Every first Saturday of the month is Black Pound Day, an initiative started to support and raise awareness of Black-owned businesses. The aim is to encourage customers to switch up their shopping habits and spend with Black-owned brands to further grow the Black community. And with Black-owned beauty brands like the ones below, this is a relatively easy thing to do.
This is our roundup of the brilliant Black-owned beauty brands that we like to shop year-round. From incredible haircare brands that cater to curls and coils, to a make-up brand from one of the industry’s most influential make-up artists, this list has got it all.
1. Bouclème
The haircare brand that cares for the natural hair that you were born with. It’s packed full of plant extracts, with no sulfates or silicones, that cleanse, condition and define your curls. Founded by Michele Scott-Lynch, she launched the brand to fill a gap in the market: ‘I started Bouclème to create the range I couldn’t find: quality products, rooted in nature and serious about curls. I wanted to redefine what it means to be curly and help everyone find the confidence to be who they are.’
Boucleme Curl Cleanser, £15 | Lookfantastic
A non-foaming, ultra-hydrating hair cleanser that can be used daily to hydrate and replenish frizzy hair.
2. Soapsmith
If you’re after chic bathroom essentials, look no further than Soapsmith. Created to reignite the lost art of craft soap making. Based in Walthamstow, London each scent is inspired by different parts of the capital.
Soapsmith Hackney Hand & Body Lotion, £18 | Liberty
Taking its inspiration from long days and evenings spent on Hackney Marshes this body cream is infused with bergamot, rosemary, geranium and sandalwood.
3. Briogeo
Briogeo wants to empower every person to succeed on their healthy hair journey, by embracing their hair type, texture and colour. Nancy Twine, the founder and CEO, was inspired to create the brand because she wanted to ‘make a larger impact on the natural beauty world. Which inspired me to embark on a journey to develop my own line of carefully-crafted, clean and plant-based hair care.’
Brioegeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Scalp Scrub, from £14 | Cult Beauty
Good hair starts at the scalp – in more ways than one. As you would exfoliate your skin to ensure it’s at its healthiest, you should do the same with your scalp. This detoxifies and exfoliates to get rid of product build-up and dead skin cells.
4. Charlotte Mensah
Charlotte Mensah has been crowned ‘Afro Hairdresser of the Year’ three times at the British Hairdressing Awards, so the woman knows her stuff. Her salon on Ladbroke Grove is a heaven for natural hair types. Go for the hair, stay for her famous pound cake.
Charlotte Mensah Manketti Hair Oil, RRP £48 | Cult Beauty
Dry and dull hair drink up the goodness from this oil, which uses Manketti Nut and Ximenia oils to add nourishment and shine.
5. Fenty Beauty
Do we even need to tell you much about Rihanna’s award-winning beauty brand? Probably not, but we should give thanks to Fenty Beauty for shaking up the make-up industry and holding a mirror up to the disappointing shade ranges that the majority of brands were offering.
Fenty Beauty PRO FILT’R Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, £30 | Boots
The foundation that changed everything. This powerhouse of a foundation launched in 2017 and flew off the shelves. Yes, the formula is brilliant, but the extensive 50-strong shade range finally catered to the masses.
6. Pat McGrath Labs
You have probably fawned over a make-up look created by Pat McGrath many times. She has worked with some of the biggest names in fashion – from famous photographers to the original supermodels. When she launched her make-up range, we were all given access to her incredible artistry.
Pat McGrath Labs Mothership VII: Divine Rose Eyeshadow Palette, £115 | Selfridges
The whole of McGrath’s collection is incredible. But the eyeshadows, and more specifically the eyeshadow palettes, are really what get people excited. The formulas, the colour payoff, the beauty in them are second to none.
7. Beauty Bakerie
Born out of the desire to find high-quality products with healthy ingredients, during a successful fight with breast cancer, Beauty Bakerie was founded by Cashmere Nicole. It is now sold in 1000 locations worldwide. The brand has also launched a charity that supports the needs of orphaned children worldwide.
Beauty Bakerie The Artisan Master Brush Collection, £28.50 | Feelunique
This fun brush set with baking tool ends comes in its own roll ball in the design of an apron.
8. Uoma Beauty
Uoma, pronounced Oma (uh-mah), is the brainchild of Nigerian-born and LA & London-based Sharon Chuter. It’s a rebellious and innovative make-up range for all. All genders, races, humans are invited into the Uoma tribe.
UOMA Beauty Black Magic Hypnotic Impact Metallic Lipstick, £23.50 | Lookfantastic
This gloss like, high-shine lipstick will make any statement you want it to make.
9. Flo
Flo believes that everything we put into our bodies should be as natural as possible and kind to the planet, which is why it has a range of bamboo sanitary towels and organic cotton tampons that are an impressive step for sustainable periods. If that wasn’t lovely enough for you, 5% of Flo profits go to charities supporting girls and women in need.
Flo Natural Bamboo Ultra Thin Day & Night Pads, £1.90 | Boots
The average sanitary pad is up to 95% plastic, these babies are made of 100% bamboo and wrapped in biodegradable planted-based wrappers.
10. Beautystat
What started as a super useful blog that dispelled skincare myths and predicted emerging trends, has become a reliable and effective skincare brand. Created by cosmetic chemist Ron Robinson, he found a technology that stabilises vitamin C and has built his brand around it.
Beautystat Universal C Skin Refiner, £78 | Cult Beauty
This formula has 20% pure, stable vitamin C – which is a big deal. This means guaranteed brightening and firming.
11. Liha
Liha mixes natural African roots with a quintessential British attitude. Its iconic body oil became a cult classic beauty product incredibly quickly and is now a firm favourite in the cupboards of beauty editors across the country.
Liha Idan Oil, £39 | Space NK
The cold-pressed coconut oil works wonders on dry skin and hair, but it’s the scent of tuberose that will have you going back for more. Divine.
12. Airfro
Airfro is the brand for those who love sport and don’t want to compromise on their haircare. They’re on the go products that support curls at all times.
Airfro AIR Clarifying Shampoo, £13.95 | Feelunique
Cleanse your scalp with the detoxifying blend of lemon, grapefruit, juniper, sage & cypress.
13. Dizziak
Loretta De Feo – a Marie Claire UK Hair Awards judge – had always wanted to start her own haircare line and it took redundancy and a lot of determination to pull it off. It was worth it, the brand is now stocked at Cult Beauty, Liberty and Space NK.
Dizziak Body Conditioner, £20 | Cult Beauty
This is a rich, nourishing body butter. Perfect for wintertime when your body feels a little neglected.