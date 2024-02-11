There was a time in my life when I wouldn’t step foot outside the door without a full-coverage foundation on. And while I still love the way that the very best foundations can elevate your skin into a smoother, brighter, more even version of itself, on a daily basis I no longer reach for them. Instead, like many of us, I’ve found myself gravitating to a more natural everyday makeup look and rely more heavily on lighter bases like tinted moisturisers or, my new go-to, skin tints.

But if you’ve ever wondered what the difference between a foundation, a tinted moisturiser and a skin tint is then you’ve come to the right place. Ahead, we uncover everything you need to know about this trending base product and we’ve spoken to makeup artist Ruby Hammer MBE for expert tips on how to really make the most of your skin tint.

What is a skin tint and how does it differ from a tinted moisturiser or foundation?

“A skin tint is the sheerest version of a tinted moisturiser,” explains Ruby. “In fact, it’s so lightweight that it’s more similar to a serum than an actual moisturiser and provides just a hint of coverage.” Typically speaking, skin tints don’t offer anywhere near the levels of perfected coverage that you may have to expect with a classic foundation. Instead, they are masters at evening skin tone and imbuing skin with a healthy radiance while allowing your natural skin to shine through. Even better, many of them are skincare-makeup hybrids—formulated with ingredients like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide that will actually care for your skin as well as imparting an effortless glow.

What is the best way to apply a skin tint?

One of the reasons that skin tints now reside as a staple in my everyday makeup bag is that they are foolproof to apply. They’re so sheer that you can blend them into skin using just your fingers and they’ll always look good. And, luckily, the professionals agree. “My preference is to apply using your fingers, patting the skin tint into place for a barely-there, luminous glow,” explains Ruby.

However, if you’re looking for a little more coverage in places then tools can be useful. Ruby suggests that using a damp BeautyBlender can be useful if you’re working with a skin tint that has slightly more coverage and you’re not sure if you’re applying it evenly. Or, if you want to build up your skin tint to deliver more coverage then use a large brush to buff it into the areas you might want a little more opacity.

Ahead, the very best skin tints for every skin type.

1. ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 30

I was so impressed when I first tried this product that it effectively acted as my gateway to the wider skin tint category. It’s definitely a skincare-first formulation; packed with hydrating hyaluronic acid, skin-smoothing niacinamide, skin barrier-protecting squalane and even zinc oxide for some added antioxidant protection. Plus, there’s SPF 30 to protect skin from the sun (although I’d always suggest applying your usual facial sunscreen first for adequate coverage). It’s ultra-lightweight, yet does a great job at evening skin tone and reducing any redness from breakouts or dark spots from pigmentation. My skin always looks so fresh, healthy and plump when I wear it and I think it would work well on most skin types. Although, if you’re really oily or don’t like a dewy finish then maybe use a dusting of powder with it to dial down the glow.

2. Yves Saint Laurent NU Bare Look Tint

If you’re entering the world of skin tints having been a foundation loyalist for years, then this would make a great entrypoint. It has a unique, almost gel-like texture that feels more similar to a classic foundation to me than the more watery feel of a classic skin tint, yet it feels utterly weightless when applied to the skin. The creamy consistency really meshes with the skin and blurs over pores, blemishes, and uneven skin tone to create a smooth, even canvas for whatever products you’re going to apply on top. However, it never veers into cakey territory—the finish remains dewy and skin-like, and wears incredibly well over the course of a day. If you want extra coverage? It layers up really well too so you definitely can disguise things like spots with this product.

3. Beauty Pie Superluminous Skin Glow Filter

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

If you’re looking for coverage then this won’t be the skin tint for you, but if you’re after something that will make your natural complexion just look a little brighter and fresher then you really can’t go wrong. The latest complexion launch from Beauty Pie is described by the brand as a ‘tinted hyaluronic complexion brightener’ and that’s exactly what I’d say it is. Yes, it’s undeniably sheer—you won’t be concealing any blemishes or dark circles with this—but it has a unique ability to just make your skin look like the healthiest version of itself. On my most tired of mornings, I can massage this into my skin without even looking in a mirror and rest assured that my tired complexion will have been transformed into something more fresh, radiant and juicy-looking. Honestly, it barely qualifies as makeup, but I can’t stop wearing it.

4. Hourglass Veil Hydrating Skin Tint

Yes, this is an expensive makeup product, but not only does every beauty editor I know rave about it but celebs like Hailey Bieber and Sofia Richie are also known to be fans of this luxurious skin tint. And if you want to fake the kind of glow that usually only comes after a facial with a three-figure price tag then you really can’t go wrong with this. Marie Claire's very own Senior Beauty Editor, Katie Thomas swears by it.

"The Hourglass Veil Hydrating Skin Tint is divine. There are really no other words to describe it. It's like the brand jumped into my brain, found out what my dream complexion product would be and created it just for me. As the name suggests it's definitely a veil of colour - it's so lightweight that it won't suit those that have blemishes to cover or areas of redness that need hiding, but it's weightless on the skin and blends beautifully. Oh and if that wasn't enough, it gives you the most naturally glowy skin ever." - Katie

5. Rose Inc Skin Enhance Luminous Tinted Serum

Hydration is the name of the game with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s addition to the skin tint market. Specifically focused on moisturising the skin (it claims to do so for up to 24 hours) as well as smoothing and blurring uneven skin texture and fine lines, I think that this skin tint is best suited to drier complexions or anyone dealing with the natural loss of elasticity in our skin as we age. While you won’t get much in terms of coverage with this product, it does do a brilliant job at really plumping the skin and creating a kind of bouncy, fresh-faced effect. And best of all it doesn’t cling to any dry patches or exacerbate the appearance of any texture.

6. Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

The problem with a lot of skin tints is that they are incredibly moisturising—ideal if your skin is dehydrated, but often not what oilier complexions want from a base product. Thankfully, Fenty Beauty have the perfect solution in the form of their skin-blurring skin tint—a non-comedogenic formulation which won’t clog pores or exacerbate breakouts. Plus, it has a soft matte finish which looks fresh and natural on the skin without dialling-up the radiance or shine when you’re prone to extra sebum production. I will say that I find this requires a little extra work than some of the other skin tints on the list, purely because the formula isn’t as slippy and hydrating as some of the others—but with a little blending, or the help of a damp makeup sponge, you can achieve a really beautiful healthy look with this product. And the coverage can be layered slightly if you are currently dealing with a breakout. While it won’t disguise it entirely, I am impressed at the way it knocks back redness in spots.

7. Milk Makeup Sunshine Skin Tint

Oily skin types look away now—this skin tint is actually like a brightening face oil with a hint of pigment. In fact, it’s infused with a blend of grapeseed, avocado, mandarin, jojoba and olive oils to really deliver a dose of moisture and hydration to thirsty skin. So while oily skin might not get on well with this (I think it would slip off in mere minutes unless set with a powder) if you like your base products do inject an enormous amount of glow into your complexion then you won’t find better than this. It’s sheeny, glossy and brighter than a lightbulb, and feels incredible on the skin.

8. Shiseido Synchro Skin Self Refreshing Tint

Shiseido’s Synchro Skin is one of my favourites for the way that it cleverly adjusts itself to not only suit your skin’s unique undertones, but also adapts to the environment that you’re in to boost its longevity. It applies beautifully to the skin—the gel-cream texture almost melts in and feels featherlight to the tough—and the coverage is fairly impressive too. Under-eye circles and uneven texture dissipate beneath it. However, while I rate this as someone with oily-combination skin, I do think that its power to last lies in the fact that the formulation is slightly drier than others, so dry or dehydrated skin types might find this more prone to caking.