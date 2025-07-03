I'm a 'lip girl', and by that I mean you won't find me without at least an array of oils, glosses, liners and lipsticks in my handbag at any one point. And while it may seem like I'm not picky... Reader, I most certainly am. I have very dry, dehydrated lips and most lip products seem to aggravate that. Plus, I'm partial to a nude-y brown, 90's, over-lined moment, and steer clear of anything colourful (unless it's a berry by way of Benefit's perfect Benetint).

So, I'm a tricky customer who is resistant to change, essentially. And that's why I was pleasantly surprised when I picked up Clinique's new Almost Lipstick in Nude Honey—it is an extension of their iconic Black Honey range, which grew in 2023 to include the shade Pink Honey.

(Image credit: Nessa Humayun)

Now, I'm a huge fan of the original; there's nothing like it, but this new lipstick is just *chef's kiss*. I tried it bare-lipped on a whim, sitting at my desk, and nearly gasped when I saw the results. It is a perfect, sheer nude-brown that will suit all skin tones, thanks to being infused with both cool and warm pigments.

Clinique Clinique Almost Lipstick Nude Honey £25 at Boots

It's not too light and not too dark, and is buildable, so you can layer it for a more pigmented look. It pairs beautifully with any nude or brown-toned lip liners or can be worn alone for an effortless swipe of colour. It's the kind of lipstick that everyone dreams of having in their handbag—a solution to all lip-related woes, regardless of the calibre of social situation you're in. I may sound dramatic, but as I warned you at the beginning: I take my lipsticks seriously.

(Image credit: Nessa Humayun)

If you're a fan of the original Black Honey formula, then this is largely the same. The original has never dried out my skin, and neither does this, and like all Clinique products, it’s dermatologist-developed, allergy tested, and most importantly, 100 per cent fragrance free.