We might only be in the midst of the first half of 2024 (how is it already May?), but it seems it’s already vying for an award for the revival of as many controversial trends as possible. From TikTok’s rediscovery of grunge makeup to fashion's embrace of capri p ants and hanky hems, it’s practically impossible to scroll through your explore page without bumping into a Y2K, 90’s or vintage trend that isn’t back with a vengeance. And the most recent trend that’s no doubt been taking over your timeline? It’s big, it’s bold, yep, it’s blue eyeshadow and it’s back in a big way and set to be a significant make-up trend for 2024.

Before you pass judgment on the return of the statement shadow, let me prove to you just how versatile it can be. On the SS24 catwalks, blue hued eye looks were one of the biggest trends worn in all finishes, shades and styles. At Saint Laurent, models took to the catwalk with smudged sapphire eyes, while pastel tones were the shade of choice for Pat McGrath at Versace and Diane Kendal at 3.1 Philip Lim. For more statement takes on the trend, look to Ashish, who’s models shimmered in a teal metallic shadow, while at Valentino, blue bejewelled cat eyes sparkled for a futuristic look.

But just how translatable are these catwalk-approved looks to the everyday? It seems the celebs have answered that question for us as everyone from Victoria Beckham and Taylor Swift to Kendall Jenner have been going blue in recent months.

Most recently, while testing for new movie Argylle, Dua Lipa shared a behind the scenes selfie rocking a denim-blue toned cat eye. Paired with a sculpted contour and 90's nude lip, the look offered an on-trend twist on a classic smoked out look.

Ready to try it out for yourself? Well, keep scrolling for the best blue eyeshadows to shop now as well as three ways to wear blue eyeshadow in 2024. Here’s proof you can’t judge a new trend by old looks…

How to wear blue eyeshadow in 2024

1. Denim wash

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

If you're not confident when it comes to applying eyeshadow or just want an easy way to wear the trend, a subtle wash of colour is the way to go. I'd suggest opting for a matte shade, like Hourglass's Yet, applied with a fluffy brush to create a sheer wash of colour.

2. Blue highlight

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

For an ethereal look, apply a shimmery light blue shadow to the inner corner of your eye. It will work in a similar way to traditional highlighter making eyes appear larger while also adding a subtle touch of colour.

3. Crayola colours

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

I spotted Victoria Beckham wearing pastel blue eyeshadow, so I had to try it too. While it may look intimidating, this look was actually the easiest to wear and apply. Simply use a crayon style stylo to allow for a precise application and build up the colour until you reach your desired look.