It's my job to analyse fashion month beauty looks—these are the trends I'm stealing from the SS25 runways

Spring Summer 2025 Fashion Month beauty looks on Naomi Campbell at Ralph Lauren and a model at Tibi
I'm the first to admit that it's pretty crazy to be talking about Spring/Summer 2025 beauty looks right now—but such is the nature of Fashion Month. In the same week I hit publish on our beauty report on all things autumn/winter beauty trends, the fashion and beauty world descends on New York to showcase the best looks for next summer. I get it, it's hard to keep up—hell, even I have to Google 'What season are we in?' countless times a day, and it's my job to follow these things.

For the next month, I will be tied to my laptop in order to bring you the very best beauty looks straight from the Spring/Summer 2025 runways—from New York, London, Milan and Paris. While I'm starting to embark on my cosy season beauty rituals, like opting for the ultimate autumn nail trends and toying with the idea of changing my 15-year-long commitment to my signature style in favour of autumn 2024 hair trends, I'm also looking forward to next spring.

So, if you hate the idea of cold days and dark nights and are looking for some mental escapism, there are the best Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Month beauty looks that I plan on replicating ASAP.

NEW YORK

Proenza Schouler

Model wearing fluffy waves, a key Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Month Beauty look, at Proenza Schouler

Super-long, boho waves with a velvety, fluffy texture? Proenza Schouler, you know me well.

Ralph Lauren

Christy Turlington with glossy skin, one of the key Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Month beauty looks, on the Ralph Lauren runway

Naomi Campbell wearing glossing skin, one of the key Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Month beauty looks, on the Ralph Lauren runway

Any runway that delivers both Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell is a win—but the natural-looking, super-glossy skin at Ralph Lauren is what I'm most obsessed with.

Brandon Maxwell

Model wearing bronzed cheeks, one of the key Spring/Summer 2025 fashion month beauty looks, on the Brandon Maxwell runway

I'm a sucker for a great bronzer, and I'm very into this placement—maximalist and low on the cheeks.

Prabal Gurung

Model wearing balmy lips, a key Spring/Summer 2025 fashion month look, on the runway at Prabal Gurung

New York Fashion Week has delivered a distinct lack of colour on lips—and I'm here for it. Fellow dry-lipped girls, it's time to dig out your lip balms because balmy lips are so in.

Tibi

Model wearing sandkissed skin, a key Spring/Summer 2025 fashion month beauty look, backstage at Tibi

This is basically one of my favourite make-up looks ever—it embraces what I like to call sand-kissed skin (rather than sun-kissed). Like you've spent the day at the beach and your skin is still flushed and sand-beaten.

Off-White

Model wearing popping highlight, a key Spring/Summer 2025 fashion month beauty look, on the runway at Off-White

It has been a long time since I actually bothered reaching for highlight, but the supercharged highlight at Off-White has me reconsidering.

Jason Wu Collection

Model wearing powered skin, a key Spring/Summer 2025 fashion month beauty look, on the runway at Jason Wu Collection

Matte skin for summer? Sign me up. There is something delightfully dry and deserty about a powdered, bronzed face in the warmer seasons, don't you think?

