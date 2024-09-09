Count on these 8 waterproof eyeliners to last through hectic days and long nights - they're life proof

Eyeliner can totally transform a make-up look, but it can also totally ruin one too. We've all been there. What do I mean by that? Well, if applied incorrectly or you choose the wrong formula, eyeliners can smudge, run and smear ruining all of that hard work on the rest of your face. You don't want to be let down by a terrible liner not doing its job. Which is why the best waterproof eyeliner could be your most-trusted make-up product.

We expect a lot from our eyeliners. We want them to be jet black (or pigmented in whatever shade it promises), give ultra-precision, last all day and not be a total nightmare to remove at the end of the night. So it can take some trial and error to find formulas that do all of that well and are water-resistant.

Tips and tricks for waterproof eyeliner

When it comes to choosing a waterproof eyeliner, it really is all in the formula. Make-up artist Andrew Denton explains that the clue is in the name when searching for waterproof liners, look for products that are long-wear as they dry down and set in place. No one is expecting you to swim 100 lengths wearing these formulas (although of course, the very best ones would stay in place for this too), it's more about longevity.

For application, Denton notes that making sure the lid is free from any excess oils otherwise it can "break down the formulation of your eyeliner," he says. "If you’re prone to oily eyelids, try using an eye shadow primer, this will not only stop your shadow from creasing but will also increase the longevity of your liner," Denton says. He notes that you can also use a long-wear eyeshadow too, which helps keep everything in place.

How to remove waterproof eyeliner?

Just like waterproof mascara, removing waterproof eyeliner can sometimes prove challenging. After all, it's designed to last far longer than regular eyeliner.

The best way to remove waterproof liner is either using an oil-based cleanser or micellar water. If you're using an oil-based cleanser, first make sure that it's safe for use on the eye area (it'll sting otherwise). Then close your eyes and gently massage the oil onto your lids using your fingertips. Once you've worked it into the skin, get a muslin cloth and wipe away making sure you aren't scrubbing or being too harsh.

If you're using micellar water, saturate a reusable cotton pad then press and hold the cotton pad over your eye for 10-15 seconds. Then gently wipe away the eyeliner and repeat this process if it's proving stubborn.

Best waterproof eyeliners

1. e.l.f. Intense H20 Proof Eyeliner Pen

E.l.f Intense H20 Proof Eyeliner Pen The best overall Today's Best Deals £7 at e.l.f. Reasons to buy + Incredible pigment + Impressive staying power + More affordable than lots of other liquid eyeliners Reasons to avoid - Isn't as easy to get hold of as other e.l.f eyeliners - It can be difficult to get the lid off

Out of all the eyeliners here, this is by far the one that lasted the longest for me. It's a very wet formula but don't be fooled, it dries down super quickly so precision is key. It's jet-black and only needs a light touch to apply unlike others meaning you can create very thin lines. It does have that wet-look effect so if you prefer a more matte looking finish, bear this in mind. It's an absolutely fantastic eyeliner.

2. Chanel Calligraphie Cream Eyeliner

Chanel Calligraphie Cream Eyeliner Best longwearing Today's Best Deals £32 at John Lewis Reasons to buy + Creamy texture + Great colour Reasons to avoid - Some might not love that you need to use a brush - Can take a minute to remove it (but that means it's super long-wearing)

Chanel’s Calligraphie eyeliner in HyperBlack is a firm favourite among beauty editors and make-up artists, including Denton. "The formulation is amazing, it glides on so smoothly, is easy to correct and won’t budge. It’s been a staple in my kit for years," he says. It's a super creamy formula that is easy to work with and apply with an angled or small-tip brush and stays put. It can be a little difficult to remove but that's because it's such a brilliant waterproof formula—and it's nothing our removal tips can't handle.

3. Haus Labs Clear Cut Liquid Eyeliner

Haus Labs Clear Cut Liquid Eyeliner Best for precision Today's Best Deals £25 at Sephora UK Reasons to buy + Matte finish within seconds Reasons to avoid - Can be a little hard to work with because it dries down so quickly

Haus Labs Clear Cut Liquid Eyeliner is a brilliant precision liquid eyeliner for achieving sharp cat eye looks. It has an incredibly precise tip that makes it easy to get a super thin liner look. It needs a little more pressure to get its jet-black shade than other liners as the formula isn't as wet as others. It dries down near-instantly so you'll want to be precise with this one; I recommend first outlining your shape with a pencil before using this liquid liner over the top. This dry down means that once you apply it, it's going to stay put all day long.

4. Valentino Colorgraph Eyeliner

Valentino Colorgraph Eyeliner Best for bright colours Today's Best Deals £29 at Valentino Beauty Reasons to buy + Smudge-able before drying down + Five colours to choose from Reasons to avoid - The brush doesn't work brilliantly with the pencil formula

Not a fan or sharp liquid liners but still want a pencil liner that's going to last? This Valentino Colorgraph Eyeliner is super smudge-y and easy to work with but once it dries, it's not budging. It's dual-ended but the brush doesn't work particularly well with the liner formulation. It'll work great for getting powder eyeshadow right into the lash line though.

5. Rimmel Soft Kohl Kajal Eyeliner Pencil

Rimmel Soft Kohl Kajal Eyeliner Pencil Best affordable buy Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Boots.com Reasons to buy + Reliable formulation + Affordable option Reasons to avoid - Not super precise so if you want precision, use a liquid liner

Denton's favourite soft finish and budget-friendly option is Rimmel Soft Kohl Kajal Eyeliner Pencil, also noting that he likes Rimmel Scandaleyes Waterproof Kohl Kajal Eyeliner Pencil, too. "The formulation is creamy and you have time to soften the edges for a sultry smoke that will last all day."

6. Yves Saint Laurent Lines Libeterated Eyeliner

Yves Saint Laurent Lines Libeterated Eyeliner Best one with a brush Today's Best Deals £26 at Sephora Reasons to buy + 7 shade to choose from + Dual-ended brush that works well Reasons to avoid - Not as jet-black as some

I'll be honest, despite being waterproof, I didn't expect this liner to last so long. It has great colour pay-off and comes in seven flattering shades. The dual-ended brush is genuinely great too, it is angled meaning you can get sharp edges while cleaning up. You have enough time to work it onto the eyes and smudge it out before it dries. It's a brilliant, reliable and hardworking liner that does as it promises, what more could you want?

7. Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Liner

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Liner Best for creating a feline flick Today's Best Deals £14.50 at LookFantastic Reasons to buy + Not as expensive as other liquid formulas + Truly waterproof Reasons to avoid - Colour pay-off isn't as good as other formulas

Of course, it's not an eyeliner roundup without Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Liner. This iconic eyeliner is a staple for many thanks to its waterproof abilities. When I say this does not smudge at all throughout the day, I truly mean it. As soon as you apply, this liner will stay put, particularly if you prime oily lids well and set it in place using a tiny bit of loose powder.

8. Benefit Roller Liner

Benefit Roller Liner Best brown waterproof eyeliner Today's Best Deals £22.50 at LookFantastic Reasons to buy + Beautiful brown liner shade + Precise tip Reasons to avoid - Make sure you click to lid back on otherwise it'll dry out quickly

Benefit's Roller Lash is one of the best brown and black liquid eyeliners I've used; it's a product that I find myself consistently coming back to. The felt tip is really precise and doesn't need much pressure to get great colour pay-off. It lives up to its claim of being waterproof as it won't budge or smudge throughout the day or night.