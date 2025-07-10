This Is My Single Most Complimented Eyeshadow of All Time—It’s Creamy, Long-Lasting, and Less Than £15 Right Now

I was cursed with particularly oily and hooded eyelids, meaning eyeshadow is difficult for me to work with. Even with a primer, setting spray, and the creamiest formula imaginable, it will still wear off half way through the day with those irritating crease lines everywhere. But there is one shadow that can not only be trusted to survive a whole night out, but also get me countless compliments when I wear it too: the Urban Decay 24/7 Moondust Eyeshadow Compact in Space Cowboy.

Despite my current awareness of the state of my lids, I wasn't always this way. I used to love sporting a deep smokey eye whenever possible, ignoring the smudges under my eyes and big bare patches that developed as my makeup wore off. Now I'm firmly in the 'less is more' camp, meaning I've taken serious time to narrow down the best eyeshadows that work for my skin type, complement my eyes, and can be trusted to actually last without slipping out of place.

Not only does Space Cowboy tick all of these boxes, but it's easily the makeup product I receive the most compliments on out of everything in my collection. The soft copper hue and light-reflecting finish provide just the right amount of colour and shine that's noticeable without looking at all garish, and the pigmented, easy to blend formula stays in place on me all day—even without a primer. The best part is, it's currently 30% off, making it less than £15.

This is an eyeshadow that doesn't require anything else to look good; no excessive blending with other hues or smudging out with liner. When I apply it, I use my finger to sweep it over my lids, soften the edges slightly, and then I'm done.

Although it appears quite cool-toned in the pan, the result is a copper hue that will add warmth to the eyes with soft glitter throughout that catches the light beautifully and elevates your entire makeup look. But don't be put off by the glittery element, it's more iridescent than anything else which creates effortless dimension and a cool-girl finish.

I have blue eyes, so I typically opt for coppers and warm browns to make them pop. I love pairing this with a brown pencil liner in my waterline for a night out look, or wearing alone during the daytime.

And without fail, every time I wear it I get asked what it is and where it's from. It just adds that little something extra to my face that never goes unnoticed. I have also had my Space Cowboy shadow for about a year now, and it's still going strong—no pan in sight.

