When was the last time you upgraded your make-up bag? These 10 chic upgrades come make-up artist-recommended

As someone who travels a lot, finding a good make-up bag has become essential. I need something that makes my products easily accessible and keeps them safe while in a suitcase or a holdall, and I'd also very much like the bag to be chic as hell, too.

There are so many options to choose from - from super practical flat-lay-style bags and clear pouches that make finding your desired product a lot easier, to super luxe vanity cases that could also be used as evening bags. And everything in between.

Whichever type you're after, I've rounded up 11 of the best make-up bags for all budgets – including a few MUA-approved options. Whether you have £30 to spend or £300, you'll likely find a gorgeous style in this edit.

1. Vieve The Essential+ Make-up Bag

Vieve The Essential+ Make-up Bag Best as an everyday make-up bag Today's Best Deals £25 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Clear case to find make-up easily Reasons to avoid - No separate sections

Vieve's see-through zip pouch is a simple, practical option that's still chic and cool to carry with you. Finding your make-up is so much easier with a clear case like this one, which makes it perfect for your everyday make-up. It fits a lot, but just beware that if you need something with sections to organise your products, this doesn't offer that.

2. Sculpted By Aimee Pink Make-up Travel Bag

Sculpted By Aimee Pink Make-up Travel Bag Best for popping in your handbag

For make-up artist Aimee Connolly, she turns to her own brand Sculpted By Aimee for the perfect make-up bag. She says:

“For my personal make-up routine at home or when I’m out and about, I use the Faux Leather Pink Make-up Bag. It’s the ideal size for daily use, with enough room to store my everyday products, while still being chic and compact. I love its soft, stylish look and how it keeps everything in one place, making everything so much easier to find.”

3. The Flat Lay Co. Drawstring Bag - Sage Green Velvet

The Flat Lay Co. Drawstring Bag in Sage Green Velvet Best make-up bag for messy people

For people like me who usually end up emptying half of their make-up bag onto the floor to find a product when in a rush, a flat-lay design is ideal. The Flat Lay Co. does some of the best out there, with different fabrics and sizes, all at accessible costs. My current favourite and next on my wish list is this chic velvet green one.

4. Away The Hanging Toiletry Bag

Away The Hanging Toiletry Bag Best for holidays

While Away's cosmetics bag is suited to toiletries, you can absolutely use it for your make-up too. It's especially handy if (like I), you have a rather large collection you like to take away with you and need more space than usual. The sections make it easy to organise everything neatly, and the hanging mechanism will be pleasing for the ultra-tidy among us. It's also water-resistant, meaning you can keep it in the bathroom without fear.

5. MyKitCo Mini Canvas Pouch

MyKitCo Mini Canvas Pouch Best for make-up artists

Madeleine Spencer, a make-up artist and beauty editor, has several make-up bags for both her personal and professional kit from MyKitCo. She likes them because of their transparency, primarily: "I’m very partial to a My Kit Co make-up bag because they’re clear so I can see what I need without having to ferret around, and they can be wiped clean which I think is essential. It’s also handy that they come in loads of different sizes and shapes so I can just pack whatever I need for the length of trip I’m going on - or just take a small one if it’s just for the day."

6. Stackers Wraparound Make-up Bag

Stackers Wraparound Make-up Bag For the super-organised

If you're someone who needs specific sections for peak organisation, Stackers has an amazing range of make-up bags to choose from. This one is so cool; looking like a cute little bag from the outside, when rolled out it has a main section for your make-up, as well as a flat-lay to pop your brushes in. This is so handy; I often just throw my brushes in with my other products, which probably isn't the most organised or sanitary way to store them.

7. Victoria Beckham Beauty The VB Beauty Bag

Victoria Beckham Beauty The VB Beauty Bag Best for the gym bag

Make-up artist and Founder of her namesake brand Ruby Hammer uses two make-up bags for her own personal collection. "For daily use, I rely on a chic, easy-to-clean neoprene bag from Victoria Beckham Beauty that perfectly fits all my essentials. When I'm travelling, I switch to the Scamp & Dude Swag Bag, which keeps its shape in my luggage and holds absolutely everything I need on the go."

8. Cult Beauty Black Travel Organiser Bag

Cult Beauty Black Travel Organiser Bag Best for big make-up collections

If you like to carry around a lot of make-up, just in case, then this is the perfect make-up bag for you. It's deceptively roomy inside, with multiple side pockets and it opens outwards for ease and has a top handle for carrying around. It's simple design makes it look much more expensive than its £20 price tag.

9. Anya Hindmarch Logo Black Make-Up Pouch

Anya Hindmarch Logo Black Make-Up Pouch Best one to add to your Christmas list

If you want to really treat yourself, an Anya Hindmarch creation is certainly the way to go. Several designs are currently discounted at Liberty, so now is a great time to invest. This one is so well organised, with several zipped sections for different pieces of make-up and brushes. It has leather trims and a truly timeless design that will last you years.

10. Refy Signature Bag

Refy Signature Bag Best for using as a clutch bag

This has to be one of my favourite make-up bags, mostly because of its wipe-clean fabric. It may seem like a complete amateur move to opt for a white make-up bag, but Refy cleverly designed theirs with a material that practically repels stains. It's also super roomy, meaning you can fit everything in there, and the monochromatic look gives it major style points. The only thing I wish they'd change about this is the popper closing mechanisms, as I find with a full make-up bag, products can slide out of the top easily.