Any beauty lover will undoubtedly remember the contouring craze of the 2010s. It was a make-up revolution sparked by a single selfie posted by Kim Kardashian, and before we knew it, we were all obsessed with being chiseled and baked to perfection. After that, Kim declared that it was "nontouring" that was in, and in unison, we all ditched our bronzing powders and sculpting sticks in favour of a more pared back look. And now it's 2025, and guess what? Contouring has returned, although maybe not quite as we knew it.

What calls me to make such a bold claim you may be wondering? Well, on the SS25 catwalks, at shows like Versace and Zuhair Murad, models took to the runway with chiselled cheekbones and bronzed temples, signalling that the sculpted look is having a resurgence. So, I spoke to some of the biggest beauty brands to find out what they’ll be launching in the coming months and they let me in on a secret: more contour products are coming.

So, how does contouring differ in 2025? To find out, I chatted to make-up artist Katrin Rees , on how the trend has changed. “As we enter SS25, gone are the 'paint by numbers' days with harsh dramatic angles,” she told me, “this year contouring has taken on a much more natural finish, gently sculpting and enhancing the natural curves of the face. We are moving away from the mask-like finish of previous years to welcome a more low-key 'lit from within' finish on skin. Think of this new take on contouring as 'you', but on your best day.”

How to contour in 2025

“It may surprise you to hear, but skincare is the most important place to start,” says Rees. “Ensure you have your moisturisers and serums in place to create a glow from your natural skin. Then, when it comes to applying your contour, I would recommend using cream products that are lightweight so you can build up definition. Start gently and apply in natural light, following your natural bone structure in small, light circular motions to create a soft finish with no harsh lines. As you get more confident, you can add more definition, building up the product and blending as you go.”

So, now you know how to contour, you’re probably wondering which products are best to use. As Rees mentioned, lightweight contour products are favourable so rather than powders, opt for cream or liquid contours that blend seamlessly into the skin. With that in mind, here are my top picks...

The best products for the 2025 contour look

1. Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Light

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Light £30 at Sephora UK If you’re looking for a great liquid contour, I’d highly suggest trying Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Contour Wand. Like all her wands, it features a lightweight buildable liquid formula housed in an easy-to-use squeeze tube topped with a sponge applicator. While I’m not a huge fan of the sponge, which becomes messy after a few uses, the formula is second to none, blending seamlessly into the skin and lasting all day without drying or fading. This, used alongside the Matte Beauty Blush Wand, is my favourite combo for a natural yet sculpted look.

2. Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Contour

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Contour £27 at Space NK UK You’ll undoubtedly already know about Rare Beauty’s viral Soft Pinch Blushes but allow me to introduce you to the Soft Pinch Liquid Contours. Like the blushes, these are incredibly pigmented so you only need a small amount to achieve an effortless contour. I like to apply three dots of Serene, a medium warm toned brown, below my cheekbones and blend upwards to carve and define.

3. Nudestix Nudies All Over Face Colour Matte

Nudestix Nudies All Over Face Colour Matte £33 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK While Nudestix describe this as an all-over face colour, the matte wand can be used to add definition to not just the cheekbones and nose, and it’s also safe for use on the eyes and lips too. That makes this a great choice for those who want a multitasking contour product, as you can add definition to all areas in a few quick sweeps. Simply apply from the wand and blend out for a blurred, bronzed finish.

4. Victoria Beckham Beauty Contour Stylus

Victoria Beckham Beauty Contour Stylus £35 at Victoria Beckham Beauty While many contour sticks feature chubby wands with a flat, blunt end, Victoria Beckham Beauty's stylus moves away from this. Featuring a small applicator with a rounded end, you’d be forgiven for mistaking it for an eye pencil rather than a contour stick; however, it’s this pencil-like shape that enables you to achieve a truly targeted contour. To sculpt, draw directly onto any areas you want to add shadow and blend with your figures.

5. Westman Atelier Petite Face Trace Contour Stick

Westman Atelier Petite Face Trace Contour Stick £23 at Cult Beauty Global If you find your contour often goes patchy or dry throughout the day, try switching to a product with added skincare benefits. Westman Atelier’s Contour Stick not only offers buildable pigment in three shades but it’s also packed with skin loving ingredients to keep it looking its best all day long. Alongside jojoba oil to protect and nourish, you’ll also find china clay, which absorbs oil to keep shine at bay, and raspberry extract to hydrate. Plus, the formula feels extra creamy and blends easily, so you’ve got a supercharged contour stick that’s a pleasure to use and wear.

6. Milk Makeup Sculpt Stick Cream Contour

Milk Makeup Sculpt Stick Cream Contour £22 at Boots.com If you’re worried about applying contour and want a product that looks natural on the skin, I’d recommend opting for Milk Makeup’s Sculpt Stick. While the formula is buildable, it offers a more lightweight finish than the other contour sticks on this list making it a great choice for beginners or those who want to look subtly sculpted. Plus, all four shades also sit on the cooler end of the bronzing spectrum meaning they won’t skew orange on the skin for those who prefer a natural-looking finish.