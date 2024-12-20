Experts agree—these 8 super-chic hair trends are going to be impossible to ignore in 2025

It's my favourite time of the year—the time in which I get to start researching all of the very best upcoming hair trends for the year ahead. You see, as a beauty journalist, I spend most of November and December quizzing every expert I know on what sort of styles we're going to see hit the big-time next year. So, whether you’re on the lookout for a new hair colour, want to update your look with a trending cut or are simply looking for a fresh way to style your hair day to day, I’m pleased to say, you’ve found yourself in the right place.

To help you answer the biggest hair question of all (what’s in style right now?), I’ve pulled together a handy guide on the biggest hair trends of 2025 with some helpful insights from the biggest names in the industry.

The top line answer? Well, in short, it’s set to be a year of opposites, with both sides of the hair trend spectrum fighting to be our favourite trends of the year. On the hair cut front, both long and short styles are in high demand, while, when it comes to styling, big, bouncy blow outs face off against effortless up-dos. At least when it comes to colour we’re all in agreement—it’s gourmand shades that are set to take over the salon (however, I can’t predict how long this peace will remain).

To read the full details, simply keep scrolling to get to the bottom (or the top, should I say) of the hair trends that are set to take over in 2025…

1. Fringe Appeal

(Image credit: Getty Images/Christian Vierig/Jeremy Moeller/Edward Berthelot/Contributor/Future)

I’m starting this list with what is undoubtedly set to be one of 2025’s biggest, yet most controversial, hair trends (especially if you’re deciding whether to get the chop yourself)—fringes and bangs. Yes, they’re a big commitment, as you’ll need to trim them regularly to keep them looking their best, however there’s no denying they look incredibly chic and that they’re an easy way to completely transform your look.

If you’re wondering what style of fringes are going to be trending in 2025, there are no limits. “This season it's all about bangs, from thick blunt bangs to wispy, side-swept versions,” says Sam Burnett, Founder and Creative Director of Hare & Bone.

And it doesn’t stop there. For an effortless look, channel 70s-inspired bangs, as seen on Daisy Edgar-Jones and most recently Jennifer Lawrence—choppy micro bangs, like Simone Ashley’s at the Fashion Awards, will give an edgier finish. The real conclusion is, all fringes are in this year, so don’t feel restricted to one style if you do decide to take the plunge. Sam’s top tip for keeping them looking their best? “To ensure your bangs are kept in good shape, pop into the salon for a trim between appointments,” he says. “Or, if you’re short on time or looking to grow it out, add a chic bounce with a blow-dry to keep it off your face.”

2. Toffee Tones

(Image credit: Getty Images/Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Jeremy Moeller/Edward Berthelot/Contributor/Future)

When it comes to trending hair colours, gourmand shades are still having a moment, from butter blonde to dark espresso hues—and now toffee. “Toffee brunette combines an intense golden caramel tone with a deeper mid-brunette base,” says Laura Elliott, Head Educator and Stylist at Neäl & Wølf. “The blend of chocolate, caramel and gold hues creates a reflective, youthful shine that’s perfect for those seeking a sun-kissed glow without the upkeep of bright-blonde hair.”

The great thing about this look is that you can easily tailor the tone to suit your desired finish, opting for more golden or chocolate shades to create a look that feels unique to you. It’s for this reason, I’d always suggest consulting a professional, as they can work with your hair's natural colour to create a look that feels ultimately balanced.

3. Hollywood Hair

(Image credit: Getty Images/Raymond Hall/Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Contributor/Future)

Big, voluminous hair has been trending for a while now but we’re going to see it taken up a notch in 2025 thanks to celebrities like Sabrina Carpenter and the SS25 beauty trends at shows like 16Arlington.

“The great thing about this look is that it gives everyone the chance to feel uber-glamorous and achieve that supermodel-esque polish,” said Oli Tracey, hairstylist and Crazy Color Ambassador. “While styling is key, it all starts with the cut, which features longer layers at the back and shorter feathery layers and bangs at the front to frame the face. The hair is then shaped using a round brush and a hairdryer to achieve supersized volume and a smooth curl.”

4. Office Up-dos

(Image credit: Getty Images/Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Claudio Lavenia/Francois Durand/Jeremy Moeller/Future)

In contrast to supersized Hollywood hair, the next trend I predict we’ll be seeing a lot of in 2025 is what I’ve lovingly dubbed the office up-do. Low-maintenance and effortless in appearance, these easy-to-style knots and twists are the ones you pull your hair into when you receive another chasing email or get pulled into a meeting that stretches on for hours and need your hair up in a way that still looks presentable.

In support of the trend, Pinterest has seen searches for the French twist rise by 116% in the past year while claw clips are a forever favourite in our handbags and on our dressing tables. The great thing about this style is that alongside taking no time at all to create, they also use accessories that are much kinder to our hair than traditional elastic hair ties. “They hold the hair gently but securely, ensuring your style stays put all day without causing avoidable breakage,” says Mathilde Heather, Salon Owner and Cloud Nine Ambassador, making these a great choice if you don’t want to compromise on hair health.

Kitsch Metal French Hair Pins £7.84 at Amazon Kitsch’s hair pin is made from smooth metal for no snagging or pulling Tort Amma Clip in Butter Pearl £27 at Tort Hair clips come in many sizes from small to XL, depending on your hair thickness.

5. Bixies and Pixies

(Image credit: Getty Images/Christian Vierig/Contributor/Jeremy Moeller/Contributor/Dave Benett/Contributor)

If there was one hair trend that truly took hold in 2024, it was the bob haircut. With endless iterations coming out from month to month, from the Hollywood bob to the blunt bob, it became clear that we had a thing for short cuts. One bob haircut which we spotted taking hold in 2024 was the bixie, a style that bridged the gap between the bob and the shorter pixie cut, and clearly we were ahead of the curve as it’s a style that’s getting even more popular as we move into 2025.

“Yes, the crop is here again, but this time it has more of a 90s feel,” says Louis Byrnes, L’oreal Proffesional Editorial UK Artist. “It’s worn longer around the front with more texture sculpted into it for more of an androgynous feel.”

6. Micro Braids

(Image credit: Getty Images/Theo Wargo/Staff/Christian Vierig /Contributor/Jeremy Moeller/Contributor/Future)

If you’re looking for a trending protective style for curly and coily hair types, micro braids are a chic choice. First made popular in the 90s, they’ve seen a resurgence in recent months with Cynthia Erivo even opting for micro braids for her role as Elphaba in Wicked.

“Micro braids, which are also known as invisible braids or mini braids, are the latest look for a protective style option,” says Sharley Viola, Curlsmith’s Global Lead Educator & Textured Hair Specialist. “Seen on Zoe Kravitz and Cynthia Erivo in Wicked, the key is in making sure you have well moisturised hair before braiding and that you keep the moisture levels consistent when you have the braids. Protecting your braids at night is also key. A silk pillowcase stops friction and damage to your hair compared to rough cotton options. This simple bed linen swap will keep your braids looking fresh for longer.”

Flora & Curl Sweet Hibiscus Twist and Braid Cream £17 at Boots A braid cream will keep hair hydrated as it’s styled. Curlsmith Satin Pillowcase £19 at Curlsmith Sharley suggests switching your pillowcase for a satin finish to keep braids smooth.

7. Soft Shine

(Image credit: Getty Images/Edward Berthelot/Contributor/Kirstin Sinclair/Contributor/Jeremy Moeller/Contributor/WWD/Contributor)

While I’ll always be a fan of ultra-glossy, high-shine hair, the truth is it isn’t always easy to achieve in day-to-day life, and many of those ultra-polished styles you see on social media are actually a result of great lighting as opposed to a mirror-shine finish. That’s why I couldn’t be happier to have seen a shift in this trend for 2025 as we move to prioritise hair health resulting in a more natural looking, soft shine.

“2025 is all about the rise of the ‘soft shine’ hair trend,” says Patrick Wilson, ghd Global Ambassador. “It emphasises a radiant, healthy, and natural finish inspired by the runways and red carpets of 2024. Achieving this polished yet laid-back aesthetic involves prioritising hair health with heat protectants, nourishing oils, and gloss treatments. Additionally, choosing heat styling tools that minimise damage ensures the hair retains its vitality and shine, perfectly complementing the growing emphasis on natural beauty."

8. Mermaid Lengths

(Image credit: Getty Images/Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Contributor/Kirstin Sinclair/Contributor/Claudio Lavenia/Contributor)

When it comes to hair lengths, 2025 is set to be a year of extremes. While on the one hand it’s bixies and pixies that set to be huge news, on the other end of the spectrum we’ll be embracing ultra-long mermaid lengths.

Anyone blessed with long hair already will know that one of the main issues is ensuring your hair stays knot and tangle free, especially overnight. For this, Maria Sotiriou, hair stylist and Co-Founder of SILKE London, suggests: “braiding long lengths into a loose braid, securing with a hair tie and then tucking into a hair wrap before you go to sleep. This not only prevents tangling [...] but also doubles as a clever heatless styling method as the mermaid waves will produce themselves.”