Anyone who knows me will attest to the fact that I will wax lyrical about the original Vieve Skin Nova Instance Radiance Primer at every opportunity. Despite having a pretty minimal make-up routine, it’s an undisputed daily essential for me and acts as my shortcut to brighter skin as someone who is perpetually sleep-deprived. Yes, nobody will know that you’ve only had a handful of broken hours of sleep when just one pump of this primer gives you the kind of radiant glow that you’d expect after a spa weekend. So when Vieve announced the launch of Super Skin Nova Moisture Rich Primer—essentially a souped-up, extra-rich version of the original—I wasn’t convinced that it was something I needed.

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

As someone with oily, spot-prone skin, the idea of a richer, more nourishing primer just didn’t sound like it would fit my routine. I imagined it would feel thick and heavy, and potentially slide off my face entirely by lunchtime, especially during the summer heat we’ve been experiencing. Yet, now that I’m 36, there are signs that my skin is entering a new phase. It’s a little less oily in some places and slightly more dehydrated in others, and I’m noticing that its youthful bounce and elasticity are starting to dissipate. Combine this with the fact I’m often running on very little sleep and a fair amount of stress, and I started to wonder whether my skin could, in fact, do with a little extra juice. So when I learned that one of these pots of primer sold every three minutes on launch day—making it a sell-out success—I decided that it was worth trying for myself. Once it landed back in stock, I got my hands on one of these gold pots of goodness to put it through its paces, and here’s how I got on…

My honest review of Vieve Super Skin Nova

First Impressions

I really am a huge fan of everything that Vieve does and love that you can tell that every single aspect of a Vieve product has been considered, from the formula right through to the outer packaging. From the moment you unbox it, there’s no denying that the Vieve Super Skin Nova feels like an absolute treat. The frosted glass jar has a satisfying weight to it, and the almost art deco-inspired gold lid further adds to the luxury feel. The product inside doesn’t disappoint either. It looks like a whipped, golden cloud, and feels like butter beneath your fingertips, and the soft, rosy scent smells incredibly expensive. Truly, this product feels special before you’ve even applied it to your face.

The Formula

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

While the original Skin Nova is my most MVP for an instant hit of luminosity, consider the Super Skin Nova a supercharged version with more serious skincare credentials. Both primers have some brilliant ingredients, like moisturising glycerin, brightening niacinamide and soothing beta-glucan, but Super Skin Nova has an enhanced formula with more focus on deep hydration and strengthening your skin barrier. Alongside nourishing shea butter and squalane, there’s a blend of seven hyaluronic acids for multi-level hydration alongside ceramides and peptides to support collagen production and smooth and plump skin. This makes it much more of a moisturiser-primer hybrid than the original formulation. Jamie Genevieve, founder of Vieve, says that the original Skin Nova Radiance Primer is like your serum, and Super Skin Nova is like your nourishing, rich cream.

The addition of shea butter definitely made me nervous about using this, as, typically, I tend to find products that contain it can feel a little cloying on my oilier skin. However, despite the noticeably thicker texture, this primer sinks in effortlessly and doesn’t feel in the slightest bit heavy or suffocating. In fact, it leaves behind a dewy, almost glossy finish that makes my skin look instantly healthier, but it didn’t verge on looking overtly shiny or slick, as was my original concern.

The Results

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

The Vieve Super Skin Nova delivers exactly what it promises, and from first use, it was obvious why this product has been a sell-out hit. If you want an instant hit of radiance, juicy hydration, and an expensive-looking sheen, then this is the primer for you. If you’re wearing make-up on top, then foundation and skin tints glide over it effortlessly, without dulling its luminosity, and even on days that I’m skipping make-up, I’ve found myself reaching for it just to give my skin some extra polish.

It is richer than the original Skin Nova, so if you’re very oily, it will personal preference as to whether you like something this nourishing on your skin. For me, I’ve been testing it during a rather intense heat wave here in London, and I found it a little too heavy for 30-plus degree temperatures. However, on days that I’m looking particularly tired and during the winter months, I can see myself racing for this in place of the original primer—and I do not doubt that drier skin will love the more quenching formula for everyday wear.

That said, I was really surprised at how well it held up on my skin. In the oilier areas, I didn’t find that it slipped off or looked excessively shiny, and in the drier patches it stopped any make-up that I applied on top from clinging or going flaky. Overall, I think that the Super Skin Nova has earned a permanent spot in my make-up bag. While I’ll probably continue to reach for the original on warmer days or when I want something lighter, I do not doubt that this supercharged glow booster will become a staple for me during the winter months.