty playground and you’ll definitely get a chance to experiment to find the best version of your look. If you love it, and are getting married close to a Selfridges store, you can even opt to book in for a Wedding Morning Makeover which costs £150 on the day.

6. Jones Road at Liberty

Bridal Trial at Jones Road Liberty London Specifications Length: From 45 minutes Cost: From £65, redeemable against products on the day Location: London Today's Best Deals Book An Appointment

It’s no surprise that Bobbi Brown’s next beauty venture, Jones Road, has absolutely nailed its bridal beauty offering with a trio of bridal make-up services available at their counter in Liberty London. If you’re planning to do your own make-up then the Bridal Lesson (£110) is invaluable. You’ll work with a trained Jones Road make-up artist to learn the step-by-step process of how to create your perfect wedding day look, and will get a personalised face chart to take home so don’t forget anything. Plus, you can also book trial sessions and on-the-day bridal application slots if you want the team to actually create your wedding day look.

7. Estée Lauder

Estée Lauder Learn A New Look Appointment Specifications Length: 30 minutes Cost: Free Location: Nationwide Today's Best Deals Book An Appointmen t

Book one of Estée Lauder’s free ‘Learn A New Look’ sessions at their nationwide counters and get tips from a make-up artist on how to prep skin for your big day and elevate your make-up with bespoke bridal tips. It’s perfect if you’re short on time or just want some reassurance before going away to practice on your own. And as a brand with decades of experience, you can trust that you’ll find formulas and finishes that you’ll love in their iconic line-up. After all, how many brides have relied on the legendary Double Wear Foundation as their wedding day base of choice?