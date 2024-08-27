I tried the viral blue metallic Wonderskin Lip Stain—here are my honest thoughts on the results

I’d go as far to say that, for many of us, a product achieving viral fame on social media certainly piques our interest, but can be met with a bit of scepticism, too. The Wonderskin Wonder Blading Lip Stain is an example of one that quickly built such a reputation.

The lip stain has been reviewed more than 9,000 times online and TikToks have tens – sometimes hundreds – of thousands of likes. To this day, content creators are still sharing videos of the initial results online. It promises easy application and lasting wear that is “Transfer-proof. Waterproof. Life-proof.” But how do these claims stack up IRL, I hear you ask? Does it rival the best long-lasting lipsticks in terms of wear?

I’m somebody who doesn’t mind reapplying my lipstick to some extent, but I embody a lazy approach to make-up, so I can see the appeal of this viral lip stain. So, to see if it’s really worth its salt, I road-tested a couple of shades to share a thorough Wonderskin Wonder Blading Lip Stain Masque review, beauty editor-style—including all-important before and after pictures. Here’s how I got on…

Wonderskin Wonder Blading Lip Stain £18 at Amazon RRP: £18 | Number of shades: 17

But first, a little background. There are 24 different shades to choose from, spanning rich berry tones, neutral pinks and browns as well as bolder reds. Though I haven’t tried them all, between them they seem to cover a pretty broad range.

There are two application routes you can take. The first is to layer it on, leave it for 10–30 seconds, then wipe away with a damp cloth or tissue. The second is the “peel off” method, which requires you to buy a bundle with the activator spray for £10 more. Here, you apply two or three layers of the stain and leave it for 10–15 seconds for soft colour, or 30–45 seconds for bold colour. This is followed by one to three sprays of the activator before peeling the masque off a few seconds later. I opted for the former (I did say I take a lazy approach to makeup).

As far as ease of application goes, it scores highly. I simply applied it as I would one of the best liquid lipsticks, taking care to create a defined edge, then left the product to develop. This stage is the bit you probably recognise from scrolling through your socials; the formula has a bold blue metallic finish that’s very space-age. (Don’t panic, this bears no relation to the final colour.)

Lucy before using the Wonderskin Wonder Blading Lip Stain in "Whimsical"

(Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

Lucy after using the Wonderskin Wonder Blading Lip Stain in "Whimsical"

(Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

My experience of these stains, overall, has been pretty great. I loved how easy it was to achieve long-lasting colour and liked both of the colours I tested—the second one was “Lovely”, a 90s-esque brown. Most importantly, the colour does last for at least a good few hours each time. Top tip: make sure you remove the initial stain with something that’s been dampened slightly with water only, something like a damp flannel or cotton pad. Don't use micellar water, as it lifts the colour more than you’d like.

There are a couple of minor points that I think are worth flagging. If you have dry lips, the formula won't go on seamlessly and will look really patchy. It was a pretty hardy stain that resisted transferring in most scenarios, however as it’s designed to be removed with any oil-based makeup remover, I found that oily food lifted the colour ever so slightly.

The other thing to note is that even though the formula isn’t drying, as it’s designed to stain your lips is doesn't provide any nourishment, so I’d advise applying a little lip balm through the day to prevent dryness from developing.

As long-lasting lip colours go, Wonderskin’s viral masque is pretty good if you’re after something that won’t transfer off completely with your first coffee of the day and is reasonably priced, too. The proof is in the pudding, which is to say that I’ve used the product several times since my initial test—which is one of the best possible endorsements a product can get, really.

I'm intrigued by the peel-off formula and whether the results are different, so watch this space.