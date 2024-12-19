Not to sound dramatic but 2025 is set to be a good year for nail lovers. Yes, 2025 nail trends are set to be outstanding. When it comes to the upcoming year, I can't predict whether that lottery win will come in or if a Birkin will magically appear on your doorstep, but I can guarantee this: your manicures are set to excel themselves. How do I know? Well, it's my job to know. Plus, I’ve quizzed the experts on 2025’s biggest upcoming nail trends—from trending nail polish colours to the exact nail art designs to ask for.

While recent nail trends have focused on chic simplicity, 2025 is all about putting a little bit of fun back into our manicures—while still keeping things somewhat minimal, of course. With that in mind, you’ll find nail art, yet not as you know it, a focus on textures and unique finishes, and unexpected twists on timeless shades. Yes, there are some more classic designs for those who prefer more minimal nail looks, however even these have been elevated thanks to high-shine top coats and subtle embellishment. The truth is, 2025’s nail trends have something for everyone while still feeling fresh and exciting. Keep scrolling to see them for yourself…

1. Brown Tones

Brown nails in all hues and finishes have become super popular towards the end of 2024, and with the announcement of Pantone’s colour of the year, mocha mousse, it’s a trend that's set to continue. “Mocha-coloured manicures, characterised by their warm, neutral and earthy tones, will surge thanks to Pantone naming ‘Mocha Mousse’ as their colour of the year for 2025,” celebrity nail artist and Senior Mylee Ambassador, Tinu Bello , told me. “With a versatile and sophisticated aesthetic, we can expect to see glossy finishes and subtle gradient effects to enhance their charm.”

2. Red Wine Hues

If there’s one colour palette that’s taken over all aspects of our life, from our wardrobes to our make-up routines, it’s burgundy or red wine tones. Luckily, if you bought into the trend, it’s showing no sign of disappearing in 2025, with red wine and cabernet nails still set to be a firm favourite, even as we enter the warmer months.

“Staying on the darker theme, rich, vampy reds are a classic trend that show no sign of leaving in 2025,” says Lynn Mason, in-house nail expert at Mavala. “It can be worn with a glossy finish or matte look depending on your style.” Just don’t forget to use a base coat to ensure the bold tone doesn’t stain your nails or opt for a natural polish which uses natural pigment to prevent leaching onto your natural nails.

3. Micro Nail Art

The cutest trend on this list, in my opinion, is micro nail art. It has been on the rise in recent months, made popular by celebrities like Hailey Beiber and Zoe Kravitz, who lead the way when it comes to chic celebrity manicures . For Hailey’s birthday, nail artist Zola Ganzorigt created micro olives to celebrate, while Zoe’s nail artist, Betina Goldstein, uses sculpting gel to create 3D miniature designs.

“In 2025, we’ll see more sculptural, 3D nail art designs, with raised textures and gel sculptures becoming mainstream,” said Émilie Sanscartier, nail artist and Founder of Gelcare, when I spoke to her about the trend. “This trend allows for avant-garde, abstract designs that are as much art as they are nails, appealing to those who want a truly unique and personalised manicure.”

4. Advanced Shine

There’s something about an ultra-shiny, glossy manicure that just looks expensive, and so, I’m pleased to see we’ll be seeing more of them in 2025. “Another exciting trend I foresee for 2025 is the rise of 'tech polishes' that feature cutting-edge formulas and textures. These polishes go beyond traditional crème or pigmented colours, incorporating innovative technology to create unique, dynamic finishes,” says Emilie. “This trend isn’t necessarily about glittery effects—it could also include hybrid formulas that blend sheer and crème textures, adding more light and shine to the colour.”

While this is a trend that’s going to continue to develop as brands bring out new formulas and finishes, for now, you can get ahead of the curve by investing in a high-shine top coat to create a glassy effect alongside your favourite nail colours.

5. The Cat Eye

(Image credit: Getty Images/Edward Berthelot/Contributor)

Fans of the ultra-glossy glazed doughnut manicure will want to try this update for 2025. The cat-eye manicure features the same high-shine finish yet with a softer, almost velvet like texture. It’s created using a magnetised polish which is pulled in the centre to recreate the reflection in a cat’s eye.

“Cat-eye nails, featuring a reflective metallic line or glow that mimics a cat's eye, will remain a favourite [in 2025],” said Tinu. “This dimensional design pairs beautifully with darker or more vibrant shades for a striking, dramatic look.”

6. The Naked Manicure

Following on from the popularity of the clean-girl aesthetic, the naked manicure is here for good—that's natural looking, healthy nails . For Lynn, this comes down to “using quality products and treatments [that] will help improve nail health and therefore the appearance of nails and a manicure".

“Regular cuticle care will help with nail growth, and a nail strengthener will reinforce strength and prevent flaking,” she continues. Also, don’t forget to apply a cuticle oil daily to nourish and hydrate your natural nails—I like to keep mine next to my bed to ensure I don’t forget. This will not only prolong the length of your manicure but also ensure your nails look their best on days you go polish free, too.

7. Mermaid Nails

If you want to get ahead with your holiday nail inspiration , make sure you have a plethora of mermaid- and ocean-inspired nail looks on your moodboard, as Pinterest has revealed a +65% uptick in searches for 'sea-inspired nails' in recent weeks. These can be interpreted as ocean-inspired shades, in the form of pastel blues, teals and even seaweed inspired greens, or ethereal finishes that channel the underwater feel.

“Channelling the mystique of the ocean, iridescent pearl nails bring a luminous, shimmery effect that shifts under different lighting,” says Tinu. “To perfect this ethereal look, explore light pink, green and blue hues.”

8. Subtle Sparkle

Not just for the festive season, I predict subtly sparkly nails are going to be trending year-round as an elegant update to more minimalist nail designs. Emilie suggests using an ultra-fine glitter nail polish to create a “body oil effect” which will give nails “a glossy, dimensional finish”. To do this, she suggests layering a sheer coat of glitter on top of a jelly polish to “add depth and texture and create a multifaceted, shiny look that I see gaining massive popularity in 2025”.

9. Lavender Milk

If you’re someone who likes to keep their nails classic but you’re lookin for a way to update your look for 2025, this is the nail trend for you. An update on the milky nail trend, lavender milk nails sit between a milky-white and a soft-lilac shade, offering a cooler tone that’s both unexpected yet incredibly wearable.

“Lavender milk offers a fun twist on the traditional milky nail trend that stormed into fashion in 2024,” says Lynn. “[To recreate the look], try a creamy white and barely-there lilac tone to stay ahead of the trends in 2025.”