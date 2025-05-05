The most show-stopping Met Gala 2025 beauty looks we can't stop thinking about

One of the things that the star-studded Met Gala red carpet never fails to deliver is the parade of seriously impressive beauty looks. Sure, while fashion does take centre stage, each year the attendees go all out on everything from makeup, hair and nails, serving up ensembles that take their attire to a whole other level. Think: statement lips, structured cat-eyes, soft glam, blurred skin and everything in between. Case in point: the Met Gala 2025 red carpet.

To name a few iconic beauty tributes: Lady Gaga's 2019 Met Gala look saw the pop singer rock oversized metallic false lashes and a bold pink lip as part of her iconic red carpet reveal that involved four outfits. That same year, Zendaya's Cinderella-inspired look saw the actress embrace a modern spin on a princess-y updo, complemented by pastel blue eyeshadow and a soft, glossy lip. And back in 1999, Gisele Bündchen’s glowy, bronzed up complexion and a bouncy pony embodied the '90s bombshell look that remains one of the Met Gala's most legendary beauty looks since.

This year's theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," celebrates Black dandyism and elegance. In keeping with the theme, the dress code is "Tailored for You," which encourages the attendees to reimagine classic tailoring through a modern lens and with individual flair. Needless to say, the expectations for this year's red carpet looks are sky-high.

As a beauty journalist, ranking Met Gala beauty looks is one of my favourite pastimes, so below, I've taken the time to spotlight the best of the bunch for your perusal. So, without further ado, let's dive right in.

The best Met Gala Beauty Looks 2025:

Sydney Sweeney

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney served up a smoked-out cat-eye look, complete with a soft-matte base and a glossy pink lip—a great addition to her slick updo.

Sabrina Carpenter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Signature to her "old glamour" aesthetic, Sabrina Carpenter delivered big, bouncy hair with a side-swept fringe, complete with an equally stunning makeup look that featured mauve-y and burgundy tones to complement her outfit.

Lupita Nyong'o

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lupita Nyong'o's look was, by far, one of the most impressive. Her glowy complexion paired well with a soft mauve-y blush, with the standout element being her glittery brows.

Zendaya

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Befitting her reputation, Zendaya's Met Gala look was nothing short of impressive. The oversized hat perfectly added to her glamorous makeup look, which was complete with a defined 90's lip and a bronzy complexion.

Megan Thee Stallion

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When Megan walked the red carpet, her hair stole the show. The intricately styled red ponytail was complete with a row of gems, adding a beautiful touch to her bronzed makeup look.

Gigi Hadid

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gigi's soft-blurred makeup look beautifully accompanied her golden gown, while her half-up hairstyle complemented her soft features.

Cardi B

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cardi B served up one of the most dramatic eye makeup looks of the evening, opting for vibrant green eyeshadow and a smoked out cat-eye.

Doja Cat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If there's one celebrity I always look forward to seeing at the Met Gala, it's Doja. This year, the singer went out on the blue carpet with XXL hair and a striking makeup look complete with pastel eyeshadow and a bold red lip.

Lisa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leave it to Lisa to serve up one of the most stunning updos of the night—undone yet structured in all the right places. Meanwhile, her soft-focused makeup leaned more natural, focusing on rosy hues and complete with a winged eyeliner.

Shakira

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shakira delivered an unapologetically pink moment, complete with big, curly hair and a soft rosy makeup look.

Lizzo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to the Met Gala, Lizzo never fails to impress. This year, she stepped out on the blue carpet with glamorous platinum blonde hair, complemented with a soft-matte complexion and a bold dark lip.

Anne Hathaway

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anne Hathaway's Met Gala hair deserves its own spotlight. Her high-positioned thick ponytail-esque look delivered all the bounce and a "wow factor" effect, complete with a soft glam makeup look and a blurred lip.

Hunter Schafer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hunter Schafer delivered a chic look, perfected with a white beret and a slicked-back hairstyle. Her complexion is blurred, her lips rosy and her lashes subtle yet fluttery.

Demi Moore

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi's beauty look exuded elegance, courtesy of her radiant complexion, a sleek bun and blurred rosy cheeks.

Jennie Kim

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennie's all-out Chanel look was perfectly paired with a minimal bun and a rosy makeup look.

Dua Lipa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dua Lipa's Met Gala look was one for the history books. Her elaborate hair with fixed edges that swirled around her forehead perfectly accompanied her soft, mauve-y makeup look and a nude-ish brown lip.

Miley Cyrus

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Miley Cyrus delivered a stylish yet effortless look, complete with a sleek bun, a soft-matte complexion and a timeless nude lip.

Kim Kardashian

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Every Kardashian obsessive knows just how committed Kim is to delivering one of the most iconic Met Gala looks possible, and 2025 is no exception. This time, she rocked bouncy waves underneath her asymmetric hat, complete with an effortlessly glam mauve-y makeup look.

Serena Williams

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Serena Williams stepped out on the blue carpet looking like a glamorous goddess, thanks to her chic Hollywood-esque hairstyle and an all-out sun-kissed makeup look.

Kylie Jenner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner is no stranger to delivering a seriously show-stopping Met Gala look. This year, the beauty founder paired her dress with a slicked-back hairstyle, a subtle cat-eye and a diffused blush.

Lana Del Rey

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lana's romantic and vintage look worked beautifully alongside her wavy updo and subtle yet equally chic makeup.

Sofia Richie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

True to her signature "clean girl" aesthetic, Sofia served up a slicked-back bun and a glowy makeup look, complete with a touch of peachy and bronzy hues.

Priyanka Chopra

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Priyanka's effortlessly wavy hair was a natural extension to her chic outfit, which was complemented with her equally stunning oversized hat and a mauve-y makeup look.

Emma Chamberlain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emma Chamberlain rocked short and spiky platinum hair and served up a bold cool-toned makeup look, complete with a defined mauve-y brown lip and statement eyeshadow.

Hailey Bieber

(Image credit: Getty Images)

True to her signature look, Hailey Bieber showed up wearing her hair down while rocking a bouncy style—all paired with her go-to bronzy makeup look and a soft, sculpted nude lip.

Angela Bassett

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Angela Bassett attended the Met Gala while rocking a beautiful soft-matte plum lip, radiant skin and fluttery lashes.

Madonna

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Madonna's face-framing layers beautifully complemented her sleek yet effortless look, accompanied by a natural-looking base and a rosy lip.

Teyana Taylor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor's beauty look perfectly complemented her black and red pinstriped suit. Her durag cleverly doubles as a long train, while her makeup is complete with soft brown tones, a structured glossy lip and fluttery lashes.

Rosé

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rosé walked the carpet while rocking a "wet hair" look and natural-looking blurred makeup, complete with a juicy glossy lip.

Kendall Jenner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kendall's pared-back hairstyle effortlessly complemented her bronzy makeup look with a touch of a natural-looking pinky blush and a soft, mauve-y lip.

Tyla

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tyla's beautiful "honey blonde" updo with an intentionally loose piece of hair paired great with her dewy, sun-kissed makeup look and a darker lip.

Diana Ross

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In keeping with her show-stopping feathery look, Diana's makeup was complemented by soft mauve-y tones and XXL hair.

La La Anthony

(Image credit: Getty Images)

La La Anthony opted for an elegant, slick updo, complemented by a soft pink blush and a blurred, bronzy complexion.

Pamela Anderson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pamela Anderson showed up with a micro-fringe and a blunt bob, which was a great addition to her radiant, natural-looking complexion and a rosy lip.

Heidi Klum

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Heidi's soft, relaxed layers paired well with her "bronzed goddess" look, finished with a brown smokey eye and a timeless nude lip.

Sadie Sink

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sadie Sink served up an ethereal, romantic look complete with an elegant updo and soft, natural makeup with a wash of pink brushed over the cheeks and lips.

Ego Nwodim

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ego Nwodim let the hair do all the talking, serving up a sculpted updo with elegant twists to accompany her soft glam makeup look that married everything together with a defined winged eyeliner and soft mauve-y tones.