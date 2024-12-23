I’ve quizzed the experts—these are officially set to be 2025’s most worn make-up trends

Although I wouldn’t consider myself adventurous when it comes to my beauty routine, I do enjoy keeping up with the latest make-up trends. Whether it’s innovations in formulas or breaking out of my comfort zone to try a new shade of lipstick, I love the chance to be pushed even slightly outside of my usual beauty routine. Recently I made the switch from my faithful nude lipstick to a chocolate brown shade and, what can I say, I feel transformed—instantly cooler, more interesting and much more 2025-coded than 2024.

Why the switch you may ask? Well, recently I’ve been quizzing some of the biggest names in the beauty world to find out just what’s set to be trending in 2025. From the biggest hair trends to the most important nail trends, I’ve painstakingly (read: enthusiastically hassled) many of beauty's busiest people so we can all enter the new year feeling refreshed and ready (at least in the beauty sense) for what 2025 has in store.

So, if like me you’re looking to embrace 2025’s biggest beauty trends, keep scrolling to see them for yourself. Plus, alongside all the details, I’ve also got some top tips on how to recreate the trends using the best make-up-artist-approved products. Get ready to give your make-up bag and routine an update…

1. Skinmalism 2.0

(Image credit: Getty Images/Peter White/Contributor/Victor Virgile/Contributor/Future)

Lovers of pared-back, natural-looking make-up are in for a treat in 2025. “Realness of skin is here to stay,” says make-up artist, Mira Parmar. Rather than focusing on great skincare alone, however, in 2025, skinmalism 2.0 stretches to our makeup routines, too.

“This year, there'll be an emphasis on breathable and lightweight skin products which streamline your make-up bag,” Mira continues. “This means skincare and make-up products will be blended together, with skin tints, cream formulas and skin-enhancing serums and oils all set to become huge. These will provide skin-loving benefits while also imparting radiance and a natural-looking finish.”

2. Lived-in Liner

(Image credit: Getty Images/Victor Virgile/Contributor/SAVIKO /Contributor/Future)

When it comes to 2025’s trending eye looks, we’re still loving all things liner. “I think eyeliner is going to make a comeback, but not as we know it,” says make-up artist, Scarlett Burton. “It's going to be more lived-in, reminiscent of the peak 00s Kate Moss era. We're already seeing this throwback in fashion trends, so I think the make-up will only follow suit.”

To recreate the iconic 00s lived-in liner look, apply a dark pencil liner on both the upper and lower lash line. Then, using an angled brush, gently smudge the line for a diffused finish. There’s no need to worry about neatness for this look, so don’t be afraid to make a mistake—the beauty lies in its imperfection.

espressOh Intenso Eye Pencil £14 at Baer Scarlett recommends espressOh’s Intenso liner. “It's waterproof so it sticks to the waterline really well and once smudged in, stays in place all day,” she says. Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner £32 at Victoria Beckham Victoria Beckham’s Kajal liner is ideal for creating a subtle, smokey eye look.

3. Colour Popping

(Image credit: Getty Images/Lia Toby /Stringer/Victor VIRGILE/Contributor/Jeff Spicer/Stringer)

In contrast to skinmalism’s pared-back aesthetic, for make-up artist, Katrin Rees, it’s bold, colourful looks that are set to take over. “I’m a big believer in taking inspiration from the seasons, whether that be with recipe ingredients or tonal palettes,” she says. “So, I'm excited to see that SS25 beauty trends are encouraging vibrant pops of colour in make-up. Fashion week shows such as Dries Van Noten and Ganni exemplified this perfectly, going bold with cobalt blue eyeshadow and unafraid of strong, orange lashes.”

“Colour can be a scary prospect if you aren't used to it, but as we emerge from the winter chrysalis of 2025 I think people want to express themselves and a pop of colour is a great way of doing that,” she continues. “A great way to start is a coloured mascara—a hint of burgundy to make green eyes stand out. or have fun with a show-stopping purple; from there you can gain confidence with what suits you. Try out vibrant liners and eyeshadows. I simply think—why not?”

4. Mocha Lips

(Image credit: Getty Images/Victor VIRGILE/Contributor/Future)

Brown lip looks started trending towards the end of 2024, but it’s a look that’s not going to fade anytime soon—especially in light of Pantones colour of the year, Mocha Mousse. “Brown lips will continue to be big,” Scarlett tells me. “However, I think it'll be more of a stain of brown or a wash rather than the sharp finishes we have seen previously.”

“I'm even into the glossy brown finish for 2025. It’s a look that was all over the catwalk at NYFW, so I think it'll be a huge trend throughout this year.”

Rhode Peptide Lip Tint in Espresso £18 at Rhode For a glossy finish, Scarlett loves Rhode’s Espresso balm. Wonderskin Wonderblading Lip Masque in Hush £18 at Wonderskin Alternatively, a lip stain will give a more soft focus look. Why not try Wonderskin's cult formula in Hush, a muted brown tone.

5. Cultural Beauty Fusions

Not necessarily a trend but more of a movement within the make-up world, Mira tells me we’re going to continue to see the influence of different cultures reflected within beauty trends and products. “With the rise of inclusive beauty, make-up trends from diverse cultures will continue to merge and influence each other,” she tells me. “These cross-cultural influences will push the boundaries of traditional make-up routines, creating unique hybrid styles.”

We’ve already seen this in recent years through the rise of Korean beauty, however this isn’t the only culture set to influence us. From initiatives like the South Asian Beauty Collective to better availability of incredible black-owned beauty brands , like Danessa Myricks which touched down in the UK in 2024, we’re going to continue to see trends emerge and evolve with influences from many different cultures.

fwee Lip&Cheek Blurry Pudding Pot £16.60 at Yesstyle I've spotted these pudding blushers all over my TikTok, and I predict they’ll be a huge hit through spring and summer. Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder £39.50 at Sephora This multi-use blurring balm can be used to prime, contour or to provide coverage.

6. Regency Nods

(Image credit: Getty Images/Victor VIRGILE/Contributor/Dave Benett/Contributor)

Regency-toned make-up looks combine soft pastels and rich jewel shades to create a palette that feels elegant and opulent, something we no doubt all want to channel in 2025. “I predict we’ll see a particular focus on regency-toned lip looks in 2025,” says Katrin. “Partially inspired by the Fashion Week catwalks, where there were lots of statement lip looks with a regency inspired twist, and partially down to Bridgerton still holding influence.”

To channel the actual looks seen on Bridgerton, Pat McGrath regularly uses her Divine Blush + Glow Cheek palette for a flushed look, while sheer, berry-washed lips will make the perfect pairing.

Pat Mcgrath Labs Divine Blush + Glow Cheek Palette in Fleurever Nude £51 at Cult Beauty Available in three shades to suit all skin tones, Pat McGrath's Divine Blush + Glow palettes make the regency look easily achievable. Kiko Bridgerton Opulent Aura Lip Balm in Dazzling Dahlia £18.99 at Kiko This berry-toned lip balm will give a delicate wash of colour.

7. High-contrast Lips

(Image credit: Getty Images/Pietro D'Aprano/Contributor/Victor VIRGILE/Contributor/Future)

Another make-up trend for lovers of colour is the contrast lip look. “2025 will see the return of high-contrast lip colours, from deep, vampy shades like dark plum and blackened cherry to bright reds and oranges,” says Mira. “Of all shades, however, vamp is in. Dark lips have always been a transitional game-changer, and they can perfectly amp up any look.”

When it comes to finish, don’t feel restricted to a single formula. “Matte and satin finishes will dominate, but glossy lips are also making a comeback for an ultra-feminine touch,” adds Mira. For a catwalk-inspired look, pair your high-contrast lip with a soft smokey eye for extra vampy vibes.