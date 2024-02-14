These are the 8 best nude lipsticks for every skin tone

Finding your perfect nude lipstick is a bit like finding your best foundation or perfect pair of jeans—no mean feat. But it's one worth pursuing because once you find the one that you consider the best lipstick of all, it becomes a shade you'll just keep coming back to.

Of course, there is no one perfect nude because the ideal nude to to me isn't nude on you. That's why finding your perfect nude/neutral shade can be a tricky one. But we've got expert advice to help and have done the hard work for you by pulling out the best of the best when it comes to nude lipsticks.

How to choose a nude lipstick for your skin tone?

Despite what you might have seen on TikTok, we are not going to suggest you match your lip colour to your nipple colour. Make-up artist and national education and events manager for Laura Mercier, Karl Hodson, has a much better suggestion. "For the perfect nude, try matching your lipstick to the colour of the inside of your lip; this helps your lips look healthy and plush whilst still looking natural." Don't forget to play around with different coloured lip liners too, sometimes your perfect nude combines a darker lip liner and a lighter lipstick shade.

It's a good idea to think about the formula of the lipstick. Matte formulas typically have much better colour pay-off than creamy formulas, so consider whether you want a wash of colour or a strong lip.

As with many beauty products, it can be a case of trial and error before you find the one, so you might want to go into store and get an artist on a make-up counter to help you find your ideal nude based on your skin tone and undertone.

Below, you'll find our list of 8 best nude lipsticks to help you choose your perfect nude lipstick based on your skin tone.

Best nude lipsticks for all skin tones

1. MAC Cosmetics Matte Lipstick in Consensual

(Image credit: MAC Cosmetics)

MAC Cosmetics Matte Lipstick in Consensual Best for deep-dark skin tones Today's Best Deals £22 at MAC Cosmetics Reasons to buy + Rich brown nude + Combine with a pink-toned lip liner to lighten the hue Reasons to avoid - Will be quite a bold nude for some skin tones (but that's why we have a list with plenty so you can choose a lighter shade!)

The perfect neutral-brown shade for deep-dark skin tones, MAC's Consensual is deep brown with gold undertones. It's beautiful on its own or can be paired with a pink-toned lip liner to slightly lighten the overall combo. With MAC's classic matte formula, you'll get full coverage colour in a single swipe and comfortable (never drying) wear.

2. Sculpted by Aimee Lip Duo in Nude

(Image credit: Sculpted by Aimee)

Sculpted by Aimee Lip Duo in Nude Best for medium skin tones Today's Best Deals £17 at Sculpted By Aimee Reasons to buy + Dual-ended lip liner and lipstick + Two shades in one Reasons to avoid - None, we love this

Conveniently named nude, Sculpted By Aimee founder Aimee Connolly has done all the hard work for you by pairing the ideal lip combos in this hand dual-ended lipstick and liner. The "nude" combo features a slightly warm-toned neutral brown with a darker sandy brown liner, ideal for medium skin tones. It can read a little orange on much lighter skin tones and will likely be a little too light for darker skin tones. The lipstick formula is creamy and comfortable but stays put.

3. Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk

(Image credit: Charlotte Tilbury)

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk Best for light skin tones Today's Best Deals £27 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + No-effort application + Pink-toned nude Reasons to avoid - Might be a little too pink for some

For lighter skin tones, Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk has become a go-to for many. It's definitely slightly more pink than the others in the list but is still a fantastic neutral shade. The brand recommends it as the ultimate pink-nude, which looks great on all skin tones, but it won't look the same on everyone so it's definitely one to try before you buy. You can also dramatically switch up how it looks with slightly darker lip liners paired with it. The formula is creamy and easy to apply, but won't last all day so keep it in your handbag for top-ups.

4. Merit Signature Lip in Slip

(Image credit: Merit)

Merit Signature Lip in Slip Best for dark skin tones Today's Best Deals £28 at Merit Beauty Reasons to buy + Lightweight formula + Glossy finish Reasons to avoid - Not as long lasting as others

For darker skin tones, we also love the Merit Signature Lip in Slip. It's a warm neutral and is slightly lighter than the shade 1990, giving it a little bit more of a pink-toned nude. As for the formula, true to the name it's super lightweight so feels really comfortable on the lips. The finish is a soft satin so whilst it doesn't last all day, it's easy to wear and reapply throughout the day. The Merit packaging is pretty too, which always help justify a new shade that little bit more.

5. NYX Professional Makeup Soft Matte Lip Cream in Abu Dhabi

(Image credit: Cult Beauty)

NYX Professional Makeup Soft Matte Lip Cream in Abu Dhabi Best for light skin tones Today's Best Deals £7 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Budget-friendly + Creamy liquid formula Reasons to avoid - Formula can be a little drying

If you want a creamy liquid that dries down to a matte formula, give NYX's Soft Matte Lip Cream a go. Described as being a rose-beige, we love the shade Abu Dhabi for lighter skin tones, which can be lightened or darkened using lip liner. It's a classic matte formula that doesn't transfer and has great longevity (especially for the price) but it can be a little drying.

6. Fenty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in Unveil

(Image credit: Harvey nicols)

Fenty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in Unveil Best for dark skin tones Today's Best Deals £24 at Harvey Nichols Reasons to buy + Long wear liquid formula + Shaped doefoot for easy application Reasons to avoid - Might be a little drying for some

Obviously Fenty nails the perfect liquid nude lipstick formula. Ideal for dark skin tones, this chocolate brown is a classic matte formula that glides on like a dream and stays put all day. The cleverly-shaped doefoot makes it super easy to apply no matter your lip shape so you can follow the shape of your lip liner, or use it alone.

7. Vieve Modern Matte Lipstick in Ninetease

(Image credit: Vieve)

Vieve Modern Matte Lipstick in Ninetease Best for medium skin tones Today's Best Deals £23 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Creamy formula + Premium packaging Reasons to avoid - None, we love this

Vieve's Modern Matte Lipstick in Ninetease is a go-to shade for many and looks particularly great on medium skin tones, but really it's one that would work for everyone. You can darken or lighten the shade with a complementing lip liner. The formula glides on, feeling really comfortable to wear and it stays put. The Vieve packaging always feels very premium so I think the price is great for the quality.

8. Laura Mercier Soft Petal Lipstick Crayon in Ella

(Image credit: Lookfantastic)

Laura Mercier Soft Petal Lipstick Crayon Best for all skin tones Today's Best Deals £27.50 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Great if you don't love a traditional lipstick formula + Subtle colour Reasons to avoid - Not super long-lasting

While universal is an extremely tricky (if not impossible) thing to achieve for a lipstick, Laura Mercier Soft Petal Lipstick Crayon in Ella certainly looks beautiful on so many people. The tinted balm formula makes it more versatile meaning you can try it with a bunch of lip liner shades for various combos. It's extremely comfortable to wear thanks to its balm formula, but won't last as long as a traditional matte formula, so you'll want to top this one up throughout the day.