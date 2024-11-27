I'm obsessed with natural, radiant bases - allow me to introduce you to my holy grail foundation that's just been discounted
Like a veil on the skin
For me to declare a foundation as truly impressive, it needs to tick a number of boxes. First, it needs to apply effortlessly, blending easily into the skin for a seamless finish. Next, it needs to blur any imperfections without appearing heavy or cakey (it’s for this reason, I’m a lover of blurring foundations as a whole). And lastly, although this one is purely my personal preference, it needs to give my skin a dewy, radiant finish. I want to look like I’ve had my full eight hours sleep and drunk three litres of water that morning, even though the most I’ve probably managed is a hurried ice coffee. And, while I believe there’s a time and place for matte foundations, for me a radiant base is how I achieve this.
So, when a foundation comes along that ticks this stringent criteria, it’s usually something to shout about, and so, allow me to introduce you to my current favourite foundation: Chanel’s Les Beiges Water-Fresh Complexion Touch.
What makes Chanel Les Beiges Water-Fresh Complexion Touch so good?
It’s pretty obvious from just appearance alone, that Chanel’s Les Beiges Water-Fresh Complexion Touch isn’t your average foundation. A clear gel infused with ultra-concentrated micro-droplet pigments, it offers a lightweight formula that aims to hydrate the skin while also delivering a sheer veil of coverage. Composed of approximately 60% water as well as antioxidant-rich jasmine extract and hydrating tamarind extract, it not only gives you a seriously flawless base but also soothes and protects the skin to leave your complexion looking fresh, radiant and more even. Now you’re beginning to understand why this is my new holy grail right?
My honest review
I started by applying the foundation onto the back of my hand and this is where you can really see the magic of this product. Rather than combining into a traditional foundation texture, the gel and pigment capsules remain separated until you blend them using your fingers or a foundation brush. While Chanel does provide a brush with the foundation, I chose to go in with my own (the Huda Beauty Base Brush, in case you were wondering) as I’ll be honest, it’s extremely small, and I worried how long it would take me to apply it using the mini tool.
I applied three to four pumps and then swirled them together to combine the particles. I was pleased to see, even when combined, the foundation still retains its ultra-light gel-like consistency making it incredibly easy to apply (remember my criteria from earlier) and also very lightweight on the skin, almost like a skin tint. And, if you were worried the consistency might dilute the pigment, it doesn’t. It applies in a light to medium coverage that’s easily buildable for a flawless finish.
What I love most about this foundation however is how my skin looks and feels when wearing it. Invisible really takes on new meaning with this foundation, it’s so lightweight, I often forget I’m wearing it however when I catch myself in the mirror the radiance delivers. Topped with a little concealer under the eyes, a dusting of loose setting powder and a sweep of cream blusher and I’ve got my perfect everyday make-up look.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
