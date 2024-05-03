If you’re into wearing makeup then chances are you will have spent a considerable amount of time and money in finding the very best mascara for you. Whether it’s length , volume , definition, or curl that’s top of your priority list, there are plenty of brilliant formulations on the market that cater for every lash need. But while I have my personal go-to brands for smudge-free, fluttery lashes (both Benefit and Lancôme have impressively high-performing mascara formulations in my opinion) when it comes to the colour of my mascara I tend to stick to what I know—and that’s black.

However, when the Maybelline Sky High Lash Sensational mascara went viral (again) recently, thanks to its latest iteration in a chic burgundy colourway, my interest in coloured mascara rocketed. Especially when I heard that this deep purple shade was meant to look incredible on brown or green eyes. And, it turns out, that the very best coloured mascaras can do the same for every single eye colour—making the hue of your iris look more vibrant and your eyes look brighter.

What is the best coloured mascara for my eyes?

With mascaras available in shades of blue, green, purple and even pink, it can be hard to know which one to opt for if, like me, you’ve been in a black mascara comfort zone for your entire life. Luckily, unlike the almost neon shades of blue mascara that I remember from my teenage years (although they do still exist if that floats your boat) the new wave of coloured mascaras are far more subtle—offering a subtle hint of colour, rather than a dramatic pop—and therefore almost any coloured mascara will work for you.

However, bearing the colour wheel in mind is a good shout if you want to really enhance the colour of your eyes. “For brown eyes, if you want to go for something quite extreme then you could do a blue mascara as that’s the opposite on the colour wheel and will therefore give an almost Malteser-rich brown vibe to your natural eyes,” explains Pro Makeup Artist Lisa Caldognetto . “However, a more natural version would be going for a mascara with a burgundy hue.”

For blue eyes, Lisa suggests looking to the opposite side of the colour wheel again which is orange. “Something with caramel or golden-brown undertones would look phenomenal,” she advises. “Equally, though, if you want a more out-there option then a bright pink would also look amazing as a contrast against blue eyes.”

Similarly to brown, green or hazel eyes really suit something with a purple undertone. “Think aubergines, burgundy and hints of purple,” suggests Lisa. “Something like a brown mascara with hints of green or olive running through as an undertone also works well.”

Personally, I was so surprised at the impact that switching my black mascara for a burgundy one made to my eyes. Unlike a bright lipstick , which is instantly noticeable, it felt like a really subtle but still playful way to inject some colour into my everyday makeup look. But if you’re nervous about making the switch there are ways to dial-down a coloured mascara to make it feel more wearable.

“Try going in with your regular mascara first and then pressing the coloured mascara at the roots of the lashes, rather than the tips,” suggests Lisa. “This technique creates a bit of ombre and interest but feels quite wearable. Plus, it will really highlight the colours in the iris of your eye.”

Ahead, 7 of the best coloured mascara to try now—there's one for every eye colour.

Best coloured mascaras

1. Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Mascara in Dream Pop

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Mascara in Dream Pop Best coloured mascara for every eye colour Today's Best Deals £28 at Sephora UK Reasons to buy + Unique berry-brown shade + Adds length, volume and curl Reasons to avoid - Didn't love the brush—found it hard to comb through lashes with

I am already a fan of this mascara formula, but had no idea that it existed in the truly beautiful berry-brown Pillow Talk shade—and I’ve been absolutely converted. Specially created to bring out the colours in your eyes, it truly works for every single eye colour. It will make blue eyes even brighter, hazel eyes more golden, green eyes more intense, and gives brown eyes (like my own) an almost amber quality. If you have dark lashes like me then it might take some getting used to at first as the colour is lighter than my natural hair, so not only did it take a couple of coats for the pigment to show up but it almost minimises the way that the lashes frame your eyes and instead lets your eye colour take centre stage. However, I honestly love the way it looks and can see this becoming a mascara that I reach for daily.

2. Kiko Milano Smart Colour Mascara in Jungle Green

Kiko Milano Smart Colour Mascara in Jungle Green Best coloured mascara for hazel eyes Today's Best Deals £6.99 at LookFantastic Reasons to buy + Great triangle-shaped brush for easy application + Creamy and pigmented + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Can get a little clumpy when layering

I really had a moment with green eyeshadow as a teenager, so I was a bit dubious about wearing the colour on my lashes now that I’m in my mid-30s. Turns out, though, dark green is so wearable! (Although I have to admit that it was really hard to photograph and looks much deeper on camera than it does in real life.) The beauty of this mascara is that you can wear it alone for a more noticeable pop of colour, or use it as a top coat over a black mascara for just a touch of colour. It really highlights the green tones in hazel eyes, but I think that it's subtle enough that a variety of eye colours would really get on board with this. And, as someone that is very fussy about mascara wands, I have to mention how brilliant this one is for not only distributing the colour evenly through lashes, but for fanning them out for a full, fluttery effect.

3. Maybelline Sky High Lash Sensational Mascara in Blue Mist

Maybelline Sky High Lash Sensational Mascara in Blue Mist Best bright coloured mascara Today's Best Deals £10.39 at Lookfantastic (was £12.99) Reasons to buy + Gives incredible length and lift + Fun, vibrant shade Reasons to avoid - Possibly not an everyday mascara colour for most people

The original Sky High mascara went viral for just how incredibly lengthening it is, and the newer burgundy version is proving just as popular. It’s this electric blue formulation that makes my list of the very best, however, thanks to the sheer vibrancy of the colour. It delivers on all of the same lash-lengthening benefits as the original version, but with a shock of blue pigment which is just so fun. Brown eyes will particularly pop with this mascara, but if you’re looking for a playful and head-turning approach to colourful lashes then I can’t rate this highly enough.

4. Dior Iconic Overcurl Mascara in Brown

Dior Iconic Overcurl Mascara in Brown Best natural coloured mascara Today's Best Deals £35 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Wearable brown shade + Volumises and curls lashes Reasons to avoid - It’s quite expensive

If you’re really on the fence about coloured mascara then switching your usual black for brown can actually be quite transformative. Although it won’t dramatically alter the look and feel of your usual makeup, there’s a softness to brown lashes that I love, which is where a beautiful brown mascara comes in. This one from Dior is a rich chocolate shade that I think would look particularly striking on fair lashes, although it will definitely give enough volume and fullness to darker lashes to justify wearing it. It’s glossy, luxurious, and the perfect gateway to more experimental shades.

5. Eyeko Lash Alert Mascara in Blue

Eyeko Lash Alert Mascara in Blue Best coloured mascara for brown eyes Today's Best Deals £17 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Gorgeous deep navy colour + Thickening formula Reasons to avoid - Does need layering up quite a bit

A genuinely wearable shade of purple, this mascara from Eyeko delivers a slick of sumptuous, expensive-looking colour to lashes. Much more navy than electric blue, it’s one of those mascaras that won’t look dramatically different at first swipe. However, if you persist with applying a couple more layers then you’ll be left with thick, fanned-out lashes that look amazing when the light hits. As Lisa mentioned, these kinds of colours look particularly great on brown eyes by really highlighting those deep, chocolatey tones in the iris, but this really would look striking on all eye and lash colours.

6. Yves Saint Laurent Luxurious Volume Effect Faux Cils Mascara in Burgundy

Yves Saint Laurent Luxurious Volume Effect Faux Cils Mascara in Burgundy Best coloured mascara for blue eyes Today's Best Deals £24.80 at Lookfantastic (was £31) Reasons to buy + The pink undertones really make blue eyes pop + Conditioning formulation Reasons to avoid - Needs a little time to dry down

Lisa recommended caramel-brown or pink shades for highlighting blue eyes, and I feel like this burgundy shade from YSL offers a bit of both. The berry colour is an almost grown-up nod to pink, but it also has a beautiful brown undertone that makes it really wearable and flattering. The formula itself is enriched with pro-vitamin B5 and aloe vera to really condition and nourish lashes while the fibre brush boosts volume and thickness. It’s a luxury mascara buy for sure, but I think it will look good on everybody.

7. By Terry Mascara Terrybly in Purple Success

By Terry Mascara Terrybly in Purple Success Best coloured mascara for green eyes Today's Best Deals £29.60 at Lookfantastic (was £37) Reasons to buy + Rich aubergine shade + Promotes lash growth Reasons to avoid - t’s a pricier mascara

Purple looks so striking on green eyes, but stepping it out in a violet or lilac colour might feel a little bold. Instead, try a deep aubergine or plum shade like this one from By Terry which looks almost black at first glance. Once layered up though, it delivers a subtle peek of purple when the light catches it and really makes the green tones in eyes shine. Not only does this mascara deliver on pigment, it also helps lashes to grow stronger and healthier thanks to an infusion of hyaluronic acid, collagen and plant protein so your lashes will be longer and thicker long-term too.