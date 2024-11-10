I’m not exaggerating, brown lip gloss is *everywhere* right now—these are the 9 I'm adding straight to basket

It may be a beauty trend that’s intrinsically linked to the 90s, but a quick scroll through my Instagram feed this past few weeks has revealed that brown lip gloss is officially back. Proving you can’t keep a good trend down for long, the rich chocolate tone is fast becoming the only lip gloss shade (whether shimmery or plumping) to wear once again, staking its claim as one of autumn's biggest trends. And who do we owe it to? Of course, the ultimate beauty trendfluencer, Hailey Bieber.

While in the past, however, brown-toned lips came in many iterations (from matte to satin finishes and chic brown lip liner looks), this season there’s one key way to be wearing the brown lip: ultra-glossy and in a rich, hydrating formula. “While today's brown lip is definitely a throwback to the 90s,” says celebrity make-up artist, Enya Sullivan, “this season we’re reimagining the trend in a cooler way by adding a gloss finish. By opting for balmy textures, it’s a lip look that feels fresh and not too try-hard, making it the perfect daytime glam look.”

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) A photo posted by on

Case in point: at the Rhode pop-up last month, where nearly everyone had a slick of the brand’s now cult espresso lip treatment not only on their lips but proudly showcased on their matching Rhode phone case, too. Yet, white Rhode’s moisturising treatment is undoubtedly a firm favourite with brown-lip lovers, it isn’t the only way to wear the glossy chocolate trend. “In the day, I’d definitely stick to applying a brown balm on its own,” says Enya, “however for a more luxe, night-time look, start by using a brown lip liner. I love MAC’s Chestnut for darker skin tones and Oak for lighter. Then, place the gloss just in the centre to give a three dimensional effect.”

A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty) A photo posted by on

If you’re feeling intimidated at the thought of trying a glossy brown lip look, tailoring your shade to suit your skin tone can be a great place to start. “The great thing about this lip look is that it suits all skin tones,” Enya says. “You just need to tailor the shade of brown you use.”

Balmy finishes that offer a subtle hint of colour are a great way to ease into the look, however there’s also no need to play it safe either. For a twist on the statement lip, take inspiration from influencer Holly White and try a warm brown tone, instead. It looks great on both pale and darker skin tones thanks to the soft red undertones making the trend both wearable and interesting at the same time.

A post shared by Holly Rebecca White (@hollyrebeccawhite) A photo posted by on

Now you know everything there is to know about the glossy brown lip look, you’re probably wanting to get your hands on one to try it out for yourself, so, I’ve rounded up an edit of the best brown glosses to try. From nourishing brown toned balms to slick lip oils and hydrating lip glosses, these are the best of the best…

Shop the best brown lip glosses

1. Rhode Peptide Lip Tint in Espresso

Rhode Peptide Lip Tint in Espresso £18 at Rhode While Rhode’s Peptide Lip Treatment definitely wasn’t the originator of the brown lip gloss trend (we can owe that to the 90s), we can definitely credit it for its 2024 resurgence. Buildable, flattering and incredibly glossy, it hits the trifecta of what we want from a great brown lip gloss while also hydrating lips so they look plump and healthy.

2. Merit Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil in Falcon

Merit Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil in Falcon £26 at Merit Considering Merit’s Shade Slick is a lip oil rather than a traditional gloss, it offers a surprising amount of rich brown pigment, which shows even on my pigmented lips. What I love most about this lip tint, however, is that it provides a juicy, glossy finish without any unwanted stickiness or oiliness, making it incredibly easy to wear.

3. Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminzer in Hot Choclit

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminzer in Hot Choclit £22 at Sephora Make-up artist Enya credited Fenty’s Hot Chocolit as one of her favourite brown lip glosses—and it’s one of mine too. Alongside giving a subtle wash of colour, it also contains tiny flecks of glitter which gives it a really pretty sheen.

4. Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm in Hot Cocoa

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm in Hot Cocoa £23 at Cult Beauty If you’re struggling to get your hands on Rhode’s formula and want a balm with a hint of colour, definitely treat yourself to Summer Friday’s Butter Balm. A combination of shea and murumuru extracts make it incredibly moisturising and comforting to wear with a wash of nude brown running through it. Plus, it smells like chocolate, which makes me love it even more.

5. Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Gloss Lip Gloss in Top Down

Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Gloss Lip Gloss in Top Down £30 at Victoria Beckham Beauty Victoria Beckham has been a fan of a brown lip since the 90s, so it’s no surprise she’s created one of the best brown lip glosses around. If you like a seriously glossy finish and find you usually need to top your colour with a clear gloss to maximise shine, I’d definitely suggest switching to this one. The finish is so satisfyingly shiny I can guarantee you’ll be happy wearing it alone.

6. Milk Makeup Kush Lip Oil in Chocolate Cake

Milk Makeup Kush Lip Oil in Chocolate Cake £22 at Cult Beauty For just a hint of brown pigment, I’m a big fan of Milk Makeup’s Kush Lip Oil in Chocolate Cake. Rather than offering opaque colour, it tints the lips with a coffee-cream-inspired sheen, while coconut and sunflower seed oils hydrate and moisturise.

7. e.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Oil in Honey Talks

e.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Oil Honey Talks £8 at e.l.f. For an affordable option, you’d be hard pressed to beat e.l.f.’s Lip Oil in Honey Talks. With a warm brown tone, nourishing texture and minty-fresh scent, it’s the perfect lip colour for wearing every day or if you want to try out the trend before splurging on a more expensive formula.

8. RMS Beauty Legendary Lip Oil in Milla

RMS Beauty Legendary Lip Oil in Milla £24 at SpaceNK If you’re nervous about trying out brown lip gloss, RMS Beauty’s Lip Oil in Milla is a great way to ease into the trend. Although the shade looks intimidating in the tube, it translates on the lips into an ultra-flattering chocolate brown with a plummy red tone which is incredibly wearable on all skin tones.

9. Makeup by Mario MoistureGlow Plumping Lip in Mocha Glow

Makeup by Mario MoistureGlow Plumping Lip in Mocha Glow £28 at Sephora I’m a huge fan of Makeup by Mario’s Moisture Glow Lipsticks, so much so that I already included one on my round up of the best barely-there lipsticks . The shade Mocha Glow is my current obsession, giving a wash of dark-brown colour with a high-shine finish. Plus, it has a plumping effect to make lips appear extra juicy.