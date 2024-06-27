I swear by this cult lip product for a fresh, minimalist look—and I'm 99% sure you'll already know it

Any beauty lover will agree that we're spoilt for choice when it comes to deciding which products to fill our make-up bags with, especially when it comes to lipsticks. From bright shades to matte, long-lasting formulas, there are now more options than ever for achieving the perfect pout. So, I’m sure you’ll also agree, any lipstick that’s credited as the number one lip colour in the UK prestige market has to be pretty impressive, especially when you add that the same lip colour has also been around for over 50 years and continued to sell seven every minute from 2022-2023.

Of course, I’m referring to Clinique’s Barely There Lipstick in Black Honey—the sheer lip colour that first adorned lips in the early 1970’s (albeit, in a very different formula than it does now). It was then reformulated in the late 1980’s and quickly became the go-to lipstick for all 00’s it-girls like Drew Barrymore and Courtney Cox. Fast forward to today and Black Honey has had a resurgence thanks, of course, to the font of beauty knowledge that is TikTok. Yes, Gen Z discovered another of our vintage beauty icons, skyrocketing Black Honey back to cult status.

And it’s no wonder why they loved it so much, described as universally flattering, Clinque’s Black Honey may look intimidating in the bullet with its rich purple hue, but it transforms on the lips into a delicate wash of plummy goodness. It’s this barely-there hint of colour that makes Black Honey such a game changer as it gives a your lips but better finish that’s truly effortless. And, as a minimalist make-up-lover myself, I agree that it is one of the best make-up products out there for an understated look.

It was no surprise then that in 2022 Clinique extended the Almost Lipstick range by bringing out Pink Honey, a rose shade that still offers the same sheer-yet-buildable coverage in a softer tone.

Clinique Almost Lipstick in Pink Honey £24 at Lookfantastic

It goes without saying that Clinique’s Almost Lipsticks are definitely worth adding to your make-up bag. And, if you're into the vibe of Almost Lipsticks but want a plethora of options, I'm pleased to let you know there are a whole host of barely-there lipsticks on offer which give a similarly effortless look in an even bigger variety of shades and finishes. From ultra-glossy formulas to matte, blurring sticks and even plumping varieties, what Clinique set in motion has now grown into an array of seriously impressive barely-there lipsticks.

And while I wholeheartedly recommend checking out Clinique’s Almost Lipsticks if you haven't already, I appreciate that their popularity often makes them hard to get hold off—and sometimes we all want to try something a little different. So, I’ve rounded up 7 other barely-there lipsticks that also deserve to be added to your make-up rotation ASAP. Keep scrolling for the edit alongside my honest reviews…

Shop the best barely there lipsticks

1. Hourglass Phantom Volumising Glossy Balm

(Image credit: Hourglass)

Hourglass Phantom Volumising Glossy Balm Today's Best Deals £36 at John Lewis Reasons to buy + Moisturising + High-shine finish Reasons to avoid - Can melt in warm weather

You can usually find at least three Hourglass Glossy Balms in my handbag at any given time so complete is my love for them. In comparison to Clinique’s Almost lipsticks, they apply much slicker, are slightly more pigmented and offer a high-shine finish similar to that of a gloss. They also feel slightly more hydrating thanks to a conditioning complex of oils. For me, this is truly the best barely-there lipstick.

2. Makeup by Mario Moistureglow Plumping Lip Serum

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

(Image credit: Sephora)

Makeup by Mario Moistureglow Plumping Lip Serum in Petal Glow Today's Best Deals £26 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Hydrating + Buildable colour + Glossy finish + Plumping effect Reasons to avoid - Cooling sensation may not suit all tastes - Unable to wind product down

This has officially become one of my new favourite lipsticks. It’s hydrating, glossy and gives the perfect amount of colour. The best thing about this lipstick, however, is the plumping action. Rather than tingling like plumping serums of yesteryear, it gives a fresh, cooling sensation which lasts around five minutes before leaving lips plump and juicy.

3. Givenchy Le Rouge Interdit Balm

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Givenchy Le Rouge Interdit Balm in N°10 Today's Best Deals £37 at John Lewis Reasons to buy + Hydrating + Black-honey inspired shade Reasons to avoid - Only one shade available

I must admit, when I first saw Givenchy’s Le Rouge Balm I thought it was a gimmick, after all, the bullet appears black. When applied however, it transforms into a pretty purple tone not dissimilar to Clinique’s Black Honey and feels nicely hydrating without being overly slippery or sticky.

4. Barry M Sheer Splash Tinted Lip Moisturiser

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

(Image credit: ASOS)

Barry M Sheer Splash Tinted Lip Moisturiser in Mulberry Mist Today's Best Deals £6 at ASOS Reasons to buy + Affordable + Hydrating Reasons to avoid - Only four shades available - Darker shades do leave a slight stain

At just £5.99, Barry M’s new Sheer Splash lipstick is a great cost-effective option if you want to try the barely-there lipstick trend without the investment. The round bullet glides across the lips easily, giving a wet-look-inspired finish with a subtle hint of tint.

5. Kylie Cosmetics Tinted Butter Balm

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

(Image credit: ASOS)

Kylie Cosmetics Tinted Butter Balm in Kylie Today's Best Deals £17 at ASOS Reasons to buy + Pink-honey inspired shade Reasons to avoid - Unable to wind the lipstick down

If you’re a Clinique Pink Honey fan, Kylie’s Tinted Butter Balm in shade Kylie is the closest match I’ve found. In terms of consistency, it’s very balmy with a slight sheen. My one word of warning, once you’ve twisted the lipstick up it isn’t possible to lower it back down, so be careful or you’ll end up wasting much more than you planned for.

6. Shiseido ColourGel LipBalm

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Shiseido ColourGel LipBalm in Lotus Today's Best Deals £29 at John Lewis Reasons to buy + Light and hydrating + Buildable pigment Reasons to avoid - May melt in heat

A gel-like colour is exactly how I’d describe Shiseido’s take on a barely-there lipstick. It feels light and hydrating on the lips with a delicate wash of colour. Out of all the lipsticks in this edit, I’d say this is the most buildable, changing from a sheer wash to a light pigment, depending on how many swipes you do.

7. Violette_fr Bisou Balm

(Image credit: Violette_fr)

Violette_fr Bisou Balm Today's Best Deals £29 at Violette_fr Reasons to buy + Matte finish feels effortless Reasons to avoid - Limited shade range

While many of the lipsticks on this list offer a glazed or glossy finish, Violette’s Bisou Balm differs in that it gives a wash of matte colour. Perfect for creating an effortless, just-bitten lip look, the sheer pigment blurs the lips as it colours for a natural, healthy finish. If you're a fan of a French-inspired beauty look, you need to try this.