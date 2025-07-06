Every time I pack my makeup bag for a holiday, I pack a full face. Every time I go on holiday, I avoid wearing said makeup at all costs. Not only am I reluctant to cover up my freshly bronzed skin with foundation, but I also simply cannot be bothered to spend more than ten minutes applying products after a day in the sun. So when I discovered Jones Road's latest makeup kit—The Makeup Travel Kit 2.0—I had to find out if it could really be the minimalist travel set of my dreams.

I have made my love for the Jones Road bronzer and Jones Road gel eyeliner very well known, so I had high hopes for this kit. I love low maintenance beauty that takes seconds to apply but looks like I spent hours on it, which Jones Road seems to have mastered.

If it's anything like the Jones Road Bobbi Kit, the Travel Kit should contain a selection of cohesive products that work together to form one look, or can be worn separately without the need for other tools or makeup. After getting my hands on it, here are my honest thoughts as a seasoned Shopping Editor who is very picky about summer makeup in particular.

The Makeup Travel Kit 2.0

Jones Road The Makeup Travel Kit 2.0

Jones Road's Makeup Travel Kit 2.0 contains five full size products, plus a brush and the makeup bag it comes in. It's about £74 cheaper to buy the kit rather than getting each product individually, and you're able to choose the shade range best suited to your skin tone.

Designed to contain all the essentials for a weekend getaway, it offers products for your complexion, cheeks, eyes, and lips, along with a brush to make application easy wherever you are.

The products included in The Makeup Travel Kit 2.0. (Image credit: Future)

If you want to know more about each product before investing in the kit, you've come to the right place. Here are my honest thoughts on each item you'll find inside.

Shop the contents of The Makeup Travel Kit 2.0

Jones Road Gel Bronzer £36 at Jones Road There are few things I love more than a liquid bronzer when it comes to holiday makeup, and this formula in particular. It's a lightweight, smooth texture with a sheer finish that blends effortlessly with my fingers for an instantly natural sunkissed look. However, I also love mixing it with my moisturiser on holiday. I always need an extra hit of moisture when I've been dipping in and out of the swimming pool or sea, and this provides the perfect dose of all-over colour when mixed in with a cream. I often then go back in with another layer of the Gel Bronzer on the high points of my face for an extra golden boost. Very easy to blend and comfortable to wear, it's probably the one product I would choose if I could only pack one with me. Jones Road Miracle Balm £38 at Jones Road I have been a long time fan of Miracle Balm, so I love that this kit comes with a mini one for extra travel convenience. And considering how full my regular sized pot is after significant use, it's safe to say that even the mini will last a good while. Miracle Balm is really designed to be a no-makeup makeup product, delivering a wash of colour wherever you need it with a subtle, skin-like finish. I wear mine as blusher over foundation or use it on bare skin on my cheekbones and eyelids when I want a little refresh that only takes seconds. The clue is in the name here—it has a nourishing, balmy texture that blends with minimal effort and nourishes the skin whilst you wear it too. Jones Road The Best Pencil £24 at Jones Road I absolutely hate wearing mascara on holiday. I just can't do it. But I do want something to make my eyes pop without all the faff of removal at the end of the night. Enter: The Best Pencil. You will get a slightly different colour pencil depending on the kit shade range you pick, but they're all equally as gorgeous. A pencil liner is one of the few things I actually do regularly use when I'm away, and this Jones Road one makes the whole process so easy. It's creamy, highly pigmented, and easy to blend out if you want a softer look. It brings my eyes out in seconds without looking too harsh, and when applied to my lash line totally negates the need for mascara. Jones Road Sparkle Wash £26 at Jones Road I very rarely pack an eyeshadow palette when I travel, so having one product I can swipe across my lids in the evenings is the kind of thing I'm after. Sparkle Wash does exactly that, adding a wash of colour and sparkle without the need for makeup brushes or excessive blending. The creamy liquid texture applies like a dream and blends out with just my fingers, and I've found it stays in place pretty well even without a primer. It can also be built up depending on how deep you want the colour to be, so it can provide several different looks in one. Jones Road Cool Gloss £24 at Jones Road Who doesn't love a lip gloss on holiday? A shimmery lip product makes me feel entirely put together even if I have no other makeup on, and I love that this formula also makes my lips feel hydrated and moisturised when they need it. Cool Gloss also works to subtly plump the lips with natural peppermint, and it doesn't have a tacky or sticky finish that inevitably makes your hair cling to your face. It looks equally as beautiful worn alone or over a lipstick, and the shimmer complements a tan perfectly.