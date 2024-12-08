Big news, the smokey eye is officially back—here’s how to do it in 2024, according to the experts

Although I’m a beauty editor, I’d describe myself as a minimal make-up girly through and through, especially when it comes to eyeshadow. Usually a sweep of the same bronzer I’ve just pulled across my cheeks or a slick of Glossier’s Lidstars are the most I can manage. I always finish with a coat of volumising mascara for a little drama, but for the most part my eye looks are relatively pared back, even when it comes to evening glam.

While simplicity is my go-to these days, it wasn’t always the case. In the 00s and 2010s, I was a smokey eye fangirl, spending far longer than you’d think by looking at the result, buffing and blending various nude eyeshadows together until I’d created the perfect soft, smoked-out look. Then, seemingly overnight (although more likely when Urban Decay launched its Naked Heat palette and I converted to a peach-toned eye girl), I said goodbye to the smokey eye and, I’m sorry to say, I haven’t looked back since.

That is until now, however, as my beauty inspo board has suddenly become filled with soft, sultry eye looks. From Selena Gomez’s taupe toned cat eye at the Governors Awards to the AW24 catwalks, where designers like Helmut Lang and Tom Ford sent models down the runway with grungy takes on the trend, one thing’s for sure, the smokey eye is officially back.

How to create a smokey eye look

While once upon a time I would have described myself as relatively adept at creating a smoked-out eye look, after many years my confidence has waned, and so, I turned to some experts to find out the best way to create a smokey eye in 2024.

“Smokey eyes can be daunting for those who are new to the look, but it doesn't have to be,” make-up artist Kartrin Rees told me. “A cream eyeshadow stick can be a great way to start as you can be quite messy without worry—you simply need to place colour in the socket and lash line. From there, use a fluffy brush to buff the product and ensure there are no hard edges. Once you have achieved this you can get creative using an eyeshadow palette to produce dimension and drama.”

For make-up artist Scarlett Burton it’s about leaning into the imperfections. “There’s something so effortless and chic about a smokey eye when it's not perfect,” she told me. “My favourite product is a waterproof eyeliner by Espressoh. It's a kohl gel pencil that is so easy to blend and smudge but also sticks to the waterline.”

Make-up artist Harriot Babin swears by my trick of using bronzer to create a soft wash, however she blends in darker tones to add dimension. “I usually start my smokey eye with a cream bronzer like NARS Laguna, layered with the Makeup By Mario Master Mattes for depth. Then to tie it all together, I line my waterline with MAC Cosmetics Eye Pencil in Coffee for a seamless finish,” she says.

So, now you know there are no set rules when it comes to the smokey eye, you’re probably wondering which products are best for creating the look. Well, I’ve compiled an edit of the best smokey eye products so you can give it a go for yourself at home. And always remember, if in doubt, just keep blending…

Shop the best smokey eye products

1. Makeup by Mario Ethereal Moonlight Eyeshadow Palette

Makeup by Mario Ethereal Moonlight Eyeshadow Palette £69 at Sephora Makeup by Mario's newly launched Ethereal Moonlight palette contains both matte and shimmery shades so you can create a look that feels tailored to you. I also love the addition of navy and soft blue tones for a twist on the classic smokey look.

2. Manasi 7 Eye glow colour in Jardin

Manasi 7 Eye glow colour in Jardin £30 at Niche Beauty Scarlett Burton loves this cream eyeshadow for creating a soft shimmery smokey eye. "It's so easy to apply, no professional skills needed, and it has a shimmery creamy texture that blends so nicely into the skin," she says.

3. MAC Eye Kohl Pencil Liner in Coffee

MAC Eye Kohl Pencil Liner in Coffee £20 at Lookfantastic This eyeliner is Harriot Babin's secret to tying her smokey eye look together. Simply sweep across the waterline for a defined finish.

4. Urban Decay Naked Palette Original Revival

Urban Decay Naked Palette Original Revival £55 at Lookfantastic If, like me, you loved a smokey eye in the 00s, you'll already be well acquainted with Urban Decay's Original Naked Palette. A classic for a reason it contains everything you need to create a nude smokey eye.

5. NARS Total Seduction Eyeshadow Stick in Enigmatic

NARS Total Seduction Eyeshadow Stick in Enigmatic £27 at Cult Beauty For a catwalk-inspired smokey eye, take a black stylo like this one from Nars and pull it across the lid. Then use a soft brush to blend out the edges for a lived-in, grunge inspired look.

6. Makeup by Mario Masters Matte Palette

Makeup by Mario Masters Matte Palette £55 at Sephora If you're nervous about attempting a smokey eye, avoid shimmery shadows and instead opt for matte formulas as these won't crease or slip as easily. Makeup by Mario's Masters palette is one of best for matte formulations.

7. Hourglass Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow in Smoke

Hourglass Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow in Smoke £29 at Cult Beauty Katrin Rees is a huge fan of Hourglass Scattered Light Eyeshadows for adding subtle shimmer to a look. The aptly named Smoke is the perfect cool bronze tone.

8. Victoria Beckham Beauty Smoky Eye Brick in Signature