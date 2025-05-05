The most show-stopping Met Gala 2025 beauty looks we can't stop thinking about
Dramatic cat-eye and slick hair galore
One of the things that the star-studded Met Gala red carpet never fails to deliver is the parade of seriously impressive beauty looks. Sure, while fashion does take centre stage, each year the attendees go all out on everything from makeup, hair and nails, serving up ensembles that take their attire to a whole other level. Think: statement lips, structured cat-eyes, soft glam, blurred skin and everything in between. Case in point: the Met Gala 2025 red carpet.
To name a few iconic beauty tributes: Lady Gaga's 2019 Met Gala look saw the pop singer rock oversized metallic false lashes and a bold pink lip as part of her iconic red carpet reveal that involved four outfits. That same year, Zendaya's Cinderella-inspired look saw the actress embrace a modern spin on a princess-y updo, complemented by pastel blue eyeshadow and a soft, glossy lip. And back in 1999, Gisele Bündchen’s glowy, bronzed up complexion and a bouncy pony embodied the '90s bombshell look that remains one of the Met Gala's most legendary beauty looks since.
This year's theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," celebrates Black dandyism and elegance. In keeping with the theme, the dress code is "Tailored for You," which encourages the attendees to reimagine classic tailoring through a modern lens and with individual flair. Needless to say, the expectations for this year's red carpet looks are sky-high.
As a beauty journalist, ranking Met Gala beauty looks is one of my favourite pastimes, so below, I've taken the time to spotlight the best of the bunch for your perusal. So, without further ado, let's dive right in.
The best Met Gala Beauty Looks 2025:
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney served up a smoked-out cat-eye look, complete with a soft-matte base and a glossy pink lip—a great addition to her slick updo.
Sabrina Carpenter
Signature to her "old glamour" aesthetic, Sabrina Carpenter delivered big, bouncy hair with a side-swept fringe, complete with an equally stunning makeup look that featured mauve-y and burgundy tones to complement her outfit.
Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o's look was, by far, one of the most impressive. Her glowy complexion paired well with a soft mauve-y blush, with the standout element being her glittery brows.
Zendaya
Befitting her reputation, Zendaya's Met Gala look was nothing short of impressive. The oversized hat perfectly added to her glamorous makeup look, which was complete with a defined 90's lip and a bronzy complexion.
Megan Thee Stallion
When Megan walked the red carpet, her hair stole the show. The intricately styled red ponytail was complete with a row of gems, adding a beautiful touch to her bronzed makeup look.
Gigi Hadid
Gigi's soft-blurred makeup look beautifully accompanied her golden gown, while her half-up hairstyle complemented her soft features.
Cardi B
Cardi B served up one of the most dramatic eye makeup looks of the evening, opting for vibrant green eyeshadow and a smoked out cat-eye.
Doja Cat
If there's one celebrity I always look forward to seeing at the Met Gala, it's Doja. This year, the singer went out on the blue carpet with XXL hair and a striking makeup look complete with pastel eyeshadow and a bold red lip.
Lisa
Leave it to Lisa to serve up one of the most stunning updos of the night—undone yet structured in all the right places. Meanwhile, her soft-focused makeup leaned more natural, focusing on rosy hues and complete with a winged eyeliner.
Shakira
Shakira delivered an unapologetically pink moment, complete with big, curly hair and a soft rosy makeup look.
Lizzo
When it comes to the Met Gala, Lizzo never fails to impress. This year, she stepped out on the blue carpet with glamorous platinum blonde hair, complemented with a soft-matte complexion and a bold dark lip.
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway's Met Gala hair deserves its own spotlight. Her high-positioned thick ponytail-esque look delivered all the bounce and a "wow factor" effect, complete with a soft glam makeup look and a blurred lip.
Hunter Schafer
Hunter Schafer delivered a chic look, perfected with a white beret and a slicked-back hairstyle. Her complexion is blurred, her lips rosy and her lashes subtle yet fluttery.
Demi Moore
Demi's beauty look exuded elegance, courtesy of her radiant complexion, a sleek bun and blurred rosy cheeks.
Jennie Kim
Jennie's all-out Chanel look was perfectly paired with a minimal bun and a rosy makeup look.
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's Met Gala look was one for the history books. Her elaborate hair with fixed edges that swirled around her forehead perfectly accompanied her soft, mauve-y makeup look and a nude-ish brown lip.
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus delivered a stylish yet effortless look, complete with a sleek bun, a soft-matte complexion and a timeless nude lip.
Kim Kardashian
Every Kardashian obsessive knows just how committed Kim is to delivering one of the most iconic Met Gala looks possible, and 2025 is no exception. This time, she rocked bouncy waves underneath her asymmetric hat, complete with an effortlessly glam mauve-y makeup look.
Serena Williams
Serena Williams stepped out on the blue carpet looking like a glamorous goddess, thanks to her chic Hollywood-esque hairstyle and an all-out sun-kissed makeup look.
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner is no stranger to delivering a seriously show-stopping Met Gala look. This year, the beauty founder paired her dress with a slicked-back hairstyle, a subtle cat-eye and a diffused blush.
Lana Del Rey
Lana's romantic and vintage look worked beautifully alongside her wavy updo and subtle yet equally chic makeup.
Sofia Richie
True to her signature "clean girl" aesthetic, Sofia served up a slicked-back bun and a glowy makeup look, complete with a touch of peachy and bronzy hues.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka's effortlessly wavy hair was a natural extension to her chic outfit, which was complemented with her equally stunning oversized hat and a mauve-y makeup look.
Emma Chamberlain
Emma Chamberlain rocked short and spiky platinum hair and served up a bold cool-toned makeup look, complete with a defined mauve-y brown lip and statement eyeshadow.
Hailey Bieber
True to her signature look, Hailey Bieber showed up wearing her hair down while rocking a bouncy style—all paired with her go-to bronzy makeup look and a soft, sculpted nude lip.
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett attended the Met Gala while rocking a beautiful soft-matte plum lip, radiant skin and fluttery lashes.
Madonna
Madonna's face-framing layers beautifully complemented her sleek yet effortless look, accompanied by a natural-looking base and a rosy lip.
Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor's beauty look perfectly complemented her black and red pinstriped suit. Her durag cleverly doubles as a long train, while her makeup is complete with soft brown tones, a structured glossy lip and fluttery lashes.
Rosé
Rosé walked the carpet while rocking a "wet hair" look and natural-looking blurred makeup, complete with a juicy glossy lip.
Kendall Jenner
Kendall's pared-back hairstyle effortlessly complemented her bronzy makeup look with a touch of a natural-looking pinky blush and a soft, mauve-y lip.
Tyla
Tyla's beautiful "honey blonde" updo with an intentionally loose piece of hair paired great with her dewy, sun-kissed makeup look and a darker lip.
Diana Ross
In keeping with her show-stopping feathery look, Diana's makeup was complemented by soft mauve-y tones and XXL hair.
La La Anthony
La La Anthony opted for an elegant, slick updo, complemented by a soft pink blush and a blurred, bronzy complexion.
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson showed up with a micro-fringe and a blunt bob, which was a great addition to her radiant, natural-looking complexion and a rosy lip.
Heidi Klum
Heidi's soft, relaxed layers paired well with her "bronzed goddess" look, finished with a brown smokey eye and a timeless nude lip.
Sadie Sink
Sadie Sink served up an ethereal, romantic look complete with an elegant updo and soft, natural makeup with a wash of pink brushed over the cheeks and lips.
Ego Nwodim
Ego Nwodim let the hair do all the talking, serving up a sculpted updo with elegant twists to accompany her soft glam makeup look that married everything together with a defined winged eyeliner and soft mauve-y tones.
Denise is an award-winning beauty journalist with years of experience in the industry, writing about everything from makeup and skincare to perfume and haircare. Having interviewed celebrities like Khloe Kardashian and Winnie Harlow, Denise's vast writing portfolio also includes a number of product reviews, buying guides, first-person features and deep-dive explainers.
