Get ready with Hannah Dodd: Soft glam beauty teamed with classic Chanel

Bridgerton star Hannah Dodd was a guest of honour at the Kit Kat Club in London this week to celebrate 1,500 performances of Cabaret. This prestigious occasion called for a look just as special, and the actor delivered with a killer beauty beat and ensemble—all Chanel, of course.

Hannah opted for a bouclé blazer dress with jewel embellishments, modernised with a sheer tulle dress layered underneath, the eclectic look reminiscent of Carrie Bradshaw's '90s style. Her natural beauty look, comprised of her blonde hair styled in barely-there waves and radiant makeup, provided a softer contrast to the structured ensemble.

The Bridgerton actor is currently staring alongside Rob Madge (star of My Son’s a Queer But What Can You Do?) as leading role Sally Bowels in the West End show. The special performance at The Kit Kat Show marked the 1,500th performance of Cabaret.

We asked the actor about the inspiration behind her outfit, how she approached her makeup on the night and what her beauty rituals are when it comes to getting ready for a special occasion or event.

Hannah's Chanel ensemble blends feminine and masculine styles (Image credit: Chanel/Hannah Dodd)

The hair and makeup

Hannah's beauty look is quietly stunning, with a focus on radiant skin and a subtle emphasis on her features. Her eyes are gently lined with an eyeliner flick for an elegant cat eye, framed by natural, fluffy brows, while a sheer, blush pink lip complements her fair complexion.

Hannah's makeup was fresh and radiant for the event (Image credit: Hannah Dodd/Chanel)

"We focused on fresh, dewy, healthy skin," Hannah told us, crediting some Chanel beauty classics for her glowy makeup look. "We used the Chanel bronzing cream and the lip balm in peach," Hannah continued. "I love peach colours! And a flick on the eye for a fresh look."

A flawless makeup look starts with a good base, a concept that skincare enthusiast Hannah champions. "I love skincare," she continued, before adding, "But I have to rein it in sometimes. I tend to overdo it with the active ingredients, so I have to keep it calm these days.

Hannah credits her makeup looks to London-based makeup artist Sara Hill (Image credit: Hannah Dodd)

"But taking my makeup off at the end of the day is a ritual that I absolutely love, especially now that I’m part of the show and wearing heavy makeup each day. It’s become a way of disconnecting from the character and work and settling down."

Hannah credits London-based makeup artist Sara Hill for her soft and dewy makeup look. "I’m very lucky to work with my makeup artist, Sara Hill, whom I have absolute faith and trust in. I love everything she does."

Chanel's beauty range was used to create Hannah's look (Image credit: Chanel)

Praising the power of a natural base, Hannah continued: "I love when your skin looks dewy, glowy. I have a few freckles, and I love it when they have the chance to show through!" The actor then added: "A fluffy brow, but with lips and eyes; I love experimenting depending on the event."

And Hannah's must-have beauty products? "My desert Island products would be an SPF and a lip balm. When I’m going minimal, I just love brushing my eyebrows up, a little bit of concealer and curling my lashes is my absolute go-to!"

The outfit

Hannah Dodd wearing Chanel for a Cabaret Gala at the Kit Kat Club in London (Image credit: Hannah Dodd/Chanel)

The French fashion house is, of course, known for its iconic suits, so it's no surprise that Hannah was dressed in a classic tweed jacket with the brand's signature sharp tailoring.

Opting for a blazer dress instead of an evening gown held particular significance for the actor. "The suit is quite a symbol that’s used throughout the show," Hannah told us. "I love tailoring anyway, but it felt like a really nice nod to the production." The perfect blend of Chanel's vintage and modern styling.

Under the blazer, Hannah wore a tulle, floor-length dress underneath from Chanel's Fall/Winter 2024/25 ready-to-wear collection (Image credit: Hannah Dodd)

The actor wore the statement blazer with a tulle, floor-length dress underneath from Chanel's Fall/Winter 2024/25 ready-to-wear collection, blending feminine and masculine styles.

"The skirt kind of felt like a nod to the sexiness of the Kit Kat club," Hannah continued. "And the blazer nods to the symbolism of the suit and masculinity throughout the show."

The event

Hannah arriving at the Cabaret gala event to celebrate its 1,500th performance on the West End (Image credit: Hannah Dodd/Chanel)

Hannah recently attended the Cabaret gala event at the Kit Kat Club in London to celebrate its 1,500th performance on the West End alongside other past and present stars of the show.

The Bridgerton actor is currently starring in the leading role of Sally Bowels. "It’s a massive privilege to have joined this production playing such an iconic character," she told us. "I loved getting to delve into the script and put my stamp on her. It’s a challenge to tell the story six days a week, but one I’ll deeply miss when it’s over!"

The actor also divulged her favourite number to perform, telling us: "I think Cabaret. It’s Sally's final number, and it feels like the whole show has built up to this moment. You really get to let loose and let her break… It’s heartbreaking but incredibly freeing."