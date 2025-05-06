The 2025 Met Gala just proved that matte make-up is making a big comeback

The Met Gala is the event that keeps on giving, serving up a whole host of beauty looks that not only cement new trends but also revive those we thought we'd left behind. One recurring theme I couldn't help but notice? The official return of the blurred, matte finish, be it in form of a soft-focused base or a diffused lip.

Gigi Hadid, for one, walked the blue carpet while rocking a fully matte, bronzy base, accompanied by an equally stunning matte lip combo. Elsewhere, Doja Cat rocked a bold red lip paired with matte pastel eyeshadow, and Shakira delivered a soft look with a cloud-like finish and a wash of pink to tie everything together.

That said, matte makeup isn't particularly new to any seasoned beauty lover. In fact, over the past year, we've seen a big resurgence of beauty launches that play into the whole "soft blurred" look (think: powder blushes, matte lip balms, soft-focused foundations and the list goes on). And as much as I, a beauty journalist obsessed with all things dewy, hate to admit, I also found myself avoiding overly glow-boosting formulas in favour of blurring products.

The Met Gala also proved that although matte makeup comes with its own set of cons (namely a cake-y finish and a heavy look), the truth is, when it's done right, it can serve a whole different purpose. Instead of further emphasising your skin's texture, quality matte makeup products can help diffuse it without weighing down your makeup.

If anything, the night’s modern take on matte makeup looks was a testament to just how versatile it can be. Whether you're after a something a bit more natural like Lisa's Met Gala look, something more romantic and soft like Lana Del Rey or all-out glam à la Sabrina Carpenter, the bottom line is that you can easily achieve any level of glam without worrying about looking "flat" or "dull" altogether. Plus, with the right skin prep, even the most mattifying products won't cling to dry patches or lift throughout the night.

Now, let's unpack some of my favourite blurred looks of the night.

A matte nude lip from Lana Del Rey

In keeping with her signature aesthetic, Lana delivered the most soft and romantic makeup look of the evening, serving up a blurred base, a muted matte nude lip and a diffused peachy blush to marry everything together.

A sculpted soft-focused glam from Gigi Hadid

Gigi's sculpted complexion is one for the history books. For her Met Gala look, she opted for a soft-matte base and a gorgeous mauve lip to go with it.

A bold matte moment from Doja Cat

Doja's bold make-up look was a true head-turner. Her matte red lip was a nice contrast to her diffused pastel blue and lilac eyeshadow, and came complete with a smooth, blurred base.

Lizzo's smoked-out matte eyeshadow

Lizzo's choice of matte complexion makeup products worked great with her elegant look, and her matte eyeshadow beautifully complemented her dark lip.

A matte blush moment from Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter is known for her bold blush, and for this year's Met Gala, the pop singer's opted for a fully matte finish, which added a nice touch to her "all-out glam" makeup look.

Best editor-approved matte makeup products